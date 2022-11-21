Pilot killed near Decatur identified by family as a Sanger man

The pilot killed in a Wise County plane crash Friday has now been identified by his family.

Relatives of Sanger resident Tony Featherstone say he was flying the twin-engine Cessna that crashed near Decatur. Just moments before, the plane had taken off from Denton Enterprise Airport, about 25 miles away.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating but it will be a matter of weeks or even months before the cause of the crash is known.

