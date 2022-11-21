The ultimate Galaxy Z Fold 4 Black Friday deal has just dropped and it is not one to miss. We already say the $400 discounts on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 on both of its models, the 256GB and the 512GB versions, but this offer is even better. Samsung steps up with a massive $450 discount over at the official website and good news is that you don't even need to trade-in a device to get that deal. Amazon also matches the savings when it comes to the 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 4, but it offers $430 off on the beefier 512GB model, while Samsung gives you a $450 price cut, which is better. Over at Best Buy both those models get a $400 discount, which is nowhere nearly as nice.

6 HOURS AGO