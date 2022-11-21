Read full article on original website
Related
Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days
Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
KEYT
Lebanese reformist, another lawmaker lose parliament seats
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s constitutional council has taken away parliament seats from two newly elected lawmakers, including an activist who had pledged to fight corruption. Thursday’s development followed an appeals process that claimed the initial vote count was inaccurate. One of those unseated is Ramy Finge, a dentist and pro-democracy activist from the northern city of Tripoli. He was among 13 independent candidates who had won seats in Lebanon’s parliamentary elections last May, unseating opponents from Lebanon’s traditional parties. The council returned his seat to his opponent and long-time legislator Faisal Karami, an ally of the militant Hezbollah group.
KEYT
EU-Med forum: South needs investment, immigration policies
MADRID (AP) — European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the food and energy crisis triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine has greatly affected countries on the southern Mediterranean basin. Speaking Thursday at the Union for the Mediterranean forum that brought together delegations from 43 countries, Borrell said greater investment and policies regulating immigration were necessary to help countries in the south and narrow the growing economic gap with northern countries.
KEYT
US official urges ‘de-escalation’ as Turkey strikes Syria
BEIRUT (AP) — A U.S. official currently in Syria is calling for an “immediate de-escalation” following days of deadly airstrikes and shelling along the Syria-Turkey border. Nikolas Granger, the U.S. senior representative to northeastern Syria, said in comments posted on Friday that the actions destabilize the region and undermine the fight against the Islamic State group. Turkey this week launched a wave of airstrikes on suspected Kurdish rebels hiding in neighboring Syria and Iraq, in retaliation for a deadly Nov. 13 bombing in Istanbul that Ankara blames on the Kurdish groups. The groups have denied involvement in the bombing and say the Turkish strikes have killed civilians and threatened the anti-IS fight.
KEYT
Philippines asks China for explanation over latest sea feud
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has sought an explanation from China after a Filipino military commander reported that the Chinese coast guard forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris in the possession of Filipino navy personnel in the disputed South China Sea. China has denied there was a forcible seizure and said the debris from a recent Chinese rocket launch was handed over by Philippine forces after a “friendly consultation.” Sunday’s incident off Philippine-occupied Thitu island is the latest flareup in the long-seething territorial disputes involving China, the Philippines and four other governments. A Philippine spokesperson said a diplomatic note was relayed to China for “clarification from the Chinese side over the incident.”
KEYT
US sending Ukraine $400 million in ammunition, generators
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is sending an additional $400 million in ammunition and generators to Ukraine. The White House made the announcement Wednesday. The U.S. is pulling the gear from its own stockpiles to get the support to Ukraine as fast as possible as Russia continues to target Ukraine’s energy sources and winter sets in. Including the latest aid, the U.S. has committed more than $19 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia attacked on Feb. 24. The new package of aid will be provided through presidential drawdown authority, which allows the Pentagon to take weapons from its own stock and quickly ship them to Ukraine.
KEYT
EU Council chief Michel to travel to China for talks Dec. 1
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union Council president Charles Michel will travel to China for talks to address the economic imbalance between the two trading giants and the Asian nation’s relations with Russia and neigboring Taiwan. The one-day visit Dec. 1 will seek to find a balance between the EU’s wish for more exports to China and the need to be firm with Beijing in the defense of democracy and fundamental freedoms. Over the past years as China increased its global clout, the EU has increasingly come to see the nation as a strategic rival.
KEYT
EU weighs plans to impose rules on NGO migrant rescue ships
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union interior ministers have weighed proposals to ease tensions between France and Italy over migrants arriving without authorization. The proposals include a possible crackdown on charity-run ships doing search and rescue work in the Mediterranean Sea. In recent weeks, several hundred people hoping to enter Europe have been stranded at sea aboard aid ships while countries bicker over whether and where they should be allowed to disembark. It comes during a year in which more than 90,000 migrants have arrived in Europe though the Mediterranean. European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said Friday that “we need dialogue, and we need rules, and we need order.” He says the Mediterranean rescue work cannot be like the “Wild, Wild West.”
KEYT
IEA chief sees energy crunch for Europe next winter
BERLIN (AP) — The head of the International Energy Agency says Europe should be able to cope with the natural gas supply crunch in the coming months thanks to considerable reserves but warned that the continent could face a bigger energy crisis next winter. Fatih Birol cited the fact that Russian gas supplies to Europe may end completely next year, while China’s demand for liquefied natural gas looks set to rebound as its economy recovers from the pandemic. Additionally, the IEA projects new gas capacity coming online in 2023 to be the lowest in two decades. Birol said Thursday that solidarity among European nations was key. The IEA chief said Russia will lose about $1 trillion in revenue by 2030 because of its war in Ukraine.
KEYT
EU official: Kosovo, Serbia reach a deal on vehicle plates
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat says Kosovo and Serbia have reached a deal on a dispute over vehicle number plates, defusing rising tension between the two Western Balkan neighbors. The EU’s high representative, Josep Borrell, posted in his social media page that Kosovo’s and Serbia’s negotiators “have agreed to avoid further escalation and to fully concentrate on the proposal on normalization of their relations.” Earlier this week Borrell had failed to convince the two countries’ leaders to do that, raising concerns in Brussels. The EU-backed Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, which is aimed at normalizing relations between the former foes in the Western Balkans, has been at a virtual standstill for years.
