Maskless World Cup scenes spark anger in zero-Covid China
China is the last major economy still attempting to stamp out the domestic spread of Covid-19, and has continued to shut down entire cities, seal off neighbourhoods and impose mandatory tests on millions. Driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, daily cases in the country hit 29,157 on Wednesday -- low...
Airline hits back after woman claimed she was stopped from boarding flight for being 'too big'
An airline has hit back after a woman claimed she was stopped from boarding a flight due to her size, saying she was ‘rude’ and ‘aggressive’ to staff. Brazilian social media influencer Juliana Nehme, 38, was due to travel from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
Hosts Qatar knocked out after Senegal loss, Iran steals last minute win over 10-man Wales
Senegal's 3-1 win over Qatar condemned the World Cup hosts to their second loss in a row, meaning they were eliminated as soon as the Netherlands game with Ecuador finished 1-1. Elsewhere Roozbeh Cheshmi scored a 98th minute screamer and Ramin Rezaeian notched 3 minutes later as Iran snatched a stunning win against Wales. England and the USA though failed to live up to expectation in their Group B 0-0 bore-fest.
France's Reunion Island, a land of contrasts
It's nicknamed the intense island. Located 10,000 kilometres from the French mainland, in the Indian Ocean, Reunion Island contains a thousand treasures for the senses. Some 40 percent of the territory is a UNESCO World Heritage site. On the coast, whale song punctuates the missions of oceanographers. Meanwhile, on the Grègues plantation, a bright orange root is harvested by hand to make a popular spice: turmeric.
Brazil's Neymar suffers ankle sprain during World Cup win
Brazil captain Neymar suffered a sprained ankle in his team's World Cup win over Serbia on Thursday and faces a medical assessment in the next 48 hours, the national team doctor said after the match. Doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said the Brazilian superstar suffered the injury after a collision with his...
Guardiola 'cannot be in a better place' as he extends Man City deal until 2025
Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Pep Guardiola said "I cannot be in a better place" as he announced he had agreed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the Premier League champions until 2025. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager, 51, has won nine major trophies,...
