Disney Diary

6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks

The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
