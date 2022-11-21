ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: South Carolina at Clemson odds and lines

By Kevin Erickson
 4 days ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4 SEC) and No. 9 Clemson Tigers (10-1, 8-0 ACC) meet Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET (ABC). Below, we look at South Carolina vs. Clemson odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.

The Gamecocks pulled off the stunning 63-38 win over No. 5 Tennessee this past weekend, making many forget they were 1-2 SU/ATS in the previous 3 games. South Carolina has alternated the Over and Under in each of the past 7 games.

The Tigers throttled Miami 40-10 to cover a 19-point spread, although Clemson is just 2-3 ATS in its past 5 games as a double-digit favorite. The Over and Under has alternated in the past 5 games for the Tigers, with the Over cashing in the win over the Canes.

South Carolina at Clemson odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 7:20 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Off the board (OTB)
  • Against the spread (ATS): South Carolina +14.5 (-109) | Clemson -14.5 (-111)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 50 (O: -111 | U: -109)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: South Carolina 7-4 | Clemson 10-1
  • ATS: South Carolina 6-5 | Clemson 6-5
  • O/U: South Carolina 6-5 | Clemson 6-5

South Carolina at Clemson head-to-head

The Tigers lead the all-time series 72-42-4, with wins in each of the past 7 meetings. In fact, Clemson has scored 30 or more points in each of the past 7, and it has won 5 straight by 21 or more points. South Carolina’s last win in the series was 31-17 in Nov. 2013, and its most recent win at Clemson came in Nov. 2012.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

