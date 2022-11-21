Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos
Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
Ndamukong Suh Reveals The 1 NFL Team He Really Hates
Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman signing Ndamukong Suh has named the one NFL team he really hates. You probably don't need more than one guess... That's right, Suh is not a fan of the Green Bay Packers. That doesn't come as a surprise, considering he began his career with the Detroit Lions.
Look: Tom Brady Had Special Guest At Practice Today
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was able to spend some quality time with his son Jack this Wednesday afternoon. Jack was present at today's practice for the Buccaneers. This wasn't his first trip to the team's facility. During training camp, Brady brought his son to practice. He helped the Buccaneers out...
Angry Bill Belichick Gives Testy Answer To Question About Hunter Henry Call
Bill Belichick wasn’t happy after Thursday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, and for good reason. Belichick’s Patriots shot themselves in the foot multiple times during a disappointing 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. New England led at multiple points, including in the second half, but poor special teams, costly penalties and bad situational football ultimately led to an avoidable defeat.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
HAPPY DAY: Henry ‘The Fonz’ Winkler meets Patrick Mahomes
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCTV) --- In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Winkler made headlines earlier this year when he spoke about his love for Mahomes during an appearance on...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni, Giants’ Brian Daboll or Jets’ Robert Saleh for Coach of the Year?
This is a good time to be a football fan in the State of New Jersey. MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford could be home to not one, but two teams in the postseason this year, as both New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh have their teams firmly in the playoff picture.
Leonard Williams on Giants’ playoff hopes after Cowboys loss: ‘Everything is still in front of us’
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Giants lost again Thursday, for the second time in five days, after losing just twice in this season’s first 70 days. But they’re not finished — or so they insisted after Thursday’s 28-20 loss at the Cowboys, which marked the Giants’ second straight defeat and third in four games.
Cowboys lock in date for Odell Beckham Jr.’s Dallas visit but new contenders emerge
The Cowboys won the Beckham Bowl. Now Dallas must win the heart and mind of free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Per Pro Football Talk, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reports the three-time Pro Bowl selection will visit the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants land receiver, Jets pick franchise QB, Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock
It’s never too early to talk about the NFL Draft, which is a mere five months away. The New York Giants and New York Jets each had a pair of top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But in 2023, both...
Giants, Jets, Eagles coordinators will be in demand as head coach candidates
Holiday shoppers are enjoying Black Friday. But in less than two months, it will be Black Monday in the NFL. This is Week 12 in the NFL and the regular season won’t conclude until Sunday, Jan. 11, meaning the head coach carousel has plenty of time to get up to speed.
Phillipsburg football scores 4 TDs on 4th down to beat Easton for 1st time since 2014
Phillipsburg High School’s football team turned fourth downs into touchdowns on Thanksgiving and left Lafayette College’s Fisher Stadium with a win for the first time since 2014. The Stateliners defeated rival Easton 35-14 on Thursday afternoon to snap a six-game losing streak to the Red Rovers, the longest...
Nets ‘can’t win a division, can’t win a conference and won’t win a championship’: Jalen Rose
In the wake of their embarrassing 115-106 loss to the 76ers Tuesday night in Philadelphia, the Nets proved they’re not a serious contender this season, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose said. The Nets lost in Ben Simmons’ return to the City of Brotherly Love to a Sixers team missing Joel...
