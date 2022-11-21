Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Kendrick Lamar 'Gets The Crown' For Today’s Best Music Videos, Says Busta Rhymes
Kendrick Lamar has received some pretty high praise from Busta Rhymes, who thinks the Compton rapper creates some of the best music videos in the game today. During a recent interview with Billboard, Busta was asked who he thinks is leading the charge regarding making music videos these days, and he didn’t waste any time in mentioning K Dot and his recent video for ‘The Heart Part 5.’
HipHopDX.com
Kendrick Lamar Explains Meaning Behind 'We Cry Together'
Kendrick Lamar has explained the meaning behind “We Cry Together,” which appears on his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Following a private screening of the track’s accompanying short film — starring Kendrick and actress Taylour Paige — on Tuesday (November 22), the Compton rapper sat down with longtime collaborator Dave Free and actress Tessa Thompson to discuss the making of the song and visual.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Wanted 2Pac's Role In 'Juice,' Says Ralph McDaniels
Diddy believed that he was a better fit than 2Pac to play Bishop in Juice. Ralph McDaniels, the creator of the iconic Video Music Box, confirmed that Puff wanted to replace 2Pac in the iconic film during an Instagram Live conversation with Fat Joe. McDaniels noted that Juice was the...
HipHopDX.com
Birdman Angers No Limit Fans By Claiming He Taught Southern Rappers How To 'Hustle'
Birdman has rubbed fans of No Limits Records the wrong way after claiming to have introduced Southern Hip Hop to the art of hustling. The Cash Money mogul made the comments on Instagram Live on Tuesday night (November 22), during which he sought to remind critics of his track record as a trailblazer in the rap game.
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Disses King Von On NBA YoungBoy '3860' Collab Album
Quando Rondo has added more fuel to his rivalry with King Von, this time taunting the late rapper and his family on his latest project. The Never Broke Again signee dropped a joint album with his label boss NBA YoungBoy called 3860 on Friday (November 25), and on the song “Want Me Dead,” he takes aim at Von and his sister Kayla B.
HipHopDX.com
French Montana: 'If Chinx Was Alive, He'd Be Top 5'
French Montana has shared some memories of his late friend and fellow Coke Boy rapper Chinx, and believes he would be a Top 5 MC if he was still alive today. Chinx (real name Lionel Pickens) was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Queens, New York, in 2015. He was 31. In the latest episode of WE tv’s Hip Hop Homicides, which aired on Thanksgiving Day Thursday (November 24), French recalled meeting Chinx for the first time.
HipHopDX.com
Ludacris Proves He’s Still Got It, Drops Crazy Freestyle Over ‘Billie Eilish’ Beat
Ludacris has been focused on TV and film in recent years, but his recent freestyle over Armani White‘s “Billie Eilish” beat proves he hasn’t missed a step. Alongside a clip posted to his Instagram on Tuesday (November 22), Luda included a caption stating that the verse was merely a “friendly reminder,” and that an official remix would be coming soon.
HipHopDX.com
City Girls' JT Seemingly Confirms Lil Uzi Vert Breakup By Declaring She's 'Single'
City Girls‘ JT has appeared to confirm she’s broken up with Lil Uzi Vert by declaring she’s now “single.”. The Miami rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday (November 22) to share a tweet with her 2.6 million followers that simply read: “SINGLE!” suggesting their relationship has come to an end.
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion Accuses 1501 Label Of 'Harassing' Roc Nation CEO
Megan Thee Stallion has accused 1501 Certified Entertainment of “harassing” Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez in her ongoing legal battle with the label. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the Houston rapper recently sought a protective order for Perez in an attempt to prevent 1501 from deposing the Roc Nation boss.
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones & Juelz Santana Defend 21 Savage Over Backlash To Nas Comments
Jim Jones and Juelz Santana have come to 21 Savage’s defense after the Atlanta rapper came under fire for questioning Nas’ relevancy in the rap game. In a recent sit-down with No Jumper, the Diplomats duo brought some perspective to the ongoing debate and argued 21’s controversial comments, which were made on Clubhouse earlier this month, were misconstrued.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Says J. Cole Is Someone Who Gives Him Great Advice
Kodak Black is all about taking on new information, and he’s revealed that J.Cole is one person who gives him great advice whenever he needs it. Speaking to HipHopDX at the American Music Awards on Sunday (November 20), the Florida rapper reflected on the lyric’s from the Dreamville MC’s 2019 hit “Middle Child,” and revealed that he enjoys speaking with Cole because of his sincerity.
