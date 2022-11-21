On Monday night The Manitowoc Common Council unanimously passed the 2023 Executive budget. Mayor Nickels said a priority in this year’s budget was to take care of the City employees, saying, “a lot of my focus on this budget was on employees, how we can retain our good employees, how we can be attractive to folks that want to come work for the City of Manitowoc, so there is a 5% increase across the board for non-represented employees. We’re also looking at making some policy changes to allow for more flexibility in work schedules”.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO