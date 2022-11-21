Read full article on original website
Hunting Fatality On Opening Weekend
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has reported at least one hunting fatality during the opening weekend of the state's gun deer season. The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office and emergency medical services responded to a hunting-related incident in the town of Seneca in Green Lake County on Sunday, where an 11-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the chest by a member of his own hunting party.
Opening Weekend Deer Totals and Hunting Incidents
MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 –...
11-year-old boy dies in hunting incident in Green Lake County
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County on Sunday shortly after 9 a.m. An 11-year-old boy was shot after...
3 people arrested in major drug bust in neighboring Dodge Co., WI | By Sheriff Dale Schmidt
Dodge Co., WI – At 11:57 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the Dodge County Drug Enforcement Unit, led in this major investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Beaver Dam and Juneau Police Departments, conducted a search warrant at 422 S. Fairfield Avenue Apt #1 in the City of Juneau.
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
Wisconsin boy has first buck stolen, suspects later identified and charged
(WFRV) – A young man in Wisconsin got his buck back after it was reportedly stolen right off the property. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where the suspects in a theft of a buck were charged. Authorities said that the original post from the family got over 4,500 shares.
11-year-old hunting incident victim identified as Berlin Middle School student
An 11-year-old boy was shot in the chest after an attempt at discharging a firearm in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County.
11-year-old fatally shot in Wisconsin as hunter tried to unload gun in back seat
An 11-year-old boy is dead after he was shot in the chest Sunday morning in what authorities are calling a "hunting-related incident." It happened in the Seneca Township in Green Lake County, Wisconsin, which is located about 25 miles west of Oshkosh in the central region of the state. The...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died Tuesday afternoon following a daytime shooting on a Madison street. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes confirmed the victim’s death during a news conference at the scene and said his investigators are working to determine the identity of the suspect. During the...
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in deer theft
PORTAGE, Wis. — Law enforcement in Columbia County recovered a stolen deer Sunday, thanks to some help from Facebook users. It all started on Saturday. A woman posted that her son had shot his first buck while hunting on property off Highway O between Portage and Wisconsin Dells. However, someone stole the animal from the property. That’s when officers with...
UPDATE: UW-Madison international student reported missing found safe
UPDATE: UW-Madison Police say they and the Madison Police Department were able to locate Xun and he is safe. PREVIOUS STORY: MADISON, Wis. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing University of Wisconsin-Madison student who hasn’t been heard from in more than a month. Family members of 19-year-old Enzhe Xun reported him missing on Nov....
Sixth-grader who died while hunting was Berlin Middle School student, district confirms
Fond du Lac homicide suspect to appear in court Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Fond du Lac Police Department anticipates that Gary E. Davis (D.O.B. 06/18/1965) will make his Initial Appearance for multiple charges, including homicide.
Multiple injuries, two dead after numerous crashes on I-41
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) released more information on the deadly I-41 crash near Appleton on Sunday. According to WisDOT, around 3:30 p.m., a crash occurred on I-41 NB/SB at mile marker 144 in Outagamie County. On I-41 northbound at Highway 441, there was...
Wisconsin drug bust has ties to Mexican cartels: police
Three people arrested in Wisconsin this week on drug charges allegedly tied to Mexican drug cartels, which have several outlets controlling various routes.
Deputies arrest 3 in central Wisconsin on numerous drug charges, search warrant finds roughly $8k worth of narcotics
QUINCY, Wis. (WFRV) – A search warrant conducted by deputies in central Wisconsin led to the seizure of multiple drugs totaling roughly $8,000 in street value, and three arrests. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and THC at the residence, as well...
Body found in Town of Grant identified
STEVENS POINT – Portage County officials have identified the body found lying in a ditch. Safandre Lindsey, 41, was discovered Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:23 p.m., along a portion of 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue, in an area of the Portage County Town of Grant with a Wisconsin Rapids mailing address. Sheriff Mike Lukas says Lindsey was from the Chicago area. Lukas also indicated in a written press release the investigation into the circumstances around Safandre’s death are still being investigated. The cause of death is still undetermined pending the results of the autopsy, performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology.
UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-41 north in Appleton after crash near WIS 441
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed all northbound lanes of I-41 in Appleton near WIS 441. According to WisDOT, all northbound lanes have reopened. The crash took about three hours to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: Crash has...
Arrest made in connection with Fond du Lac woman’s death
FOND DU LAC, Wis–An arrest is made in connection with a suspicious death in Fond du Lac. Police arrest a 57-year-old Fond du Lac man following the death of Jacquelyn Jo Rooney. Rooney was found dead inside her home in the 100-block of East Merrill Avenue after police were...
11-17-22 fdl woman charged with attempted homicide
A Fond du Lac woman accused of trying to kill her fiance has been charged with attempted homicide. Twenty two year old Danielle Goodacre has made her initial Fond du Lac court appearance on multiple charges including domestic-attempted homicide and strangulation-suffocation. Bail was set at $40,000 cash. Fond du Lac police chief Aaron Goldstein says Goodacre called the dispatch center early Sunday morning to report that she had tried to kill her 27 year old boyfriend following an argument at a South Main Street apartment. Goldstein says the victim is going to be okay and did not need to be transported to the hospital.
