Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
How Elon Musk threatens Donald Trump’s new startup

Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, says he’s a free-speech absolutist willing to tolerate controversial content on the social-media platform. To prove it, Musk has unbanned former President Donald Trump, whose account Twitter blocked following the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021. Whether intentionally or not, Musk is threatening...
Huge crash in Tesla stock since Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter

The stock price of Tesla has plummeted by 50 per cent since Elon Musk‘s controversial bid to buy Twitter was revealed. Musk offered to buy Twitter on April 14 this year, and since then the stock of Tesla – now sitting at $167.81 (£138.24) – has fallen 49 per cent, and is 58 per cent down in 2022 as a whole.
George Soros Backs Elon Musk, Tesla

Elon Musk has spoken a lot less about Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report in recent months. Very busy finalizing the acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion, and finding new sources of revenue for the platform, the billionaire has somewhat forgotten his jewel, which has caused a sharp drop of Tesla in the stock market.