HipHopDX.com
DJ Drama: Mr. Thanksgiving Is Thankful For A Lot This Year
Exclusive - DJ Drama is having one hell of a year, and the Atlanta-based DJ, producer and Generation Now co-founder, who also goes by the name Mr. Thanksgiving, has shared what he’s most thankful for in 2022. In anticipation of this year’s Thanksgiving Day (November 24), Drama ran through...
HipHopDX.com
Stetsasonic Pay Tribute To Hip Hop’s ‘Fallen Soldiers’ On Somber New Track
Stetsasonic have released a new song paying homage to the multitude of Hip Hop and R&B stars who have died or been killed over the years. The new song, “Fallen Soldiers,” is rendered even more powerful by its official video, which combines photos of artists, producers and DJs including Biz Markie, DJ Kay Slay, Left Eye, and Sean Price, with archival footage of performances and interviews by Heavy D, 2Pac and Biggie, and J Dilla.
HipHopDX.com
The Alchemist Drops 'One More' EP Featuring Wiki & MIKE
The Alchemist has released a brand new EP featuring collaborations with Wiki and MIKE, extending his rich history of soundtracking some of Hip Hop’s best kept secrets — check it out below. The surprise care package contains three songs that capture the trio’s range of talents: the soulful...
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Offers To Quit Rapping For $100M
NBA YoungBoy has offered to bring his rap career to an end and give away whatever unreleased music he has if anyone is willing to meet his price. The Baton Rouge rapper teased the offer with a photo of a LaCie external hard drive, which he posted to his Instagram stories on Wednesday night (November 23).
HipHopDX.com
Tyler, The Creator’s ‘IGOR’ Inspired Stormzy’s New Album ‘This Is What I Mean’
Tyler, The Creator’s handwritten note accompanying 2019’s IGOR served as an inspiration for Stormzy’s new album, This Is What I Mean. While he prefers to let his music do the talking, the Merky rapper took a page out of Tyler’s book and penned a note to accompany the release of his new album, which hit streaming services on Friday (November 25).
HipHopDX.com
Meechy Darko Recalls Surreal Studio Session With RZA: ‘It Busted My Head’
Exclusive - Meechy Darko has had plenty of experience working with RZA as part of the Flatbush Zombies, and he’s explained how it’s never not a surreal affair. Sitting down with HipHopDX, the Brooklyn native, who released his debut solo album, Gothic Luxury, back in August, said studio sessions with the Wu-Tang Clan legend always live up to the hype but it’s still bizarre to have Bobby Digital asking for his opinion on certain matters or knowing things about him.
HipHopDX.com
Coi Leray & BIA Hit Back At Critics After Latto Song Leaks Raise Questions About Their Lyrics
Coi Leray and BIA have responded after a series of leaked Latto songs raised questions about their respective pen games. Earlier this week, a reported 130 songs from Latto’s vault surfaced online, including previously unheard reference tracks for Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj’s “Blick Blick,” as well as BIA’s “Whole Lotta Money,” whose remix also features Nicki.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Reveals His Song Of The Year Pick: 'This Shit Bangin' Like A Muthafucka!'
Snoop Dogg has put out plenty of music in 2022, but as the year winds to a close, Tha Doggfather is giving it up to another artist for dropping what he believes is the best song this year. In a video posted to his Instagram page on Wednesday (November 23),...
HipHopDX.com
Flavor Flav Filmed Calling His Baby Mother A ‘Gold-Digging Bitch’
Flavor Flav apparently isn’t on the best terms with his former manager, who also happens to be the mother of his youngest son. In a video obtained by AllHipHop on Friday (November 25), the Public Enemy rapper can be heard calling Kate Gammell a “gold-digging bitch” while he laments over the fact that she wanted to accompany him and their son on a shopping trip against his wishes.
Comments / 0