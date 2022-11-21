Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
WWE Star Wants To Form An Army To Take Down Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has stood at the top of the WWE mountain for over two years, but that’s not to say that he’s done it all flying solo. The star has been backed up by The Bloodline who exist to dominate WWE and keep championship gold around the waist of Reigns.
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Rehired Former WWE Star While They Were “Trying To Get Laid”
They say that you never know when an opportunity may present itself, and when it came to WWE and Vince McMahon that really could be at any moment. Just ask Jimmy Wang Yang. Following the demise of WCW in March 2001, Jimmy Wang Yang’s contract was picked up by WWE, but after a stint in developmental he was released early the following year. After spells with All Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA, the star returned to WWE in 2003. This led to a two year stint with the company, before being released and then rehired in May 2006.
itrwrestling.com
Another AEW Star Has Been Added To The Great Muta’s Retirement Match
It has been revealed that an AEW star will be heading to Pro Wrestling Noah in January to tag with Sting and The Great Muta in the legendary Japanese wrestler’s retirement match. Earlier this year, The Great Muta, also known as Keiji Muto, announced his intentions to retire from...
itrwrestling.com
Saraya Reveals Jon Moxley Had Huge Backstage Role In Feud With Britt Baker
After being forced to retire from in-ring action in 2017 due to a serious neck injury, Saraya finally made her return to the ring and wrestled her first match in five years against Britt Baker this past weekend. Saraya debuted in AEW at Dynamite Grand Slam in September and immediately...
itrwrestling.com
“Stay In Your Lane You Roided Up Leprechaun” – MJF Blasts Conor McGregor
New AEW World Champion MJF is once again courting controversy and finds himself embroiled in an online feud with fellow trash talker and UFC megastar Conor McGregor. Tensions between the two men began when Maxwell Jacob Friedman called English UFC star Paddy Pimblett a “dollar store Conor McGregor” during a war of words that also led to the two challenging each other to a fight in London when AEW makes its UK debut in 2023.
itrwrestling.com
Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio Attack Rey Mysterio At Thanksgiving Dinner [Video]
Things haven’t been well in the Mysterio household for months, with Dominik Mysterio turning to the dark side and joining Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day at WWE Clash at the Castle. Since that time, he’s been goading his father Rey Mysterio to fight with him, but Rey refuses to fight his son. The elder Mysterio even switched brands and went to SmackDown to avoid confrontation with his son on Raw.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Legend Admits They Have “Limited Window” Left In The Ring
Professional wrestlers spend their entire careers defying the odds and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Be that physically with the moves they perform or the abuse that they put their bodies through day in and day out. So after more than 25 years in the ring, it’s no surprise that one WWE star feels that the end of their career is in sight.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Hall Of Famer “Spewed Blood” Backstage After Taking A Chokeslam From The Undertaker
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is no stranger to pushing his body to the limit, particularly when it comes to his matches with The Undertaker. The pair’s Hell in a Cell bout from King of the Ring 1998 is the stuff of legend, with Foley’s fall through the cage roof forcing a tooth out of his mouth and into his nose as well as giving the star a massive concussion.
itrwrestling.com
Tony Khan Hails AEW Star As “The Future Of Pro Wrestling”
While there are a number of pro wrestlers who are at their peak right now, and pushing the boundaries of the profession, fans are always looking for what’s next. Whether that’s a new star to burst onto the scene, or a current name to breakthrough to main event level. Interestingly, Tony Khan believes he already has that man.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Stars Want To Become The Next Steve Austin And Dwayne Johnson
Throughout the late 1990s and into the early 2000s Dwayne Johnson and Stone Cold Steve Austin engaged in one of the most famous rivalries in WWE history. The two men met at three WrestleManias and were arguably the two biggest stars in wrestling when the industry was at it’s most popular.
itrwrestling.com
Eric Bischoff Claims MJF Will Make The Same End-Of-Career Move As John Cena
In recent years John Cena has began to leave the wrestling world behind, branching out into Hollywood. This has seen the star appear as the title character in the Peacemaker television series, a role his also took to The Suicide Squad. Cena heading into the mainstream isn’t something new for...
itrwrestling.com
Ricky Starks Earns AEW World Title Shot Against MJF After Winning Eliminator Tournament
The AEW World Championship match is officially booked for All Elite Wrestling’s Winter Is Coming. During the Wednesday, November 23, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks took out Ethan Page in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Ricky Starks Will Get His Championship Shot Against...
itrwrestling.com
Huge Injury Update On Randy Orton, Star Not Expected Back Anytime Soon
Randy Orton hasn’t appeared on WWE television since May and it seems he won’t be back anytime soon. After undergoing surgery on a long standing back issue, there is no timetable for his return. The Viper’s most recent match came on the May 20th edition of Friday Night...
itrwrestling.com
“Egos Were At Play” – Ex-WWE Star Explains Why WrestleMania Dream Match Never Happened
From the moment Ronda Rousey first got involved with WWE, fans anticipated a dream WrestleMania match between the Four Horsewomen of MMA and the Four Horsewomen of NXT, but the match never came into fruition. The meteoric rise of women’s wrestling in WWE can be traced back to NXT. Bayley,...
itrwrestling.com
Jamie Hayter Named Official AEW Women’s World Champion After Thunder Rosa Forfeits Title
Jamie Hayter is no longer interim, she’s official. And so is Toni Storm for that matter. Back in August, Thunder Rosa revealed on an episode of AEW Dynamite that she was injured and was going to have to take some time off. It’s not completely clear on what exactly her injury is, however, PWInsider reported that “the nature of Thunder Rosa’s injury is a disc issue in her back. We are told it was something she has been trying to work through of late. There’s no word on a timetable for her return.” As a result, AEW would name an interim AEW Women’s World Champion, with Toni Storm becoming the first and Jamie Hayter the second.
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Paid Ex-WWE Star Just $100 For WrestleMania Appearance After They Annoyed Him
Whoever said that you should never let personal feelings affect business never told Vince McMahon. Time and time again the former WWE Chairman let personal grudges affect how he did business, although it was also said that no bridge couldn’t be mended if there was enough money to be made.
itrwrestling.com
The House Of Black Make Their Return To AEW
The House of Black have made their return to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). During the Wednesday, November 23, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews and Julia Hart) made their comeback to All Elite Wrestling TV. The House Of Black Are Back In...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Legend Wishes He Could Have Had The Chance To Face Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt is one of the most unique performers in the wrestling world today. While the former World Champion was always creatively unconventional during his first run with WWE, since his return that has gone to a new level. Despite returning back at Extreme Rules fans have been kept guessing...
itrwrestling.com
AEW Star Gives His Thoughts On “Sad” CM Punk AEW Situation
In a crazy year for professional wrestling, the most talked about event of the year continues to be the now infamous backstage brawl that took place following AEW’s All Out event. During the post-All Out media scrum, CM Punk took shots at a number of his co-workers which led...
itrwrestling.com
Dustin Rhodes Discusses Being “Scared” By First Major Reaction To Goldust Character
AEW star Dustin Rhodes has evolved greatly over his decades in the wrestling business. The star began his wrestling career back in back in the late eighties competing in the likes of All Japan and WWE before making his name as part of WCW where he was nicknamed ‘The Natural.’