KEYT
El Salvador announces new anti-gang measures
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The president of El Salvador has announced he will seal off sections of cities to search for street gang members, the latest phase in a tough nine-month-old anti-crime crackdown. President Nayib Bukele told a gathering of 14,000 army troops Wednesday that certain sectors of cities in El Salvador will be surrounded by police and soldiers, and that anyone entering or leaving will be checked. Bukele said such tactics worked in the town of Comasagua in October. Bukele called it “Phase Five” of the crackdown, which has jailed more than 58,000 people since a state of emergency was declared in late March.
KEYT
Venezuela’s government, opposition to resume negotiations
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The government of Venezuela and its opposition say they will resume over the weekend long-stalled negotiations meant to find a common path out of their country’s complex crisis. The announcement Thursday comes two weeks after delegates from both parties met to address the Venezuelan crisis, promoted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Norwegian diplomats will guide the negotiations. The talks formally began in September 2021 in Mexico but were suspended the following month when President Nicolas Maduro ordered his delegation to withdraw in protest of the extradition to the United States of a close ally.
KEYT
Russian rocket kills newborn in repeat attack on small town
VILNIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian rockets have rained down on a small town in eastern Ukraine for the second time in a week, killing a newborn boy and destroying the municipal hospital. A doctor was critically injured in the overnight attack Wednesday. Six days ago, according to the mayor, 11 people died when a Russian rocket hit an apartment building. Kyrilo, the baby boy killed in the latest rocket attack, was born two days ago. He and his mother were supposed to be discharged Wednesday. Russia has targeted hospitals repeatedly since the war began Feb. 24, including a deadly airstrike in March on a maternity ward in the city of Mariupol that killed a woman and her unborn child.
KEYT
Court rules Dutch state liable for 2007 Afghan bombing
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has ruled that the country’s forces unlawfully bombed a residential complex in Afghanistan in 2007, and ordered the state to pay financial compensation to the victims. The court in The Hague on Wednesday found the late-night attack on a compound that left some 20 civilians dead violated international humanitarian law. It sided with four survivors of the attack who brought a civil suit against the Dutch state for compensation. The defense ministry argued buildings were being used by Taliban fighters when the military hit the compound.
KEYT
E. Congo on edge to see if M23 rebel cease-fire takes effect
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Residents in eastern Congo are waiting to see whether a cease-fire would take effect as planned after weeks of fighting between government forces and a shadowy rebel group. Regional leaders called for the stop in violence at a summit earlier this week in Angola, and warned that force could be used if the M23 rebels do not comply. They also want M23 to relinquish control of the major towns that they have seized in their rapid advance. M23 chairman Bertrand Bisimwa said his rebels would accept the cease-fire. But he said they would still defend themselves and civilians as needed. The Congolese government accuses Rwanda of backing the rebels, which Rwanda has denied.
KEYT
Mexico says it will host US, Canadian leaders in January
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he will host meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City early next year. López Obrador said Friday that the Jan. 9-10 North American summit would also include bilateral meetings with both countries. The Mexican president said in October that Biden had already agreed to make the trip. Neither U.S. nor Canadian officials have officially confirmed their attendance. The three leaders met last year in Washington. Such talks usually focus on immigration, security and the economy. But this year, both the United States and Canada have asked for consultations over López Obrador’s policy of favoring Mexico’s state-owned power company.
KEYT
Greece: 7 Egyptians held, suspected of crewing migrant boat
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have arrested seven Egyptians who had been on board a fishing boat crammed with nearly 500 people that lost steering and triggered a major rescue effort earlier this week. The seven were arrested on suspicion of being involved in migrant smuggling, after a preliminary investigation identified them as allegedly having been involved in crewing the vessel. The dilapidated 25-meter (82-foot) boat had been heading from Libya to Italy with 483 people on board when it lost steering in rough seas south of the Greek island of Crete early Tuesday. The coast guard said a preliminary investigation showed the passengers had paid a smuggling ring $3,000-$4,000 each to be transported to Italy.
KEYT
Shootings at Brazil schools leave 3 dead, 13 wounded
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Authorities say a former student fatally shot three people and wounded 13 in two schools in southeastern Brazil. Espirito Santo public safety secretariat Márcio Celante said the shootings took place Friday at a public school with elementary and middle school students, and at a private school, both in the small town of Aracruz. Espirito Santo Gov. Renato Casagrande identified the shooter as a 16-year-old boy who used to study at the public school. Six people remained hospitalized Friday, including two children.
KEYT
10 killed in apartment fire in northwest China’s Xinjiang
BEIJING (AP) — A fire in an apartment building in northwestern China’s Xinjiang region killed 10 people and injured nine, authorities said Friday, amid stringent lockdowns that have left many residents in the area stuck in their homes for more than three months. The fire broke out Thursday...
KEYT
French prosecutors probe alleged illegal election financing
PARIS (AP) — French national financial prosecutors say they have opened a judicial investigation into suspected illegal financing of electoral campaigns in 2017 and 2022. Leading French newspaper Le Parisien reported that the investigation targets President Emmanuel Macron’s bids for election. Le Parisien alleged that the investigation involves campaign links to U.S. consulting company McKinsey & Company. The prosecutors’ statement Thursday didn’t cite Macron or his party. It said the investigation is about alleged “inconsistent campaign accounts” and “reduction of accounting items.” An official with the French presidency said it’s up to the justice system to lead investigations “in all independence.” McKinsey did not immediately comment.
Comments / 0