Elle
Zendaya and Tom Holland See a ