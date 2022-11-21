Senegal's 3-1 win over Qatar condemned the World Cup hosts to their second loss in a row, meaning they were eliminated as soon as the Netherlands game with Ecuador finished 1-1. Elsewhere Roozbeh Cheshmi scored a 98th minute screamer and Ramin Rezaeian notched 3 minutes later as Iran snatched a stunning win against Wales. England and the USA though failed to live up to expectation in their Group B 0-0 bore-fest.

6 HOURS AGO