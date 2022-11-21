ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Merck to buy Imago for $1.35 billion to broaden portfolio of blood disorder drugs

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29CAxc_0jIVMlbS00

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it will acquire cancer drug developer Imago BioSciences Inc (IMGO.O) for a total equity value of $1.35 billion to expand its portfolio of blood disorder treatments.

The offer of $36 per share in cash for Imago represents a nearly 107% premium to the company's last close. Imago's shares more than doubled in early trading to $35.53.

With Merck's blockbuster cancer immunotherapy Keytruda expected to lose key patents in 2028, the company has been trying to expand its drug portfolio.

Last year, it bought Acceleron Pharma for about $11.5 billion to gain access to its experimental therapy for treating a type of high blood pressure.

Merck was reported to be in talks to buy cancer-focused biotech Seagen Inc (SGEN.O) over the summer, for nearly $40 billion, but a deal did not materialize.

Estimated revenue potential of the Imago deal is probably not enough to fill the loss of exclusivity gap left by Keytruda later in this decade, BMO Capital Markets analyst Evan Seigerman said.

Seigerman added that he expects the company to do more deals that can help fill the revenue gap from Keytruda's patent loss.

Imago, which develops drugs for the treatment of bone marrow-related diseases, is currently testing its lead drug bomedemstat in mid-stage studies for treating certain types of rare blood cancers.

Merck did not provide details on the effect of the Imago deal on its financial results in the near term.

The company said it will initiate a tender offer to acquire all outstanding Imago shares through a unit, which will be merged into Imago upon completion of the offer.

The companies expect to close the transaction in the first quarter of 2023.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
KFDM-TV

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bay News 9

New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot

Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
Ars Technica

Pfizer CEO claims 400% price hike on COVID vaccines will be “free”

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla claimed at a news event last week that the company's COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be "free to all Americans," despite the company's plan to raise the price of the vaccine roughly 400 percent—a price difference that will be picked up by health insurers. The...
Gizmodo

One of the World's Biggest Killers Is on the Rise Again

One of the deadliest diseases in the world is once again gaining steam. A new report this week by the World Health Organization shows that global cases of tuberculosis and drug-resistant tuberculosis increased in 2021—the first such jump in years. A major reason for its resurgence is the covid-19 pandemic.
msn.com

Blood pressure medicine recall: Some pills pose potential cancer risk, FDA announces

A pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication due to a potential cancer risk, the FDA announced this week. Aurobindo Pharma USA is recalling two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets due to levels of nitrosamine. The tablets are commonly prescribed for the treatment of hypertension to lower blood pressure.
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
Fortune

Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says

If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
ABC News

FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply

One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
Interesting Engineering

FDA approves the first-ever drug that can delay the progression of Type 1 diabetes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved of the first drug that could be used to delay the development and onset of Type 1 diabetes (T1D). The drug is called Teplizumab (Tzield) and is an injectable medication that can push back the onset of this disease. The drug delays the onset of Type 1 diabetes in adults at stage three, and in children aged eight years and older at stage two.
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
Good News Network

Delicious Cancer Breakthrough: Pomegranates Found to Significantly Fuel Tumor-Fighting Immune Cells

A new study shows that a substance found in pomegranates significantly boosts the immune system to fight cancer—triggering a constant supply of endless rejuvenated T cells. German scientists studying therapies for colorectal cancer discovered that a metabolite in the red fruit, known as urolithin-A, rejuvenates immune T cells to make them better at fighting tumors.
zycrypto.com

FTX Comes Clean And Admits That It Owes Over $3 Billion To Its 50 Biggest Creditors

A new court filing from embattled FTX shows the exchange owes creditors over $3 billion. The single biggest creditor is owed a staggering $226 million, while the second is due $203M. Pundits are urging market participants to brace for a contagion effect that could have dire consequences for the entire...
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
Reuters

Reuters

652K+
Followers
365K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy