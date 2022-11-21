ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

CT Department of Transportation to get a new leader

The administration of Gov. Ned Lamont chose a railroad station Wednesday to say goodbye to Joseph J. Giulietti, the railroad lifer lured out of retirement four years ago to run the Department of Transportation, and ratify his choice of a successor, Garrett Eucalitto. Giulietti, 70, who went to work on...
HARTFORD, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Mayor, burgesses pick contractor to clean vacant lot

NAUGATUCK — The vacant lot next to the Naugatuck Eve3t Center is expected to be dug out to establish a clean foundation to set the stage for its eventual transformation into a new transit mixed-use development. The Board of Mayor and Burgesses unanimously approved at its Nov. 1 meeting...
NAUGATUCK, CT
ctexaminer.com

A Message to State Leaders: Hold Out-of-State Energy Generators Accountable

The employees of United Illuminating are dedicated and hardworking members of the communities we serve. That’s why we understand, as well as anyone, that the current inflationary pressures on everything from milk to electricity are causing incredible strain on the pocketbooks of families across Connecticut. Unfortunately, over the past...
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

SPECIAL SESSION FOR GAS TAX CUTS, FARE-FREE BUS SERVICE, INCREASED ENERGY ASSISTANCE AND PANDEMIC PREMIUM PAY, AND UPDATES TO BOTTLE BILL

Special Session Scheduled for Monday, November 28, 2022. (HARTFORD, CT) – In his first executive action since being re-elected to a second term earlier this month, Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is calling the Connecticut General Assembly into special session for the purpose of extending the duration of cuts on gasoline taxes, as well as the suspension of fares on all public transit buses. Additionally, he is asking the legislature to approve more funding for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) and Premium Pay Program, and also modify the effective date of sections in the container redemption program, commonly known as the bottle bill.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Alders To State: Make Bus Rides Free Forever

A week before the state legislature gathers to vote on whether CT Transit buses should remain fare-free through April, the Board of Alders formally called on state government to make public buses free to ride forever. Local legislators took that vote Monday night during the latest full Board of Alders,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
William Davis

Opening of Recreational Cannabis Stores Likely To Be Delayed Until 2023 in Connecticut

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. It's probable that Connecticut's eagerly awaited recreational marijuana store opening won't happen until the beginning of the next year. The administration had set a deadline for retail establishments to open at the end of this year, but that deadline now looks improbable.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Demand For Gasoline Falls Before Holiday

Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The national average price for regular gasoline is down to $3.72 per gallon this week compared with last, according to AAA.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy