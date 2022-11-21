GOMA, Congo (AP) — Residents in eastern Congo are waiting to see whether a cease-fire would take effect as planned after weeks of fighting between government forces and a shadowy rebel group. Regional leaders called for the stop in violence at a summit earlier this week in Angola, and warned that force could be used if the M23 rebels do not comply. They also want M23 to relinquish control of the major towns that they have seized in their rapid advance. M23 chairman Bertrand Bisimwa said his rebels would accept the cease-fire. But he said they would still defend themselves and civilians as needed. The Congolese government accuses Rwanda of backing the rebels, which Rwanda has denied.

