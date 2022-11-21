Exclusive - Meechy Darko has had plenty of experience working with RZA as part of the Flatbush Zombies, and he’s explained how it’s never not a surreal affair. Sitting down with HipHopDX, the Brooklyn native, who released his debut solo album, Gothic Luxury, back in August, said studio sessions with the Wu-Tang Clan legend always live up to the hype but it’s still bizarre to have Bobby Digital asking for his opinion on certain matters or knowing things about him.

