St. Louis region finalizing spending plans for the $790 million received in Rams relocation settlementJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
advantagenews.com
Jerseyville vs Marquette Boys Basketball
Your browser does not support the audio element. Brent Burklund and Craig Baalman on the call for Jerseyville Panthers and Marquette Explorers boys basketball!
channel1450.com
Generals Tame Tigers As They Advance In Turkey Tournament
Decatur MacArthur started the season with a win on Wednesday against Edwardsville. The Generals won 59-42 and will face off against Peoria Central on Friday, with the winner of that one going to the tournament championship.
advantagenews.com
Sports photos: CM vs Roxana - 2022 Hoopsgiving Tournament
CM topped Roxana 56-48 when the two teams met in the Roxana Shells Hoopsgiving Tournament on Nov. 23. (Photos by Dan Cruz)
Breese, November 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Highland High School basketball team will have a game with Central High School - Breese on November 23, 2022, 17:30:00.
KSDK
Extended highlights: Kirkwood wins ninth-straight Turkey Day game over Webster Groves
The Pioneers and Statesmen rekindled their historic rivalry once again on Thanksgiving 2022. Here's an extended look Kirkwood's 56-7 win.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/29 – Yvonne Ann Brueggeman
Yvonne Ann Brueggeman, nee Gerrish, 72, of Belleville, IL, born January 8, 1950, in Mount Vernon, IL, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at St. Paul’s Senior Community, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Brueggeman was a registered OB nurse and retired from Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL, after almost 40 years of service....
Chesterfield Powerball player wins $50,000
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A local Powerball player is $50,000 richer after buying a ticket at the Country Club Express Wash for the November 5 drawing. The winning ticket matched five white-ball numbers drawn and the Powerball. The ticket was claimed at the Missouri Lottery’s regional office in St. Louis on November 8.
FOX2now.com
Signature Orthopedics Group are the team doctors for St. Louis Ambush soccer
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Ambush soccer team kicks off its season on Friday, November 25, in fine health. That’s because Signature Orthopedics has partnered with the team to keep everyone heading in the right health direction. Dr. Kevin Quigley, a former Ambush player, and Dr. Patrick Reardon serve as the sports medicine physicians for the team.
advantagenews.com
Mary Rainey
Mary Catherine Rainey, 86, of East Alton, IL died on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, IL. She was born on December 16, 1935 in Collinsville, IL to Henry and Florence (Rissi) Buesking. Mary married Willard Dee Rainey in Corinth, MS on May 23, 1953. He...
feastmagazine.com
For over 25 years, Chef's Shoppe in Edwardsville has been a community staple
Edwardsville’s famous Chef's Shoppe began because someone needed a cookie cutter. Vicki Primrose was shopping for cookie cutters in 1997, and found to her dismay that there was no place in Edwardsville, Illinois, to buy one. The little shop Primrose launched immediately became a popular source for cooking and baking equipment – with a wide selection of cookie cutters, of course.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during November 13-19, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Courtney Wilson, 35 of Carlinville, is charged with retail theft in connection with a November 13 incident. James Licklider, 53 of Mt. Olive, is charged with violating...
feastmagazine.com
Shoehorn Brewery brings local brews to Belleville
If you're looking for a new spot to whet your whistle in Bellville, you won't have to wait long: Shoehorn Brewing will open in early 2023. The brewery will split space with Down the Hall Homebrew: All combined, the taproom, brewhouse and store will cover 3,800 square feet, giving the brewery plenty of room to serve a variety of beers.
northcountynews.org
Joe Koppeis named 2022 Illinois Retailer of the Year
RETAILER OF THE YEAR–The Illinois Retail Merchants Association (IRMA) recently recognized Groceries of Southern Illinois, which is headquartered in Columbia, as their Retailer of the Year. Pictured at the presentation are: IRMA CEO Rob Karr, Joe Koppeis, Patty Koppeis and IRMA Board Chairman Art Potash. Metro-area entrepreneur Joe Koppeis...
advantagenews.com
Shoppers encouraged to visit Alton on Saturday
Small Business Saturday is tomorrow, and Alton Main Street hopes shoppers will find their way to downtown Alton. Local businesses will be having specials sales or promotions for the day, and the Green Gift Bazaar will take place at the Post Commons and Jacoby Arts Center. Alton Main Street Executive...
advantagenews.com
SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting
Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
FOX2now.com
Lack of Black Friday shoppers waiting in line
Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Black Friday shoppers hit the malls across St. Louis. Whether you're shopping...
advantagenews.com
Geno’s 140 Club serving area for 80 years
The legacy of Geno’s 140 Club in Bethalto dates back to 1937 when Julio Florini, his wife Delfina Florini and their son Geno Florini opened a grocery store in Bethalto on Spencer Street near Route 140. In 1942 they turned the store into Geno’s 140 Club bar and restaurant. Dennis and Sandy Cooper purchased Geno’s in 1983. Their son, Shane Cooper, now owns and operates the establishment.
advantagenews.com
Iskarous to be guest at celebrity roast
The area beautification group Pride Incorporated will hold its 9th annual Local Celebrity Roast next week. You’re invited to support the organization and share a few laughs at the expense of this years roastee Tammy Iskarous from Riverbend Family Ministries. The dinner will take place Thursday December 1 at Lewis and Clark Community College.
advantagenews.com
Park is ready for Christmas Wonderland
Volunteers have put everything together for this year's Christmas Wonderland display in Alton's Rock Spring Park. The Grandpa Gang, which creates the attraction each year, has been stringing lights and placing displays in recent weeks in preparation for this year's season, which begins tonight. Grandpa Gang leader Dick Alford tells...
advantagenews.com
Downtown Wood River Christmas is Saturday
The City of Wood River will celebrate ‘Small Business Saturday’ this weekend while simultaneously kicking off the beginning of the Christmas season. Event organizers want attendees to enjoy a day of shopping small, eating local and supporting the community. The Downtown Wood River Christmas event will be Saturday from 11am-3:30pm.
