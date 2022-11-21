ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

NFL Week 12 Thanksgiving Day Games Takeaways for Each Team

Quality NFL action on Thanksgiving? It’s not always a guarantee. In fact, we’ve learned to expect the worst and hope for the best but settle for turkey comas. However, this year’s Thanksgiving slate is quite impressive. All three games matter to all six teams involved, so takeaways aren’t difficult to unearth.
Bleacher Report

Biggest Question Each NFL Super Bowl Contender Needs to Answer Before the Playoffs

If there's one thing we've learned through 11 weeks of NFL action, it's that no team is perfect. The Philadelphia Eagles were the last of the unbeaten squads to go down in 2022. But there's a reason there hasn't been an undefeated season since 1972, when the Miami Dolphins completed their unblemished run to a Lombardi Trophy.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love

Thanksgiving Day brought a trio of great NFL games. But there's still plenty more to come in Week 12. So if you're trailing in your fantasy football matchup, things could still swing the other way. There are 12 meetings on Sunday's slate, followed by a Monday night matchup between the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

3 Players Packers Must Cut in 2023 NFL Offseason

The abysmal 2022 Green Bay Packers campaign is going to set up one of the most interesting offseasons for the team in recent memory. The past offseason was interesting by itself. From the early drama surrounding whether Aaron Rodgers would retire or be traded to the eventual trade of Davante Adams, there were plenty of questions surrounding the team.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 12: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, a few rookies may be ready to feast on defenses in Week 12. Fantasy football managers should pick them up now because they may generate a ton of buzz after Sunday’s games. Because of recent roster moves, key injuries and the natural progression of...
ARKANSAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Report: Cardinals' Assistant Sean Kugler Fired After Allegedly Groping Woman

Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler was reportedly fired after Mexico City authorities informed the team of allegations he groped a woman Sunday night. ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported the Cardinals immediately terminated Kugler and sent him back to Arizona on a flight the morning of the team's Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers.
ARIZONA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Coaches on Hot Seats Down the Stretch of 2022 Season

For every action, Newton's Third Law states, there is an equal and opposite reaction. NFL head coaches find the scientific belief holds true in regard to job security, too. Make the playoffs, and you're very likely returning next year. Miss the postseason, though, your future may be unclear. Already in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Standings, Scenarios After Bills, Cowboys, Vikings Wins

With the first three games of Week 12 in the books, the 2022 NFL playoff race remains wide open. The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings were all victorious on Thanksgiving, bolstering their postseason hopes in the process. NFL Playoff Standings. AFC. Kansas City Chiefs, 8-2 (1st in AFC...
Bleacher Report

Bills' Von Miller out Indefinitely with Knee Injury Despite No Torn ACL

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller didn't suffer a torn ACL during Thursday's win over the Detroit Lions, but he'll be out indefinitely while deciding the course of treatment for a knee injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported updates Friday after Miller received the results of...
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

Week 12 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues

Week 12 got underway on Thursday with a trio of Thanksgiving games. Some fantasy managers were thankful for point-stuffed performances from players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and CeeDee Lamb, while others were left hungry for a big bounce-back on Sunday. And with several key injuries this week, some managers will...
ARKANSAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Report: Matt Rhule Nebraska's Top Target to Become Next Football HC

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have "zeroed in" on former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as their top head coaching candidate, per ESPN's Chris Low. Rhule and Nebraska "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days," Low added. The news comes after The Athletic's Mitch Sherman reported Thursday that Rhule...
LINCOLN, NE
Bleacher Report

Arizona Cardinals HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets from Episode 3

"How could you not want that?" That is what Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner said on Wednesday's episode of Hard Knocks when discussing the opportunity to play on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. The third episode of the HBO show, which chronicles the behind-the-scenes journey of the Cardinals' 2022 season, was all about the team's preparation for the highly anticipated showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.
ARIZONA STATE
Bleacher Report

Zach Wilson's Jets Career 'Isn't over' Despite Benching, Robert Saleh Says

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh still has high hopes for Zach Wilson despite Wednesday's benching. "Zach's career here is not over," Saleh told reporters Wednesday. "I know that's gonna be the narrative, I know that's what everyone wants to shout out and that's not even close to the case. The intent, the full intent, is to make sure Zach gets back onto the football field at some point this year."
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy