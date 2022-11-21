Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Spain's Dominance in World Cup Opener vs. Costa Rica Applauded by Fans on Twitter
Spain might have installed itself as the new favorite to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a dominant 7-0 win over Costa Rica on Wednesday in Qatar. The tournament has already seen Argentina and Germany lose their first games, leading many to wonder whether this could be World Cup that favors the underdogs. Spain had no time to entertain that narrative.
Bleacher Report
Germany's Stunning Upset Loss in Group Play to Japan Shocks 2022 Men's World Cup
Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late in the second half to lead Japan to a shocking 2-1 upset win over Germany in the Group E opener at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. Ilkay Gündogan put the four-time World Cup champions ahead from the penalty spot in the...
Bleacher Report
Richarlison Celebrated for Best Goal of the World Cup as Neymar, Brazil Beat Serbia
Richarlison had a memorable start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring both goals in Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia at Lusail Stadium on Thursday. The 25-year-old's second goal was a thing of beauty, as he took a pass from Vinicius Junior and flicked it up to himself before connecting on a bicycle kick to give the Brazilians a two-goal advantage in the 73rd minute.
Bleacher Report
World Cup 2022 Scores: Latest Results and Thursday's Schedule
Another day at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, another upset by an Asian side over an established power. Japan stole Wednesday's headlines by following the exact formula to beat Germany as Saudi Arabia used to down Argentina the day before. The Samurai Blue went down one goal by way of...
Bleacher Report
Cristiano Ronaldo's Penalty Was 'Special Gift' from World Cup Ref, Ghana Coach Says
Portugal's wild 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday wasn't without controversy. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal from the penalty spot after he went down following a tackle from Ghana's Mohammed Salisu in the box. The decision to award a penalty left the African nation fuming, believing the forward had taken a dive.
Bleacher Report
Fans Praise USA for Strong Showing, Rue Missed Chances in Draw vs. England
Twitter users were conflicted Friday, as the United States played England to a scoreless draw at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ultimately, the result was a good one for the USMNT against a favored England squad, especially since the Americans carried the play for long stretches. Fans also lamented missed opportunities on the United States' part, however.
Bleacher Report
Cristiano Ronaldo Suspended 2 Games, Fined $60K by FA over April Incident at Everton
Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two matches and fined £50,000 (around $60,000) stemming from an April incident when he slapped the cellphone out of the hand of an Everton supporter. "The forward admitted that his conduct after the final whistle of the Premier League...
Comments / 0