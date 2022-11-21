ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxana, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Breese, November 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Highland High School basketball team will have a game with Central High School - Breese on November 23, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BREESE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 11/29 – Yvonne Ann Brueggeman

Yvonne Ann Brueggeman, nee Gerrish, 72, of Belleville, IL, born January 8, 1950, in Mount Vernon, IL, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at St. Paul’s Senior Community, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Brueggeman was a registered OB nurse and retired from Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL, after almost 40 years of service....
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

Chesterfield Powerball player wins $50,000

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A local Powerball player is $50,000 richer after buying a ticket at the Country Club Express Wash for the November 5 drawing. The winning ticket matched five white-ball numbers drawn and the Powerball. The ticket was claimed at the Missouri Lottery’s regional office in St. Louis on November 8.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX2now.com

Signature Orthopedics Group are the team doctors for St. Louis Ambush soccer

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Ambush soccer team kicks off its season on Friday, November 25, in fine health. That’s because Signature Orthopedics has partnered with the team to keep everyone heading in the right health direction. Dr. Kevin Quigley, a former Ambush player, and Dr. Patrick Reardon serve as the sports medicine physicians for the team.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Mary Rainey

Mary Catherine Rainey, 86, of East Alton, IL died on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, IL. She was born on December 16, 1935 in Collinsville, IL to Henry and Florence (Rissi) Buesking. Mary married Willard Dee Rainey in Corinth, MS on May 23, 1953. He...
EAST ALTON, IL
feastmagazine.com

For over 25 years, Chef's Shoppe in Edwardsville has been a community staple

Edwardsville’s famous Chef's Shoppe began because someone needed a cookie cutter. Vicki Primrose was shopping for cookie cutters in 1997, and found to her dismay that there was no place in Edwardsville, Illinois, to buy one. The little shop Primrose launched immediately became a popular source for cooking and baking equipment – with a wide selection of cookie cutters, of course.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during November 13-19, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Courtney Wilson, 35 of Carlinville, is charged with retail theft in connection with a November 13 incident. James Licklider, 53 of Mt. Olive, is charged with violating...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
feastmagazine.com

Shoehorn Brewery brings local brews to Belleville

If you're looking for a new spot to whet your whistle in Bellville, you won't have to wait long: Shoehorn Brewing will open in early 2023. The brewery will split space with Down the Hall Homebrew: All combined, the taproom, brewhouse and store will cover 3,800 square feet, giving the brewery plenty of room to serve a variety of beers.
BELLEVILLE, IL
northcountynews.org

Joe Koppeis named 2022 Illinois Retailer of the Year

RETAILER OF THE YEAR–The Illinois Retail Merchants Association (IRMA) recently recognized Groceries of Southern Illinois, which is headquartered in Columbia, as their Retailer of the Year. Pictured at the presentation are: IRMA CEO Rob Karr, Joe Koppeis, Patty Koppeis and IRMA Board Chairman Art Potash. Metro-area entrepreneur Joe Koppeis...
COLUMBIA, IL
advantagenews.com

Shoppers encouraged to visit Alton on Saturday

Small Business Saturday is tomorrow, and Alton Main Street hopes shoppers will find their way to downtown Alton. Local businesses will be having specials sales or promotions for the day, and the Green Gift Bazaar will take place at the Post Commons and Jacoby Arts Center. Alton Main Street Executive...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting

Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
FOX2now.com

Lack of Black Friday shoppers waiting in line

Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Black Friday shoppers hit the malls across St. Louis. Whether you're shopping...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Geno’s 140 Club serving area for 80 years

The legacy of Geno’s 140 Club in Bethalto dates back to 1937 when Julio Florini, his wife Delfina Florini and their son Geno Florini opened a grocery store in Bethalto on Spencer Street near Route 140. In 1942 they turned the store into Geno’s 140 Club bar and restaurant. Dennis and Sandy Cooper purchased Geno’s in 1983. Their son, Shane Cooper, now owns and operates the establishment.
BETHALTO, IL
advantagenews.com

Iskarous to be guest at celebrity roast

The area beautification group Pride Incorporated will hold its 9th annual Local Celebrity Roast next week. You’re invited to support the organization and share a few laughs at the expense of this years roastee Tammy Iskarous from Riverbend Family Ministries. The dinner will take place Thursday December 1 at Lewis and Clark Community College.
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

Park is ready for Christmas Wonderland

Volunteers have put everything together for this year's Christmas Wonderland display in Alton's Rock Spring Park. The Grandpa Gang, which creates the attraction each year, has been stringing lights and placing displays in recent weeks in preparation for this year's season, which begins tonight. Grandpa Gang leader Dick Alford tells...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Downtown Wood River Christmas is Saturday

The City of Wood River will celebrate ‘Small Business Saturday’ this weekend while simultaneously kicking off the beginning of the Christmas season. Event organizers want attendees to enjoy a day of shopping small, eating local and supporting the community. The Downtown Wood River Christmas event will be Saturday from 11am-3:30pm.
WOOD RIVER, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy