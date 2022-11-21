ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers-Maryland preview: Keys to victory, X-factor as Scarlet Knights try to end season on a high note

Rutgers has one last chance to end its season on a high note. The Scarlet Knights (4-7, 1-7 in Big Ten play) head to Maryland (6-5, 3-5) riding a four-game losing streak but hope a win can spring board them into the offseason with momentum. For Rutgers, Saturday’s noon kickoff is a chance to change the narrative on the season and prove its rebuild is trending in the right direction.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Why Rutgers’ promising do-it-all freshman Rashad Rochelle has ‘limitless’ potential | Q&A

Rashad Rochelle is finishing his promising freshman season at Rutgers on an upswing. The do-it-all athlete played quarterback in high school, started his college career at wide receiver and moved to running back midway through his first fall in Piscataway. He’s done a little bit of everything since, taking multiple snaps behind center as a wildcat quarterback, as a wide receiver getting the ball on jet sweeps, and receiving hand-offs from redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt as his running back.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Stars of the game: DePaul vs. Red Bank Catholic in Non-Public B title game

DePaul, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, fell behind by 10 points in the opening half, but stormed back behind some timely running, a long TD pass from a freshman to a sophomore and stifling defense in the second half to upset No. 4 Red Bank Catholic, 19-17, for the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedic Non-Public B football championship Friday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
RED BANK, NJ
Field Hockey: All-Somerset County Teams, 2022

NOTE: These teams were selected by coaches from Somerset County, NOT members of NJ Advance Media. Samantha Biondi, Bridgewater-Raritan, Jr. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Eagles hire ex-Colts coach, report says

Nick Sirianni is hiring one of his former colleagues from the Colts. But it’s not recently-fired head coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles before heading to Indianapolis. ESPN reports the Eagles are hiring former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant. Brady, 43,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dumont tops Tenafly for 8th-straight year, puts bow on program-changing season (PHOTOS)

Dumont has now concluded its season the same way for the last eight years – with a win over Tenafly on Thanksgiving Day. This one came in 17-0 fashion and serves as a microcosm of the 2022 campaign for the Huskies. It’s a program-defining season for head coach Mike Farrington and company, who won a playoff game for the first time in 22 years a few weeks ago.
DUMONT, NJ
Field Hockey: All-Hunterdon/Warren County Teams, 2022

NOTE: These teams were selected by coaches in Warren and Hunterdon Counties, not members of NJ Advance Media. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Football: Hackensack blocks late punt, beats Teaneck for 9th consecutive time

Hackensack defeated Teaneck by a score of 15-7 on the back of a strong ground game and a blocked punt to set themselves up to score the game winning points in the final minute on Thanksgiving Day. Junior Ayden Jones ran for 179 yards, a touchdown, and a two point conversion. His final yard came on the one-yard touchdown rush that gave Hackensack its first lead of the game.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

