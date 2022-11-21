Read full article on original website
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) is on sale at Black Friday discounts of up to $105
For a blazing fast tablet duo with a crazy powerful processor under the hood and quite possibly the greatest jumbo-sized screens in the industry right now, Apple's latest 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have sure gotten a lot of discounts in a very narrow window of time. We're obviously not...
Black Friday deals at Best Buy are live: Lots of discounts on phones, tablets, and smartwatches
Reckon you got the gist of things — Best Buy has some awesome deals this Black Friday! No matter if it's phones, tablets, smartwatches, Windows laptops or MacBooks, almost anything on sale at the retailer is marked down! However, the best deals are true diamonds in the dirt, and we've handpicked the best ones for you.
Best Black Friday tablet deals right now: Major discounts on Galaxy Tab & iPad
The Black Friday 2022 discounts are everywhere at the moment, as the shopping event is in full swing right now. The day after Thanksgiving might very well be spent shopping from your sofa for a 2022 tablet like the iPad Pro 12.9-inch, which is $400 off at Best Buy, or the wonderful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with S Pen compatibility and a cheap price on Amazon. All of the active Black Friday 2022 tablet bargains may be seen right below!
Forget Amazon, Here Are 14 Stores Hosting Crazy-Good Black Friday Sales Right Now
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. You might be stuffed with turkey and mashed potatoes, but today, it’s time to stuff something else. That’s right, your shopping carts. Today is Black Friday, people. And we’ve got some serious shopping to do. The holidays are right around the corner and there is no better day than today to pick up the best Christmas gifts. The best Black Friday deals are here, and this year they’re wild. So far, we’re seeing some of the best Black Friday deals on tech and...
Can the Pixel Fold take on the Galaxy Z Fold 4? What Google has to do in order to beat Samsung at its own game
It is hardly a secret that foldables are Samsung’s domain of expertise. The Korean tech giant commands a massive market share in the foldables segment and, outside of China, the company reigns supreme and remains almost unchallenged. For now, that is. When foldables first made their debut some years...
50 Amazing Black Friday smartwatch deals: Now's your chance to up your wearable game!
Smartwatches have slowly come into their own — they deliver our notifications silently, they track our wellness and they... cost a lot. Thankfully, we are seeing tons of discounts on them, now that Black Friday is here!. All the major shops are joining in — we have deals from...
Apple Watch Ultra gets a rare discount at Amazon this Black Friday
The Watch Ultra, Apple's newest and baddest smartwatch has only been released a couple of months ago, and it's already seeing a price cut at Amazon! Granted, we're only talking a relatively modest, $60 discount, but considering what rare sight discounts on Apple products are in general, hey, we'll take what we can get! If the Watch Ultra isn't exactly your definition of the ultimate smartwatch, though, feel free to take a look at our Black Friday smartwatch deals page for all the great deals right now.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Black Friday 2022 deal you've been waiting for is now here
If you've been keeping up with our ongoing coverage of the best Black Friday wireless headphones deals offered ahead of the big day by the industry's top vendors and major US retailers, you may have noticed Samsung's first-gen Galaxy Buds Pro didn't exactly receive any mind-blowing discounts. That's in contrast...
Cricket Wireless Black Friday deals are here
It’s that time of the year when our wallets and credit/debit cards tremble with fear of being drained. With many carriers and retailers already making their Black Friday deals available, there’s probably a lot to think about before going all in on any of these offers. AT&T’s prepaid...
Samsung's previous-gen Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the affordable foldable of your dreams right now
If you've been dreaming to get a high-end foldable device at the price of a "conventional" mid-range Android smartphone ever since the first-gen Samsung Galaxy Fold came to light back in 2019, the time has finally come to open your eyes (and your wallet) and make your affordable $539.99 (or $589.99) purchase.
