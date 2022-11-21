NEPTUNE, NJ – Two New Jersey lottery players won $50,000 consolation prizes in this weekend’s $92.9 million Powerball drawing, while the jackpot winning ticket was sold in Kansas. The two New Jersey players each matched four of the five white balls for a $50,000 prize. One ticket was sold in East Rutherford at the Meadowlands Convenience Mart on Plank Road. The second $50,000 winner in New Jersey was sold at Shoprite Liquor Warehouse on Route 66 in Neptune. The winning numbers for the Saturday, November 19, drawing were: 07, 28, 62, 63, and 64. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 3X. 23,384 other New Jersey players took The post Two winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey in $92.9 million weekend drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO