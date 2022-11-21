Read full article on original website
N.J. weather: Light rain to give way to gusty winds, then a sunny Saturday and gloomy Sunday
The light rain that has been falling in New Jersey Friday morning should taper off by the early afternoon, with skies turning partly sunny as temperatures climb into the low 50s. That’s the word from the National Weather Service, which says the clearing skies will be accompanied by gusty winds...
Grinch-like inflation hits N.J. consumers as Black Friday shepherds in holiday shopping, survey shows
While Black Friday may still mark the traditional beginning of the holiday shopping season, many in New Jersey said they will be making tough choices this year because of inflation, according to a Stockton University poll released Monday. “Inflation has gripped consumers with Grinch-like tenacity,” said John Froonjian, director of...
Update: What Was on Fire in South Jersey Tuesday Morning?
UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon, a statement from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard says,. We were not conducting any exercises this morning that would cause plumes of smoke. Our original report continues below. A bit of a mystery surrounds exactly what was on fire in South...
I took a 10-hour train ride from Virginia to New Jersey for $45. Here are the 7 things that surprised me the most.
I don't like flying on planes or taking buses, so I bought an inexpensive Amtrak ticket and embarked on a 10-hour journey from Roanoke to Newark.
WATCH: The 6 jerks in every mall parking lot, especially during the holidays
If you’re out shopping this weekend, especially on Black Friday in New Jersey, the parking lots are bound to be crowded. But, ‘tis the season to remember to be kind as you’re out on the roads, even if that isn’t always the case on the Turnpike, Parkway or shopping center parking lots.
Wild turkeys — once endangered — are now booming in N.J. and terrorizing some neighborhoods
They’re in the backyard. They’re up on the roof and at the front door. They stop traffic and make a mad dash for your car. The feathered beast making a b-line for your front bumper is New Jersey’s wild turkey, the not-so-rare bird that seems to roam the nation’s most densely populated state with abandon.
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
Paper bags could be back in grocery stores. Why did N.J. ban them in the first place?
In the midst of the holidays, New Jerseyans are approaching a sustainable milestone this December: seven months into the single-use plastic bag ban. Since May 4, the law has banned single-use plastic bags at all store registers, and paper bags at most grocery stores and all big box stores. The bill to ban bags, other single-use plastic items and Styrofoam-like products was signed into law in November 2020, and the state gave stores and consumers 18 months to prepare.
This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.
A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ
Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 10-16, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 10-16, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Two winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey in $92.9 million weekend drawing
NEPTUNE, NJ – Two New Jersey lottery players won $50,000 consolation prizes in this weekend’s $92.9 million Powerball drawing, while the jackpot winning ticket was sold in Kansas. The two New Jersey players each matched four of the five white balls for a $50,000 prize. One ticket was sold in East Rutherford at the Meadowlands Convenience Mart on Plank Road. The second $50,000 winner in New Jersey was sold at Shoprite Liquor Warehouse on Route 66 in Neptune. The winning numbers for the Saturday, November 19, drawing were: 07, 28, 62, 63, and 64. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 3X. 23,384 other New Jersey players took The post Two winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey in $92.9 million weekend drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ Sen. Cory Booker to The Feds: “Please Explain” – WHY Did They Make NJDOT Change the Clever Signs?
You may have seen that recently, The Federal Highway Administration ordered NJDOT to revert their snarky, funny roadway safety messages back to standard messaging. I was just as bummed as you were! Some of the clever messaging included signs like:. “Hold on to your butts — help prevent forest fires”...
2 New Jersey Restaurants Named Among Best Independent Restaurants In The Country
New Jersey is home to so many mouthwatering restaurants it can be hard to keep track of them. The other weekend just driving down 166 I must have passed 4 or 5 different restaurants that made me say "oh, I want to eat there!" What I really like about a...
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New Jersey
If you've been looking for new ways to save on groceries, you may be interested to learn that a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new store location in New Jersey in early December. Read on to learn more.
Lakewood Township Gets Go-Ahead to Complete Vermont Avenue
Vermont Avenue is finally slated for completion, following an approval from the State, TLS has learned. The stretch of road is expected to ease traffic in the area, as it is the only road which runs between Chestnut and Route 70. The Vermont Avenue Extension will be an expanded 40-foot...
Winning Ocean County Lottery Ticket Worth $10K
OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky person is $10,000 richer, after the winning lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn. The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven store #27497 located at 701 Route 88 in Point Pleasant. The winning numbers for the...
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey
We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
What is The Best Restaurant on Long Island?
What’s great about living on Long Island is that there are so many restaurants to choose from, but what is the best restaurant on Long Island?. Long Islanders voted Salvatore’s of Elmont Pizzeria & Restaurant the Best Restaurant on Long Island in the 2022 Bethpage Best of Long Island contest!
