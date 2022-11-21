Read full article on original website
Related
bookpage.com
Best Fiction of 2022
The year’s best fiction included a remarkable number of groundbreaking story collections—some deeply interconnected like Oscar Hokeah’s and Jonathan Escoffery’s, others bound mostly by theme and setting, such as Manuel Muñoz’s. We also reveled in several major releases from well-established authors, including Celeste Ng, Ian McEwan, Yiyun Li and Gabrielle Zevin.
Kirkus Reviews
Best Nonfiction of 2022: Brandi Collins-Dexter
Her analysis of Kanye West may grab the headlines, but Brandi Collins-Dexter has a lot more on her mind than the eternally controversial celebrity. Co-host of the Bring Receipts podcast and a visiting fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy, Collins-Dexter wants to understand why more and more Black voters are disenchanted with the Democratic Party and how their politics are evolving in the age of Black Lives Matter and MAGA. She gathers her observations in the provocatively titled Black Skinhead: Reflections on Blackness and Our Political Future (Celadon Books, Sept. 20), which our reviewer called a “remarkable work that leaves us feeling hopeful for change.” The book is on our list of the best nonfiction of the year; Collins-Dexter answered some questions about it by email.
bookriot.com
Why Book Blogs Still Matter In an Age of BookTok
I’ve been on the bookish internet for more than 15 years, and in that time, I’ve watched platforms rise and fall. I remember talking about books on Livejournal, for Sappho’s sake. I started a book blog called the Lesbrary in 2011, because I couldn’t find an LGBTQ book blog that wasn’t 90% M/M books. Of course, I started an accompanying Tumblr for it at about the same time, because I spent most of my time there. Years later, I’d join BookTube, and years after that, I even gave BookTok a try for a bit before slowly backing away.
bookriot.com
Why is Writing Stuck in the Paper Age?
As someone who is equally devoted to books and the internet, I am endlessly fascinated by the failure of online writing to live up to its potential as a form. Previously, I wrote about how interactive ebooks were once seen as the future of books, and how they have completely failed to live up to what was projected about them. They are such a tiny niche that it’s arguable about whether they even count as books as at all — what’s the line between a pick-a-path video game and an interactive ebook?
Kirkus Reviews
Best of 2022: Our Favorite Nonfiction
Choosing the 100 best nonfiction books of the year is always a pleasure and a challenge, but I am confident that there is something for every reader. Below are 10 books that demonstrate the diversity of the list across subject areas and genres. Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of...
bookriot.com
These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors
Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
bookriot.com
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, as well as a few others you may have missed from recent weeks. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
Vice
Katie Burnett's surreal imagery combines nudity with sock puppets
This month, Katie Burnett releases her second book of photographs. A stylist by trade — with clients like Gucci, Burberry and Calvin Klein — Katie only began taking pictures herself two years ago, shooting self-portraits with a catalogue of props (elastic bands, packet noodles and fridge magnets) in her Brooklyn apartment. Encouraged by her friend, the photographer Paul Kooiker, this humorous black-and-white series became Cabin Fever, a book released last year. I Wash You Dry, the new follow-up published by Dashwood Books, covers similar territory as the previous book, with the introduction of the Jamaican sea.
Newsweek Staffers' Favorite Books of 2022 for Everyone on Your Gift List
Newsweek staff have gathered together to recommend the perfect reading material for anyone on your gift list with a roundup of our own favorite books from the past year. From rom-coms to true-crime, politics to music, investigative journalism to humor, find the ideal story to give or to add to your own wishlist!
Amazon's The English Is a Stunning Western That Reimagines America's Founding Fantasy
The new miniseries starring Emily Blunt reimagines the founding fantasies of the American West
bookriot.com
Backlist to the Future, with Wintery Reads
This week, Sharifah discusses two of her favorite SF/F reads with wintery vibes. Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here. The show can also be found on Stitcher here. To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!. Spinning...
bookriot.com
Reading in a Tropey Wonderland
Tirzah and Erica discuss a few cozy YA books set during the holidays. Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!. Show Notes. All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir.
bookriot.com
QUIZ: Guess the Graphic Novel Based on the First Lines
We’ve asked you to guess both literary fiction and fantasy novels based on their first lines. Now we’re giving you the chance to test your graphic novel knowledge. In the quiz below, I’ll provide the first line or two of a famous comic, and you need to guess which book it came from. (No fair checking the Amazon previews!)
bookriot.com
All the Backlist! November 25, 2022
This week, Danika talks about two calming reads that are the exact opposite of Black Friday vibes. Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book. Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news. The...
bookriot.com
2022 Holiday Recommendation Show, Part 1
The annual tradition returns! In this first of two episodes, Jeff and Rebecca respond to listener recommendation requests. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher. For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!. Discussed in...
bookriot.com
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
Novelist Tess Gunty wins National Book Award for fiction
Tess Gunty’s “The Rabbit Hutch,” a sweeping novel set in a low-income housing community in Indiana, has won the National Book Award for fiction. The nonfiction prize went to Imani Perry’s “South to America," and Sabaa Tahir’s “All My Rage” won for young people's literature. In poetry, John Keene was cited for “Punks: New and Selected Poems,'' while Argentine-Spanish language author Samanta Schweblin and translator Megan McDowell won for best work in translation for “Seven Empty Houses.” Winners on Wednesday night each received $10,000. The dinner benefit for the National Book Foundation, which presents the awards, also included honorary...
The Argument for Buying a Bunch of Books You’ll Never Read
Print book sales took a giant leap in 2021, outpacing 2020 totals by 9%. That’s really saying something, considering 2020 already outpaced 2019 by 8%. Unsurprisingly, a bunch of us recommitted to our reading routines during the pandemic, and spent the necessary cash to make sure we were digging into the day’s newest and most exciting titles.
bookriot.com
The Big List of 25+ of the Best Craft Books
I spent the first 40 years of my life as a wannabe crafter. Crafting looked cool, craft books looked cool, but for some reason I did not think it was for me. Some of my reluctance came from a place of knowing that I’m not really very good at crafting or art or anything visual.
studyfinds.org
Best Science Fiction Books For 2023: Top 5 Titles Most Recommended By Expert Reviews
Looking for a good book? Enjoy having your imagination stretched to new limits? Opting for a science fiction novel may be just what the doctor ordered. That said, deciding on the next title to add to your list can be quite daunting with an endless number of choices. To help you in your quest, StudyFinds set out to find the five best science fiction books that reviewers can’t stop recommending.
Comments / 0