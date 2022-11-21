Read full article on original website
Students Tip Helps Find Bomb Threat Suspects
Two arrests are made in connection with a bomb threat against Lincoln High School in Manitowoc on Wednesday. Police tracked the call to a cell phone in Winnipeg, Canada–where a suspect was taken into custody. Student tips led investigators to a Manitowoc student believed to be involved as well.
Two Are in Custody Following Investigation Into Lincoln High School Bomb Threat
Two individuals. one of whom is a Student at Manitowoc Lincoln High School, were taken into custody following an investigation into a possible bomb threat at Lincoln High School. Just after midnight Wednesday, a message threatening The High School was left on a staff members voicemail. The caller stated that...
Judge Sets March Trial For Woman Accused In Green Bay Chopping Murder
A judge has set a March trial date for Green Bay’s accused chopper. The judge earlier this week set the trial despite another request from Taylor Schabusiness’ lawyer for another mental health evaluation. Schabusiness is accused of strangling her boyfriend during a day of meth-fueled sex, then chopping...
Manitowoc 2023 Budget Passes
On Monday night The Manitowoc Common Council unanimously passed the 2023 Executive budget. Mayor Nickels said a priority in this year’s budget was to take care of the City employees, saying, “a lot of my focus on this budget was on employees, how we can retain our good employees, how we can be attractive to folks that want to come work for the City of Manitowoc, so there is a 5% increase across the board for non-represented employees. We’re also looking at making some policy changes to allow for more flexibility in work schedules”.
Man Charged in Fatal Beating of Fond du Lac Woman
Bond is set at $2 million cash for a Fond du Lac murder suspect. Gary Davis is charged in Fond du Lac County Court with First Degree Intentional Homicide, Mayhem, and Hiding a Corpse in the death of Jacquelyn Jo Rooney. Police found Rooney’s body during a welfare check on...
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Kaden A. Jones, 20, Manitowoc, vehicle operator flee/ elude officer and misdemeanor bail jumping on 9/5/22, Guilty plea, on count 1: Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for twenty-four (24) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search, or combination; 3) Obtain GED or HSED; 4) Provide DNA sample; 5) Pay court costs including costs on count 2; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Count 2: Court sentences defendant to ninety (90) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, defendant has 69 days sentence credit. Court deems the sentence time served. Costs to be paid during the period of probation in count 1.
Charges Filed In Deadly Fond du Lac Stabbing
It’s first-degree homicide charges for the Fond du Lac man accused of stabbing his girlfriend a dozen times and fracturing her skull. Gary Davis was in court for the first time yesterday. Police say he beat, stabbed, and killed his girlfriend back on November 8th. Her body wasn’t found until four days later when police went to check on her.
2 Charged After Manitowoc Drug Raid
More information has been released on a recent “drug raid” on Manitowoc’s southside. Lieutenant Dave Remiker of the Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit told Seehafer News last night, the SWAT team was used to conduct a search warrant, related to a Fentanyl distribution investigation. Manitowoc Police Chief,...
Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Helps the Season Pass Pin Program
Most people these days carry debit and credit cards instead of cash. The Salvation Army is offering a quick way to pass the red kettles guilt-free this season by offering the purchase of a Season Pass Pin available at all Shoreline Hometown Credit Unions. The Season Pass Pins are available...
Paws Up Pet Rescue
This year’s Seehafer Broadcasting Giving Tree Recipient is Paws Up Pet Rescue. Based in Manitowoc and Sheboygan Counties, this a foster based rescue organization that helps pets in need, not only in our area but throughout the state. Paws Up Pet Rescue does take in local, owner surrender animals along with high kill shelters if a right fit can be found.
2023 Mariners Trail Calendars Now Available
The Friends of the Mariners Trail have completed their 2023 calendars, and they are available for purchase. The calendars, which feature amazing photos of the trail submitted by local and area residents, can be bought at a cost of $10 a piece at numerous area stores. In Manitowoc, you can...
Manitowoc Hockey Skates into Action
The co-op of Manitowoc United, which is restarting the program this Fall with a JV team, is scheduled to skate against De Pere. They’ll drop the puck at 6:00 o’clock at De Pere Ice Arena for that one tonight. M-U-H fell to Xavier 6-4 in its opener Tuesday...
High School Hoops
There are some high school basketball games of area and regional interest on this “Black Friday.” In Girls action: Mishicot plays Laconia today at 12:45 in the Kettle Moraine Thanksgiving Classic, and two longtime rivals Valders and New Holstein meet up in Milwaukee at “Fiserv Forum” this afternoon in a 1:30 tipoff. And, this evening, Two Rivers faces Cedar Grove-Belgium at 5:30, in a matchup set for Denmark High School.
Progress Lakeshore Level Up Pitch Contest Winners
Seven local entrepreneurs took part recently in Progress Lakeshore’s “Level Up Pitch Contest” at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum. The winning idea and a $1,000 prize went to the Honest Cannabis Company, presented by Joshua Dudley. Dr. Nolan Hetz took 2nd place and a $500 prize for his pitch on Rezalox Therapy. And, thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, a $250 3rd place award was given to Cody Ellens and Bip Clip.
MPSD Board Hires new Superintendent
During the Special Meeting of Manitowoc Public School District’s Board of Education Tuesday night, Board members voted to select the current Interim Superintendent James Feil to serve as the next permanent Superintendent of Manitowoc Public School District. There had been a call from past School Board Presidents to conduct...
Give Thanks By Donating Blood Or Platelets
As many people gather this week for Thanksgiving celebrations with family and friends, the American Red Cross urges donors to shake up their holiday traditions and set aside time to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks. According to Laura McGuire, Regional Communications Manager for the American Red Cross-Wisconsin...
