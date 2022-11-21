Read full article on original website
KTBS
Minden man killed in single-vehicle crash
SHONGALOO – A Minden man died late Tuesday night in a single vehicle crash in Webster Parish, state police said Thursday in a news release. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on state Highway 159 south of Highway 2. It claimed the life of Bret Dooly, 24. Troopers...
Monroe woman allegedly shoots at ex-husband as he attempted to visit children on Thanksgiving, police confirm
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, at 4:48 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to McKeen Plaza Apartments in reference to a possible shooting and damage to property complaint. Once at the scene, police learned that 36-year-old Domeca Larissa Williams allowed her ex-husband to visit […]
Wellness check lands West Monroe man behind bars; allegedly threatened to assault police en route to jail
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 24, 2022, around 10:14 AM, the Monroe Police Department received a call that 27-year-old Hunter McKenzie Varino texted his girlfriend stating, “I’m going to meet God today.” According to police, the text message also included a picture of Varino’s […]
“You’re not getting my daughter”: West Monroe man accused of kidnapping daughter; choked victim with gun in his hand
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched about a disturbance on Bonner Drive in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, a witness advised police that they observed 35-year-old Timothy Lakeith Elliot with a handgun in his right hand and his left […]
West Monroe man struck by train; airlifted to Shreveport hospital
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, at 9:42 AM, West Monroe Police responded to a train versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of North 4th Street and the railroad track. According to police, 43-year-old Charles Lyons was pushing a cart across the railroad track when he dropped some trash. As he […]
KNOE TV8
Man seriously injured after being struck by train
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to the scene of a crash Monday morning involving a train and a pedestrian, according to the police department’s public information officer. According to police, officers responded to the intersection of North 4th Street and the railroad track just...
“I didn’t do anything”: West Monroe man arrested for stealing vehicle and shoplifting; allegedly swallowed Fentanyl before arrest
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Pecanland Mobile Home & R.V. Park in Monroe, La. in reference to a stolen vehicle being located. Upon arrival, deputies went on to further investigate the […]
Monroe man accused of assaulting victims and fighting for firearm; arrested
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 4, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Bennett Lake Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they spoke with two victims who mentioned that they were allegedly […]
Calhoun man arrested; allegedly possessed nearly 80 grams of Meth and Suboxone
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit arrived at a residence on Dianne Street in West Monroe, La. to serve an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Charles Alfred Strange III. As agents made contact with Strange, he was sitting in the […]
Domestic disturbance lands West Monroe man in jail for possessing meth and other drug offenses, police say
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 23, 2022, West Monroe Police observed a victim yelling and exiting a vehicle that was traveling east on Cypress Street at Bridge Street in West Monroe, La. Police also observed a White male exiting the passenger’s seat of the […]
Monroe man accused of stealing alcohol from beer distribution company on his birthday; taken into custody
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 23, 2022, Monroe Police observed 69-year-old Henry Scott Bradley outside of Autozone located on Winnsboro Road in Monroe, La. According to police, the store was recently burglarized. Upon contact, officers observed Bradley to allegedly be in possession of a cardboard […]
Monroe Police Department respond to 911 hang-up call, leading to a Monroe man’s arrest
DISCLAIMER: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 21, 2022, at 7:04 AM, officers responded to a 911 hang-up call at the Bon Aire Drive Apartments. When authorities arrived on the scene, the victim explained that her ex-boyfriend of eight years, Galen Galmore, broke into her home while […]
Six days after Louisiana grain elevator fire sparked evacuations, firefighters continue battling flames inside tank
Over Thanksgiving, Catahoula Parish firefighters continued working to put out a grain elevator fire in Jonesville that has been burning for nearly a week. Firefighters were dispatched to Bunge Grain at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday. Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department also assisted with evacuating the Trinity Road neighborhood that surrounds the facility because of a risk of the 1.5 million bushel tank exploding, said Pam Patten, who is the public relations officer with Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Monroe couple accused of stealing $3K from cleaning company, also arrested for drug offenses
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, the Monroe Police Department received a theft complaint in reference to several items stolen from a cleaning business on Megellan Drive in Monroe, La. While in the area, officers began to investigate the complaint and observed two […]
Circle K employee arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $2K from store, Monroe Police say
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 21, 2022, Monroe Police investigated a theft that occurred on Circle K located on the 4000th block of Sterlington Rd. in Monroe, La. According to authorities, 23-year-old Keiyariah Gayden, an employee of Circle K, was arrested for alleged theft. Reports […]
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Deputies looking for Rapides Parish man who fled, handcuffed from abuse investigation
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help while they continue to look for a Rapides Parish man that fled from them during a domestic abuse investigation on Sunday evening according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are currently looking for 25-year-old Bailey D....
Bank Fraud and Identity Theft investigation lands West Monroe man in jail, investigators say
On December 8, 2021, authorities were assigned to an alleged theft case where the victim advised officials that their payment check was removed from their mailbox and cashed without consent or their knowledge.
Louisiana mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges.
KTBS
NPSO: Unrelated crime leads to arrest of man for thefts along Cane River
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchez man initially arrested on trespassing, drug and gun charges has been additionally charged in connection with a series of thefts on Cane River, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Tuesday. The thefts started in September. Cases of fishing equipment and gas from boats and boat houses were...
opso.net
Metro Narcotics of Ouachita Parish Conducts Warrant Sweep
On November 9th and 10th, 2022 Metro Narcotics of Ouachita Parish, in conjunction with other local law enforcement agencies, began a sweep operation in Ouachita Parish to serve eighty-five arrest warrants. The warrants stemmed from a several months long investigation into illegal narcotic activity and other criminal activity in Ouachita Parish.
