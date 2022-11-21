Dumont has now concluded its season the same way for the last eight years – with a win over Tenafly on Thanksgiving Day. This one came in 17-0 fashion and serves as a microcosm of the 2022 campaign for the Huskies. It’s a program-defining season for head coach Mike Farrington and company, who won a playoff game for the first time in 22 years a few weeks ago.

DUMONT, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO