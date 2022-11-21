ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

105.7 The Hawk

Signs, Signs: Feds Clamp Down on New Jersey Humor

The highway sign read, "Nice car. Does it come with a turn signal?" Pretty funny and cute thinks everyone. Well, everyone except the federal government of the good ol' USA. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the State of New Jersey's Department of Transportation has been told to "knock it off" when it comes to such humor on highway road signs.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Pack your patience: More NJ residents to travel this Thanksgiving

By now most people are aware that the five-day Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend is the busiest travel period of the year, and this year is no different. AAA is projecting that almost 1.5 million New Jersey residents will travel 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, an increase of almost 2% over last year, and reminiscent of pre-pandemic holiday travel, said Tracy Noble, spokeswoman for AAA MidAtlantic.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Health update on 3 sick pit bull puppies abandoned in NJ woods

Supporters of two New Jersey animal rescue groups have a lot to be thankful for, as three sick puppies recently abandoned in the woods have seen their conditions improve. The two males and one female pit bull puppies, each about four months old, were all being treated for parvovirus since their discovery last week in Millville.
MILLVILLE, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

NJ father, 82, stabbed to death in apartment by son, cops say

HOPEWELL — An 82-year-old man was stabbed to death in his home by his son Monday night, according to officials. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said police were called to an apartment on Denow Road in Hopewell next to the Hopewell Crossing shopping center Tuesday evening. They found Ishmeal Jackson on the kitchen floor of the apartment with multiple stab wounds and he was pronounced dead.
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH
105.7 The Hawk

Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location

TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Donald Trump’s NJ stalker is going back to prison for new crimes

A New Jersey man, busted years ago after stalking Donald Trump, has been sentenced to prison for threatening to kill federal agents. Frank Monte was convicted of three counts of threatening a federal law enforcement officer and two counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, stemming from menacing phone calls made in 2019.
NEWARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

