Bleacher Report
NFL Week 12 Thanksgiving Day Games Takeaways for Each Team
Quality NFL action on Thanksgiving? It’s not always a guarantee. In fact, we’ve learned to expect the worst and hope for the best but settle for turkey comas. However, this year’s Thanksgiving slate is quite impressive. All three games matter to all six teams involved, so takeaways aren’t difficult to unearth.
Bleacher Report
Biggest Question Each NFL Super Bowl Contender Needs to Answer Before the Playoffs
If there's one thing we've learned through 11 weeks of NFL action, it's that no team is perfect. The Philadelphia Eagles were the last of the unbeaten squads to go down in 2022. But there's a reason there hasn't been an undefeated season since 1972, when the Miami Dolphins completed their unblemished run to a Lombardi Trophy.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love
Thanksgiving Day brought a trio of great NFL games. But there's still plenty more to come in Week 12. So if you're trailing in your fantasy football matchup, things could still swing the other way. There are 12 meetings on Sunday's slate, followed by a Monday night matchup between the...
Bleacher Report
3 Players Packers Must Cut in 2023 NFL Offseason
The abysmal 2022 Green Bay Packers campaign is going to set up one of the most interesting offseasons for the team in recent memory. The past offseason was interesting by itself. From the early drama surrounding whether Aaron Rodgers would retire or be traded to the eventual trade of Davante Adams, there were plenty of questions surrounding the team.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 12: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, a few rookies may be ready to feast on defenses in Week 12. Fantasy football managers should pick them up now because they may generate a ton of buzz after Sunday’s games. Because of recent roster moves, key injuries and the natural progression of...
Bleacher Report
Matthew Stafford out for Rams vs. Chiefs with Neck Injury; Bryce Perkins Could Start
Matthew Stafford's injury woes continue. The veteran Los Angeles Rams quarterback was ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs by head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday due to a strained neck, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. If backup John Wolford isn't healthy by Sunday, Bryce Perkins would get...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'On Another Planet' in 2nd Half of Thanksgiving Win Over Giants
It was the best of halves, it was the worst of halves for Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving. Luckily for the Dallas Cowboys, the good half came in the final 30 minutes and put away the New York Giants. Prescott recovered from two first-half interceptions to lead the Cowboys to a...
Bleacher Report
Report: Cardinals' Assistant Sean Kugler Fired After Allegedly Groping Woman
Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler was reportedly fired after Mexico City authorities informed the team of allegations he groped a woman Sunday night. ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported the Cardinals immediately terminated Kugler and sent him back to Arizona on a flight the morning of the team's Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Bleacher Report
Former NFL OL Shaq Calhoun 'Seriously Injured' After Being Shot Multiple Times
Former NFL offensive lineman Shaq Calhoun was seriously injured after being shot multiple times in Alabama on Sunday. Birmingham police Sgt. Monica Law said Calhoun is expected to survive the shooting but has not been able to talk with police as of Wednesday morning, per Carol Robinson of AL.com. The...
Bleacher Report
Mac Jones Delivers His 'Best Game of the Year' Despite Patriots' Loss to Vikings
Mac Jones has had a rocky 2022 NFL season. For at least one night, the New England Patriots star looked like a potential franchise quarterback again. If only it hadn't come in a losing effort. Jones toasted the Vikings defense for 382 yards and two touchdowns on 28-of-39 passing as...
Bleacher Report
NFL Coaches on Hot Seats Down the Stretch of 2022 Season
For every action, Newton's Third Law states, there is an equal and opposite reaction. NFL head coaches find the scientific belief holds true in regard to job security, too. Make the playoffs, and you're very likely returning next year. Miss the postseason, though, your future may be unclear. Already in...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Standings, Scenarios After Bills, Cowboys, Vikings Wins
With the first three games of Week 12 in the books, the 2022 NFL playoff race remains wide open. The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings were all victorious on Thanksgiving, bolstering their postseason hopes in the process. NFL Playoff Standings. AFC. Kansas City Chiefs, 8-2 (1st in AFC...
Bleacher Report
Report: Darrell Henderson Jr. Claimed by Jaguars After Being Waived by Rams
Darrell Henderson Jr. has found a new team. Just one day after being released by the Los Angeles Rams, the running back was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Henderson was a surprise cut, as the 2019 third-round pick led the team...
Bleacher Report
Bills' Von Miller out Indefinitely with Knee Injury Despite No Torn ACL
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller didn't suffer a torn ACL during Thursday's win over the Detroit Lions, but he'll be out indefinitely while deciding the course of treatment for a knee injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported updates Friday after Miller received the results of...
Bleacher Report
NFL Fans Rip Josh Allen's MVP Chances Despite Late Heroics in Bills' Win vs. Lions
Despite leading the Buffalo Bills on a game-winning field-goal drive with just 23 seconds left against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, quarterback Josh Allen was highly criticized on social media. Detroit tied the game with a 51-yard field goal with 23 ticks on the clock, but that was too much...
Bleacher Report
Week 12 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues
Week 12 got underway on Thursday with a trio of Thanksgiving games. Some fantasy managers were thankful for point-stuffed performances from players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and CeeDee Lamb, while others were left hungry for a big bounce-back on Sunday. And with several key injuries this week, some managers will...
Bleacher Report
Justin Jefferson Amazes LeBron James, Twitter During Vikings' Win Over Patriots
Justin Jefferson is only in his third season, but he may already be the best wide receiver in football. The Minnesota Vikings superstar had another huge game on Thursday night, catching nine passes for 139 yards and a score in his team's 33-26 Thanksgiving win over the New England Patriots.
Bleacher Report
Report: Matt Rhule Nebraska's Top Target to Become Next Football HC
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have "zeroed in" on former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as their top head coaching candidate, per ESPN's Chris Low. Rhule and Nebraska "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days," Low added. The news comes after The Athletic's Mitch Sherman reported Thursday that Rhule...
Bleacher Report
Arizona Cardinals HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets from Episode 3
"How could you not want that?" That is what Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner said on Wednesday's episode of Hard Knocks when discussing the opportunity to play on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. The third episode of the HBO show, which chronicles the behind-the-scenes journey of the Cardinals' 2022 season, was all about the team's preparation for the highly anticipated showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.
Bleacher Report
Zach Wilson's Jets Career 'Isn't over' Despite Benching, Robert Saleh Says
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh still has high hopes for Zach Wilson despite Wednesday's benching. "Zach's career here is not over," Saleh told reporters Wednesday. "I know that's gonna be the narrative, I know that's what everyone wants to shout out and that's not even close to the case. The intent, the full intent, is to make sure Zach gets back onto the football field at some point this year."
