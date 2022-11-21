ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
France 24

Maskless World Cup scenes spark anger in zero-Covid China

China is the last major economy still attempting to stamp out the domestic spread of Covid-19, and has continued to shut down entire cities, seal off neighbourhoods and impose mandatory tests on millions. Driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, daily cases in the country hit 29,157 on Wednesday -- low...
France 24

Hosts Qatar knocked out after Senegal loss, Iran steals last minute win over 10-man Wales

Senegal's 3-1 win over Qatar condemned the World Cup hosts to their second loss in a row, meaning they were eliminated as soon as the Netherlands game with Ecuador finished 1-1. Elsewhere Roozbeh Cheshmi scored a 98th minute screamer and Ramin Rezaeian notched 3 minutes later as Iran snatched a stunning win against Wales. England and the USA though failed to live up to expectation in their Group B 0-0 bore-fest.
France 24

France's Reunion Island, a land of contrasts

It's nicknamed the intense island. Located 10,000 kilometres from the French mainland, in the Indian Ocean, Reunion Island contains a thousand treasures for the senses. Some 40 percent of the territory is a UNESCO World Heritage site. On the coast, whale song punctuates the missions of oceanographers. Meanwhile, on the Grègues plantation, a bright orange root is harvested by hand to make a popular spice: turmeric.
France 24

Brazil's Neymar suffers ankle sprain during World Cup win

Brazil captain Neymar suffered a sprained ankle in his team's World Cup win over Serbia on Thursday and faces a medical assessment in the next 48 hours, the national team doctor said after the match. Doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said the Brazilian superstar suffered the injury after a collision with his...
France 24

Guardiola 'cannot be in a better place' as he extends Man City deal until 2025

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Pep Guardiola said "I cannot be in a better place" as he announced he had agreed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the Premier League champions until 2025. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager, 51, has won nine major trophies,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy