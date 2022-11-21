Read full article on original website
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Hugh Grant reveals he hated filming his iconic 'Love Actually' dance scene: 'Excruciating'
"Love Actually" star Hugh Grant revealed that he disliked filming his memorable dance scene in the beloved 2003 holiday movie.
