2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.Newsing the StatesManhattan, NY
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
NJ.com
Rutgers-Maryland preview: Keys to victory, X-factor as Scarlet Knights try to end season on a high note
Rutgers has one last chance to end its season on a high note. The Scarlet Knights (4-7, 1-7 in Big Ten play) head to Maryland (6-5, 3-5) riding a four-game losing streak but hope a win can spring board them into the offseason with momentum. For Rutgers, Saturday’s noon kickoff is a chance to change the narrative on the season and prove its rebuild is trending in the right direction.
Why Rutgers’ promising do-it-all freshman Rashad Rochelle has ‘limitless’ potential | Q&A
Rashad Rochelle is finishing his promising freshman season at Rutgers on an upswing. The do-it-all athlete played quarterback in high school, started his college career at wide receiver and moved to running back midway through his first fall in Piscataway. He’s done a little bit of everything since, taking multiple snaps behind center as a wildcat quarterback, as a wide receiver getting the ball on jet sweeps, and receiving hand-offs from redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt as his running back.
NJ.com
Rutgers adds depth with pledge from local legacy and ‘lockdown DB’ Joey Lis
Rutgers’ DB room just got deeper with the addition of this legacy and ex-Navy commit. Ramsey (N.J.) senior Joey Lis committed to Greg Schiano in his office on Monday after attending Rutger’s, 55-10, loss to Penn State on Saturday. A 6-0, 170-pound versatile DB, Lis earned DB MVP honors at the ESPN 300 camp in Hackensack in April.
Stars of the game: DePaul vs. Red Bank Catholic in Non-Public B title game
DePaul, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, fell behind by 10 points in the opening half, but stormed back behind some timely running, a long TD pass from a freshman to a sophomore and stifling defense in the second half to upset No. 4 Red Bank Catholic, 19-17, for the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedic Non-Public B football championship Friday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
No. 2 Bergen Catholic thumps No. 1 Don Bosco Prep for 2nd-straight Non-Public A title
It was a night for the Campaniles. Just hours after Nick Campanile and DePaul, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, won the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B championship, Vito Campanile and No. 2 Bergen Catholic thumped No. 1 Don Bosco Prep 45-0 in the Non-Public A championship for the second-consecutive year at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
NJ.com
No. 1 Don Bosco left searching for answers after NP-A final loss to No. 2 Bergen Catholic
It felt like everything that could go wrong for Don Bosco Prep against Bergen Catholic went wrong. Don Bosco Prep played its worst game of the season -- and it couldn’t have happened at a more inopportune time. Bad snaps leading to bad field position, a critical turnover to...
Field Hockey: All-Somerset County Teams, 2022
NOTE: These teams were selected by coaches from Somerset County, NOT members of NJ Advance Media. Samantha Biondi, Bridgewater-Raritan, Jr. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
NJ.com
Stars of the game: Bergen Catholic vs. Don Bosco Prep in Non-Public A title game
Talk about your mood swings. Just over two months after losing to Don Bosco Prep by 24 points, Bergen Catholic turned the tide on that result with an unexpected torrent to overpower the top-ranked Ironmen, 45-0, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public A final Friday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
Tyrese Samuel hits game-winning trey, Seton Hall stuns Memphis
Tyrese Samuel banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Seton Hall a 70-69 win over Memphis on Thursday
NJ.com
Eagles hire ex-Colts coach, report says
Nick Sirianni is hiring one of his former colleagues from the Colts. But it’s not recently-fired head coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles before heading to Indianapolis. ESPN reports the Eagles are hiring former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant. Brady, 43,...
NJ.com
Dumont tops Tenafly for 8th-straight year, puts bow on program-changing season (PHOTOS)
Dumont has now concluded its season the same way for the last eight years – with a win over Tenafly on Thanksgiving Day. This one came in 17-0 fashion and serves as a microcosm of the 2022 campaign for the Huskies. It’s a program-defining season for head coach Mike Farrington and company, who won a playoff game for the first time in 22 years a few weeks ago.
Weequahic feasts on turnovers as it rolls to 3rd straight Soul Bowl triumph
We understand that it’s customary pumpkin and apple pie, not turnovers, that help make up the traditional Thanksgiving Day fare. Try telling that to Weequahic’s players once their stomachs have digested. Turnovers checked in as the food of choice just five plays into the game when junior Zakai...
NJ.com
Paterson Eastside wins fourth in a row over Kennedy in 98th Thanksgiving meeting
Elijah Carroll has heard countless tales of past Thanksgiving contests between Paterson Eastside and Paterson Kennedy. On Wednesday night, Carroll ensured that he’ll have his own stories to tell for years to come. Carroll, a senior ran for a touchdown and recorded an interception, one of five turnovers forced...
Manasquan uses five takeaways to defeat Wall in Thanksgiving football meeting
Manasquan played stout defense all game long as it finished the day with five turnovers to hand Wall a 28-14 loss and capture its first win over the Crimson Knights since 2017. “We’ve struggled with injuries and people missing games for whatever reason for a while,” Manasquan head coach Jay...
Field Hockey: All-Hunterdon/Warren County Teams, 2022
NOTE: These teams were selected by coaches in Warren and Hunterdon Counties, not members of NJ Advance Media. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Football: Roselle dominates Roselle Park in 103rd edition of Thanksgiving Day rivalry
Nafee Finney and his fellow Roselle seniors were not upset about having to have wait a few weeks to play a Thanksgiving Eve game against ancient rival Roselle Park. “Actually, they were starting to miss it after I gave them some time off,” said Rams head coach Ibrahim Halsey.
Football: Brown’s interception, three TD passes power Westfield over rival Plainfield
Westfield senior Trey Brown had not played defense since he was in eighth grade before Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day rivalry vs. Plainfield. The Blue Devils coaching staff installed a few defensive packages with Brown at safety, and considering he delivered a game-changing interception late in the first half, it paid big dividends.
Football: Hackensack blocks late punt, beats Teaneck for 9th consecutive time
Hackensack defeated Teaneck by a score of 15-7 on the back of a strong ground game and a blocked punt to set themselves up to score the game winning points in the final minute on Thanksgiving Day. Junior Ayden Jones ran for 179 yards, a touchdown, and a two point conversion. His final yard came on the one-yard touchdown rush that gave Hackensack its first lead of the game.
Phillipsburg football scores 4 TDs on 4th down to beat Easton for 1st time since 2014
Phillipsburg High School’s football team turned fourth downs into touchdowns on Thanksgiving and left Lafayette College’s Fisher Stadium with a win for the first time since 2014. The Stateliners defeated rival Easton 35-14 on Thursday afternoon to snap a six-game losing streak to the Red Rovers, the longest...
NJ.com
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni, Giants’ Brian Daboll or Jets’ Robert Saleh for Coach of the Year?
This is a good time to be a football fan in the State of New Jersey. MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford could be home to not one, but two teams in the postseason this year, as both New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh have their teams firmly in the playoff picture.
