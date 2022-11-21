Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
Fostering Connections Looking For Sponsors For Kids’ Christmas Wish Lists
A Green Country nonprofit is asking for help to make sure thousands of Oklahoma foster children have a good Christmas. Fostering Connections, a nonprofit based in Tulsa that collaborates with social workers and parents to meet the needs of children in foster care, is calling for sponsors for its biggest program of the year.
news9.com
Oklahoma Law Group Launches 'Freedom To Teach Fund'
The Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice have launched the "Freedom to Teach Fund," which benefits Oklahoma public school teachers. Public educators in Oklahoma will have the opportunity to receive legal help with the fund from public donations. “Their will be a voluntary advisory council made up of four...
news9.com
Tulsan Families Make Memories While Black Friday Shopping
Millions of people are shopping on this Black Friday and are looking for ways to get the most bang for their buck. People at the Woodland Hills in Tulsa are doing the same while making family memories. "Tradition. It's our family tradition," said Laandra Farley. Meet the Farleys. Brooklynn and...
news9.com
Tally's Good Food Cafe Serves Free Thanksgiving Meal For Anyone
A local restaurant is carrying on tradition of providing a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who walks in. The owner says it's his way of showing his gratitude, sharing joy and food with others. On a rainy Thanksgiving morning, people lined up outside Tally’s Good Food Cafe. "It means...
news9.com
Arvest 'Winterfest' Kicks Off In Tulsa With New Additions For 2022
One of Tulsa’s biggest winter events just kicked off Friday with a celebration and tree lighting. A big addition to this year's Winterfest is a 50-foot animated tree and organizers say it's all a part of turning downtown Tulsa into a winter wonderland. “To be able to put this...
news9.com
Collinsville Police Department Launches 'Food For Fines' Campaign
The Collinsville Police Department is launching a new campaign to help people struggling financially during the holiday season. The campaign “Food for Fines” gives people an opportunity to clear fines and warrants at a cheaper rate than paying full price for the fees. News On 6's Autumn Bracey...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Patrol Woodland Hills Mall To Help Keep Shoppers Safe
With all of the traffic at Woodland Hills mall, Tulsa law enforcement agencies say they're working together to make sure everyone stays safe. For more than a decade now Sgt. Brian Collum has continued his annual patrol over Woodland Hills during the holiday season. Collum started a program called Operation Safe Shopper because of the high number of car break-ins in the area.
news9.com
Green Country Woman Still Seeking Answers Decades After 2 Family Tragedies
A woman whose mother was murdered and whose sister is missing is spending another holiday wondering why she still doesn't have answers in either case. Monnita Sue Kern, who went by Sue, was murdered November 19, 1981 and no one has been arrested; then, her daughter went missing 13 years after that and has never been found.
news9.com
Black Friday Shopping Safety
Black Friday is a busy day for both shoppers and law enforcement alike. Law enforcement work to make sure shoppers have a fun and safe shopping experience both inside the stores and out in the parking lots. The Tulsa Police Department and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office will be out...
news9.com
Escaping An Attacker: Lori Fullbright Demonstrates 3 Self-Defense Moves
Lots of shoppers will be out on Black Friday as the holiday shopping season kicks off -- and that means, lots of criminals will be out as well. Protecting yourself starts with two things: Being aware by putting down your phone and really looking at people and their behaviors and being prepared.
news9.com
New Petition Seeks To Create State Question On Abortion Rights In Oklahoma
Some people want citizens in Oklahoma to have the final say when it comes to abortion rights in the state. They have filed documents with the Oklahoma Secretary of State in hopes of getting a state question on an upcoming ballot, guaranteeing the right to an abortion. They want to...
news9.com
Tulsa Fire Department Responds To Fire At Wimbledon Apartments
Tulsa fire crews responded to a fire Wednesday night at the Wimbledon Place Apartments near 51st and Memorial. Crews were called to the apartment complex around 10 p.m. as smoke was seen. Firefighters said they were able to get everyone out safely before putting the flames out. "Once they got...
news9.com
Tickets Now On Sale For The Tulsa Botanic Garden Of Lights
Tickets are now on sale for the Tulsa Botanic Garden of Lights. Organizers say they have been hard at work setting up more than half a million lights for this year's event. The event will feature s'mores, live music and train rides for kids. The garden of lights opens for...
news9.com
Tulsa, Turley Fire Crews Respond To Vacant House Fire
Tulsa fire crews responded to a house fire near 86th and Peoria late Wednesday night. The Tulsa Fire Department said a Sperry Police Officer spotted the fire and called it in around 11:30 p.m. Crews say they got the fire put out in about thirty minutes. They say it was...
news9.com
Authorities Battle House Fire In Broken Arrow, No Injuries Reported
Authorities said no injuries were reported after crews battled a fire in a Broken Arrow home Thursday afternoon. The Broken Arrow Fire Department responded to the home at W. Galveston St. near W. Houston St. around noon. BAFD said the fire started on the second story of the house and...
news9.com
Blustery Thanksgiving Holiday
TULSA, Okla. - Cool and breezy weather is expected on Wednesday before some shower chances return on Thanksgiving. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The evolution of the main upper-level through this period seems to finally converge on a consistent basis in the data. The...
news9.com
Police Searching For Man Accused Of Robbing Tulsa Bank
Tulsa Police are looking for the suspect accused of robbing a Tulsa bank Friday morning. Police said officers were called to the MidFirst Bank on S. Peoria Ave. near E. 41st St. just before 11:30 a.m. TPD said a man robbed the bank with a note and got away with an unknown amount of cash. Police didn't say if the man had a weapon or not.
news9.com
Brothers From Green Country Participate In Global Bull Riding Competition
A nine and ten-year-old from Green Country are back home after participating in a global bull riding competition. Ketcher and Lane Hughes from Hitchita competed in the Mini Bulls World Final in Reno, NV earlier this month. In Reno, both boys placed in the top ten at the world finals...
news9.com
Stillwater Hosting ‘Christmas Vacation’ Themed Holiday Parade Of Lights Next Week
Stillwater's Holiday Parade of Lights is expected to kickoff Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. This year's theme for the parade pays homage to the 1989 film “Christmas Vacation.”. Whether contestants wanted to show their favorite travel destination or just a quick trip to a family member's home, the design is open for interpretation.
news9.com
PSO Files Rate Review, Includes Proposal For Rate Hike
PSO customers could soon be paying more for electricity, if the Corporation Commission approves a new rate hike proposal. AARP plans to fight against the increase, saying enough is enough. If approved, this would be the third rate hike for PSO customers since last December. Public Service Company of Oklahoma...
Comments / 0