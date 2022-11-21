Read full article on original website
Related
The richest and poorest counties in New Jersey, ranked
💵 Personal incomes in New Jersey grew by 7.7% in 2021, according to federal data. 📈 Statewide per capita income in New Jersey last year was $77,016. In 2020, it was $71,505. 💲 New Jersey's income growth last year narrowed the gap slightly but remained behind Massachusetts and...
So Sarcasm Is Illegal Now? Problem With New Jersey Road Signs
Have you seen those sarcastic, snarky road signs displayed around New Jersey?. How could you miss them? They have honestly been giving me life. "Ziti is the only thing that should be baked." "Hold on to your butts. Help prevent forest fires" "Hocus Pocus drive with focus" "Don't cruise when...
Signs, Signs: Feds Clamp Down on New Jersey Humor
The highway sign read, "Nice car. Does it come with a turn signal?" Pretty funny and cute thinks everyone. Well, everyone except the federal government of the good ol' USA. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the State of New Jersey's Department of Transportation has been told to "knock it off" when it comes to such humor on highway road signs.
Wow! Is This Really Our Signature Food Here in New Jersey?
Now before you get the impression that I dislike saltwater taffy, I don't. I really enjoy saltwater taffy. In fact, my wife introduced me to chocolate-covered saltwater taffy, which if you have never tried it, is delicious. In a recent article from Far and Wide, they highlighted the best signature...
NJ police get ‘thousands’ of problem calls from TikTok famous motel
NORTH BERGEN — A motel that’s gone viral on TikTok thanks to its savvy owner has also made an infamous name for itself among local police. North Bergen police were called on Sunday night to the Lincoln Tunnel Motel at 3801 Tonnelle Ave., where a 48-year-old father and 18-year-old son were arrested after a third man was stabbed.
Where to find Christmas Trees on the beach – Its a Jersey thing
Signs of the season are starting to arrive on New Jersey beaches. No one is really sure how it got started, but the relatively new tradition of Christmas trees on Jersey Shore beaches continues to grow. It started before the pandemic shut everything down, but really grew over the last...
NJ man killed after utility vehicle flips in New York
A New Jersey man died Sunday when he was partially ejected from his vehicle in New York. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said William Youhas, 45, lost control of his UTV, an off-road vehicle also called a side-by-side utility vehicle, while riding on Carcass Brook Road in Tompkins. Youhas was...
Winter road salt, brine, trucks in good supply, NJ officials say
We've asked the question before and are posing it to the New Jersey Department of Transportation again as the winter approaches: Will there be enough salt and brine available to get the Garden State through the season?. Last winter, the context was supply chain disruptions and staffing shortages. Now, it's...
Pack your patience: More NJ residents to travel this Thanksgiving
By now most people are aware that the five-day Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend is the busiest travel period of the year, and this year is no different. AAA is projecting that almost 1.5 million New Jersey residents will travel 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, an increase of almost 2% over last year, and reminiscent of pre-pandemic holiday travel, said Tracy Noble, spokeswoman for AAA MidAtlantic.
Health update on 3 sick pit bull puppies abandoned in NJ woods
Supporters of two New Jersey animal rescue groups have a lot to be thankful for, as three sick puppies recently abandoned in the woods have seen their conditions improve. The two males and one female pit bull puppies, each about four months old, were all being treated for parvovirus since their discovery last week in Millville.
NJ district tests Colonia HS soil, air again amid renewed cancer concerns
WOODBRIDGE — Results from new environmental testing done at Colonia High School are expected within the coming weeks after parents concerned about a possible cancer cluster took matters into their own hands last month. Superintendent Joseph Massimino wrote in a letter to parents last week that environmental testers with...
State probe requested after ’embarrassing’ NJ Election Day mishap
Republican leaders have asked state Attorney General Matt Platkin to launch an investigation into this month’s Election Day voting machine failures in Mercer County. Bob Hugin, chairman of the New Jersey Republican State Committee, sent a letter to Platkin on Tuesday in which he called the situation “unacceptable in a modern society.”
NJ cops run after moving car with passed-out DWI driver
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Four police officers worked to stop an unconscious driver in a moving SUV Saturday night on Route 522. In body cam video released by South Brunswick police a white SUV was moving slowly straddling the right lane and shoulder around 6 p.m. when the officers saw it.
NJ father, 82, stabbed to death in apartment by son, cops say
HOPEWELL — An 82-year-old man was stabbed to death in his home by his son Monday night, according to officials. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said police were called to an apartment on Denow Road in Hopewell next to the Hopewell Crossing shopping center Tuesday evening. They found Ishmeal Jackson on the kitchen floor of the apartment with multiple stab wounds and he was pronounced dead.
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
Another Price Increase For New York City Commuters Coming From New Jersey
I know you are sick and tired of these price increase announcements but I'd rather give you all the information rather versus you finding out the hard way. If you work remotely, this news will not apply to you. If you are one of those city commuters, buckle up. According...
13 towns in NJ that transform into magical holiday attractions
If you just want to feel the holiday sprit and walk through a beautifully decorated town for Christmas, New Jersey has a great variety of places to visit. You don't have to travel to Manhattan or Philadelphia for an all-out holiday display. Towns in the Garden State have been stepping...
NJ small biz alert: What they’re asking holiday shoppers to do
The upcoming holiday shopping season is vitally important to New Jersey Main Street small businesses because many of them depend on strong sales at this time of the year to be able to turn a profit for the entire year. But this year there’s a problem. “Small businesses across...
Donald Trump’s NJ stalker is going back to prison for new crimes
A New Jersey man, busted years ago after stalking Donald Trump, has been sentenced to prison for threatening to kill federal agents. Frank Monte was convicted of three counts of threatening a federal law enforcement officer and two counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, stemming from menacing phone calls made in 2019.
The Genuinely Surprising News About Credit Scores Here In New Jersey
No one is going to disagree that times are tough when it comes to money, but how does the economy affect credit scores here in the Garden State?. Not only do we find ourselves putting more stuff on our credit cards, often by necessity, but let’s not forget that Christmas is right around the corner.
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0