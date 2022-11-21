ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
Rock 104.1

Update: What Was on Fire in South Jersey Tuesday Morning?

UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon, a statement from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard says,. We were not conducting any exercises this morning that would cause plumes of smoke. Our original report continues below. A bit of a mystery surrounds exactly what was on fire in South...
GALLOWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Paper bags could be back in grocery stores. Why did N.J. ban them in the first place?

In the midst of the holidays, New Jerseyans are approaching a sustainable milestone this December: seven months into the single-use plastic bag ban. Since May 4, the law has banned single-use plastic bags at all store registers, and paper bags at most grocery stores and all big box stores. The bill to ban bags, other single-use plastic items and Styrofoam-like products was signed into law in November 2020, and the state gave stores and consumers 18 months to prepare.
92.7 WOBM

This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.

A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
DEAL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ

Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Two winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey in $92.9 million weekend drawing

NEPTUNE, NJ – Two New Jersey lottery players won $50,000 consolation prizes in this weekend’s $92.9 million Powerball drawing, while the jackpot winning ticket was sold in Kansas. The two New Jersey players each matched four of the five white balls for a $50,000 prize. One ticket was sold in East Rutherford at the Meadowlands Convenience Mart on Plank Road. The second $50,000 winner in New Jersey was sold at Shoprite Liquor Warehouse on Route 66 in Neptune. The winning numbers for the Saturday, November 19, drawing were: 07, 28, 62, 63, and 64. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 3X. 23,384 other New Jersey players took The post Two winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey in $92.9 million weekend drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Township Gets Go-Ahead to Complete Vermont Avenue

Vermont Avenue is finally slated for completion, following an approval from the State, TLS has learned. The stretch of road is expected to ease traffic in the area, as it is the only road which runs between Chestnut and Route 70. The Vermont Avenue Extension will be an expanded 40-foot...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
ARIZONA STATE
LongIslandPress

What is The Best Restaurant on Long Island?

What’s great about living on Long Island is that there are so many restaurants to choose from, but what is the best restaurant on Long Island?. Long Islanders voted Salvatore’s of Elmont Pizzeria & Restaurant the Best Restaurant on Long Island in the 2022 Bethpage Best of Long Island contest!
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
230K+
Followers
134K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy