We Can't Believe What Donald Trump Is Saying About Elon Musk And Twitter Now—Is He Serious?!
Donald Trump‘s tumultuous relationship with Twitter has reached a new point. Last week, news of controversial billionaire Elon Musk purchasing and taking over Twitter made a plethora of headlines, and the twice-impeached former president weighed in on the matter, as well. Trump’s Statement. Trump, 76, issued the following...
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter's daily user growth has reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, the FT said, citing an email sent to advertisers.
Jack Dorsey, who resigned as Twitter CEO last year and left its board this year, apologizes and ‘takes responsibility’ for Elon Musk’s mass layoffs
Twitter workers now unemployed thanks to Elon Musk are unlikely to get an apology from him. But they did just receive one from Jack Dorsey, the Twitter co-founder who led the company until November last year. In a tweet on Saturday morning, one day after his longtime friend Musk slashed...
Twitter loses another top exec who says workers 'had it good at Twitter 1.0,' in an apparent jab at Elon Musk's plans for the company
Elon Musk's Twitter has lost various executives over the last few days, including its head of US content partnerships, Sarah Rosen.
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Elon Musk said he has 'no idea who the CEO' of Twitter is after being sent an auto-email saying 'it's time to start managing'
Elon Musk now owns Twitter after sealing his $44 billion takeover on Thursday. The company sent him an email telling him to start a "Managing @Twitter 101" training course. Musk tweeted that he has no idea who the CEO is yet, despite calling himself "Chief Twit." Even the world's richest...
AOL Corp
How Elon Musk threatens Donald Trump’s new startup
Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, says he’s a free-speech absolutist willing to tolerate controversial content on the social-media platform. To prove it, Musk has unbanned former President Donald Trump, whose account Twitter blocked following the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021. Whether intentionally or not, Musk is threatening...
Sam Bankman-Fried was reported to own a $100 million stake in Elon Musk's Twitter. Musk says that's a lie.
Musk denied that Sam Bankman-Fried or FTX own shares of Twitter since the Tesla CEO took the company private, disputing a recent report from Semafor.
wegotthiscovered.com
Even Elon Musk was surprised at what Twitter was allegedly up to before his purchase
Twitter was allegedly planning to track every user’s whereabouts, right down to when they left their home, according to a former twitter engineer who got the recent attention of Elon Musk. Steve Krenzel was a twitter software engineer who left the company a few years ago but made sure...
Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'
Musk said the banned accounts of Kathy Griffin and Jordan Peterson have been reinstated. But he isn't sure about the former president yet.
One of the Twitter execs Elon Musk just fired had a key role in getting Trump banned from the platform in January 2021
Vijaya Gadde, a top legal and policy executive, headed up a team at Twitter that decided whether or not to ban Trump after the Capitol riot in 2021.
Elon Musk fired Twitter's head of sales after begging her to stay at the company, report says
Robin Wheeler has been fired from Twitter, Platformer reported, a week after reports said Elon Musk convinced her not to resign from the company.
Meet the members of Elon Musk's inner circle said to be helping him fix Twitter
Hours after Elon Musk finalized his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter he began firing its top executives. Within two weeks, Twitter had lost almost all of its senior leadership and about half its workforce. But behind the scenes, Musk has reportedly been cobbling together a small team to replace...
World's richest man Elon Musk's wealth has taken a $100 billion hit in 2022, thanks to plummeting Tesla shares
Elon Musk's wealth has fallen $100.5 billion so far in 2022, per Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Even so, Musk is still the world's richest person with a fortune of $169.8 billion. Musk has Tesla's nosediving share price to thank for his declining wealth. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and...
Business Insider
Elon Musk throws shade at Sam Bankman-Fried over the FTX cofounder's media investments
Elon Musk threw shade at Sam Bankman-Fried over the FTX cofounder's media investments. Musk jibed that FTX would "still be solvent" if Bankman-Fried "was as good at running a crypto exchange" as funding media groups. Musk has hit out at the media after a report suggested SBF owns a stake...
NME
Huge crash in Tesla stock since Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter
The stock price of Tesla has plummeted by 50 per cent since Elon Musk‘s controversial bid to buy Twitter was revealed. Musk offered to buy Twitter on April 14 this year, and since then the stock of Tesla – now sitting at $167.81 (£138.24) – has fallen 49 per cent, and is 58 per cent down in 2022 as a whole.
Twitter has lost 50 of its top 100 advertisers since Elon Musk took over, report says
Half of Twitter's top 100 advertisers appear to no longer be advertising on the website. A new report states that these 50 advertisers have spent almost $2 billion on Twitter ads since 2020.
Within Hour, Millions Answer Elon Musk's Twitter Poll on Reinstating Trump
Musk lifted bans on three other users Friday who had been suspended this year. Trump has been banned from Twitter since January 2021.
George Soros Backs Elon Musk, Tesla
Elon Musk has spoken a lot less about Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report in recent months. Very busy finalizing the acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion, and finding new sources of revenue for the platform, the billionaire has somewhat forgotten his jewel, which has caused a sharp drop of Tesla in the stock market.
