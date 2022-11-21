Nets player grades: Ben Simmons, Nets beat Grizzlies in Kyrie Irving's return

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets came back home from a four-game west coast road trip to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday and won 127-115.

Nets superstar Kevin Durant scored 26 points to continue his streak of games with at least 25 points while guard Ben Simmons showed off his all-around skill set with 22 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Kyrie Irving, back from a team-imposed suspension, scored 14 points.

Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks had 31 points on 30 shots and center Steven Adams had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Memphis was short-handed for this game as they were missing Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr.

This game was back-and-forth through three quarters as not much defense was played by either team. The Nets ran away with the game when they opened the fourth quarter with a 18-5 run that the Grizzlies couldn’t stop with Brooks as the only guy who could create his own shot. Nets center Nic Claxton missed Sunday’s game for personal reasons.

The Nets had a dazzling performance to pull away from the Memphis Grizzlies and here are the Nets player grades:

Kevin Durant: A

Durant had himself his usual game of being able to get to any spot that he wanted to. The former Golden State Warrior used his height to shoot over defenders like Dillon Brooks and John Konchar with ease. Durant did a little bit of everything tonight as he was active on the defensive end and swung the ball around until it found an open teammate ready to shoot.

Kyrie Irving: B

Irving did not have his usual offensive game as he seemed to be knocking off the rust from not playing for eight games. Irving took the shots that came to him and at some points, he was able to dance with the ball like he’s known for and use that to get to the basket. Irving had an efficient night shooting the ball, but you could tell that he was trying to ease his way back into things after his hiatus.

Ben Simmons: A+

It looks like Simmons is back. Not only was he pushing the pace like coach Jacque Vaughn wants him to do, but Simmons was also getting into it with some talking on the defensive end. Simmons was aggressive once again and it looked like he was showing confidence on offense with the way that he was driving to the rim and looking for his teammates cutting to open space on the floor.

Royce O'Neale: B

O’Neale provided some elite outside shooting that allows guys like Simmons and Durant to do their thing in the mid-range and in the paint. O’Neale made the shots that came to him and he helped keep the offense humming. O’Neale did a good job closing out to shooters and had a hand in bothering guys like Brooks.

Joe Harris: B

Harris has been shooting the ball better as of late and that continued in this game. Harris waited on the wings for the defense to converge on Irving and Durant and when the ball came to him, he spotted up and let the shot go with confidence. Harris was patient on the perimeter and didn’t force anything in a game that he couldn’t miss from three-point land.

Seth Curry: B

Curry did not have his usual game shooting from behind the three-point line, but he used his tight handle to get to his sweet spots on the floors on the wings. Curry also provided some critical passes to guys like Simmons and Durant to keep the offense moving and the Grizzlies guessing.

Markieff Morris: B

Morris does not play every game, but when he does, he usually makes an impact. In the wake of Nic Claxton missing the game, Morris came in to provide some size and some shooting. Morris made most of his outside shots and he helped keep Steven Adams off the boards by using his size and savvy to box out Adams and Brandon Clarke.

Yuta Watanabe: A

What else can be said about “Yuta the shoota”? Watanabe displayed the energy on both ends that he is known for, but he also continued his hot streak of shooting from behind the three-point arc. Watanabe has been shooting the lights out from the perimeter and he displayed an all-around game that the Nets welcome when it comes time for others to step up against stiffer competition.