Apple's industry-disrupting 2021 MacBook Pro and 2020 MacBook Air are on sale
I've never been particular about my workstations and used to be okay with any model that was recommended to me as long as it was not a total slowpoke but when Apple introduced its M family of chips and I read all the reviews about how amazing it was, I knew I had to get a MacBook and it was money well spent. We normally write about phones, tablets, wearables, and accessories on this website, but I made an exception today as Apple's MacBook Pro 2021 is on sale at a 20 percent discount for Black Friday and if I were shopping for a laptop today, I'd buy it in a heartbeat. The model that I got - the 2020 Apple MacBook Air - has also been marked down.
Samsung has a special Galaxy Watch 5 edition on sale at a very special Black Friday discount
If you're looking for one of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals available, well, on Black Friday (which just so happens to be today) and find the requirements of Samsung's top Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro discounts a little too restrictive, you might also want to take the latest Golf Edition promotion into consideration.
Apple's Beats Fit Pro - which work with Android too - are available at a chunky Black Friday discount
One of my gripes with modern-day accessories like earbuds and wearables such as smartwatches is that they are often not cross-platform. Apple-made Beats Fit Pro are one of the few big brand products that don't require you to pledge allegiance to any particular company and are currently available at a huge Black Friday discount. If you're interested in other cool true wireless earbuds on discount right now, check out our Black Friday headphone deals page.
Cult-favorite Surface Duo back down to lowest-ever price in Black Friday sale
Microsoft's Surface Duo may not have been a commercial success, but it's a well-regarded device nonetheless and is a gem for tech collectors. Its price has been slashed by a whopping 55 percent in honor of Black Friday. There is a certain novelty in owning an ambitious first-gen device from...
Apple supplier might have leaked huge news about the design of the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra
Apple supplier Cirrus Logic is a semiconductor designer and in the company's letter to shareholders disseminated earlier this month, the firm hinted at one change that we could see with the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra models. The change of which we speak would see Apple replace the physical power and volume buttons with solid-state buttons. Users would still feel as though they pressed a physical button thanks to haptics powered by three iPhone Taptic Engines.
Google Pixel Black Friday 2022 deals: get a Pixel for less than $400!
Google's Pixel phones are typically priced at a very lucrative point. However, now that the Black Friday 2022 deals are live, we can find them at a bargain! Pixel 7 series are still a bit new to get any major price drops, but the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a are where the real value is. Possibly the best phones to buy for less than $400 right now!
Black Friday 2022 Live Blog: we are covering the best tech deals
Black Friday 2022 is just hours away from the official start, but even now we are already seeing some incredible early tech deals from the big retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. A few highlights of Black Friday 2022 tech deals so far include discounts on the flagship Galaxy S22...
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 price slashed massively in an epic new Black Friday deal
The ultimate Galaxy Z Fold 4 Black Friday deal has just dropped and it is not one to miss. We already say the $400 discounts on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 on both of its models, the 256GB and the 512GB versions, but this offer is even better. Samsung steps up with a massive $450 discount over at the official website and good news is that you don't even need to trade-in a device to get that deal. Amazon also matches the savings when it comes to the 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 4, but it offers $430 off on the beefier 512GB model, while Samsung gives you a $450 price cut, which is better. Over at Best Buy both those models get a $400 discount, which is nowhere nearly as nice.
Honor Magic Vs reveal showcases a lightweight and sleek foldable
Following an announcement event in China, Honor has now officially revealed its new foldable flagship: the Magic Vs. This is their second foldable smartphone after the Magic V, which was released this January. Last time around, Honor aimed for a seamless folding experience. This time around, they introduced a new...
Samsung's latest and greatest rugged tablet is on sale at huge Black Friday discounts
Designed with a very specific type of user in mind, rugged devices like the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro rarely crack our list of the best tablets money can buy (for a "normal" consumer). But when such an incredibly robust 10.1-incher with a built-in S Pen and 4G LTE connectivity is on sale at up to a $226.25 discount just a couple of months after a commercial US debut, we find ourselves absolutely compelled to add this to the greatest Black Friday tablet deals available right now.
