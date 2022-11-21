Jamie Hayter is no longer interim, she’s official. And so is Toni Storm for that matter. Back in August, Thunder Rosa revealed on an episode of AEW Dynamite that she was injured and was going to have to take some time off. It’s not completely clear on what exactly her injury is, however, PWInsider reported that “the nature of Thunder Rosa’s injury is a disc issue in her back. We are told it was something she has been trying to work through of late. There’s no word on a timetable for her return.” As a result, AEW would name an interim AEW Women’s World Champion, with Toni Storm becoming the first and Jamie Hayter the second.

2 DAYS AGO