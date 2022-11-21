ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Lake County, WI

cwbradio.com

Hunting Fatality On Opening Weekend

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has reported at least one hunting fatality during the opening weekend of the state's gun deer season. The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office and emergency medical services responded to a hunting-related incident in the town of Seneca in Green Lake County on Sunday, where an 11-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the chest by a member of his own hunting party.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Opening Weekend Deer Totals and Hunting Incidents

MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 –...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

11-year-old boy dies in hunting incident in Green Lake County

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County on Sunday shortly after 9 a.m. An 11-year-old boy was shot after...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died Tuesday afternoon following a daytime shooting on a Madison street. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes confirmed the victim’s death during a news conference at the scene and said his investigators are working to determine the identity of the suspect. During the...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Multiple injuries, two dead after numerous crashes on I-41

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) released more information on the deadly I-41 crash near Appleton on Sunday. According to WisDOT, around 3:30 p.m., a crash occurred on I-41 NB/SB at mile marker 144 in Outagamie County. On I-41 northbound at Highway 441, there was...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deputies arrest 3 in central Wisconsin on numerous drug charges, search warrant finds roughly $8k worth of narcotics

QUINCY, Wis. (WFRV) – A search warrant conducted by deputies in central Wisconsin led to the seizure of multiple drugs totaling roughly $8,000 in street value, and three arrests. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and THC at the residence, as well...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Body found in Town of Grant identified

STEVENS POINT – Portage County officials have identified the body found lying in a ditch. Safandre Lindsey, 41, was discovered Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:23 p.m., along a portion of 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue, in an area of the Portage County Town of Grant with a Wisconsin Rapids mailing address. Sheriff Mike Lukas says Lindsey was from the Chicago area. Lukas also indicated in a written press release the investigation into the circumstances around Safandre’s death are still being investigated. The cause of death is still undetermined pending the results of the autopsy, performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
kz1043.com

Arrest made in connection with Fond du Lac woman’s death

FOND DU LAC, Wis–An arrest is made in connection with a suspicious death in Fond du Lac. Police arrest a 57-year-old Fond du Lac man following the death of Jacquelyn Jo Rooney. Rooney was found dead inside her home in the 100-block of East Merrill Avenue after police were...
FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

11-17-22 fdl woman charged with attempted homicide

A Fond du Lac woman accused of trying to kill her fiance has been charged with attempted homicide. Twenty two year old Danielle Goodacre has made her initial Fond du Lac court appearance on multiple charges including domestic-attempted homicide and strangulation-suffocation. Bail was set at $40,000 cash. Fond du Lac police chief Aaron Goldstein says Goodacre called the dispatch center early Sunday morning to report that she had tried to kill her 27 year old boyfriend following an argument at a South Main Street apartment. Goldstein says the victim is going to be okay and did not need to be transported to the hospital.

