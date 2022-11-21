Honda and Sony taking on Tesla with PlayStation 5 EV platform slated for 2024 US release

Sony and Honda are considering integrating the Playstation 5 into its upcoming EVs, which are due to be released under a new brand or joint venture. And in the relatively short amount of time it’s been around now, Sony Honda Mobility has managed to scare both dealers and drivers like me, who are terrified of what a gaming console in a moving car could represent. Sony and Honda are calling this a possibility for now, according to IGN, but given the way that many car makers are scrambling to copy Tesla, a PS5 in a Sony Honda EV could be in the works.

3 DAYS AGO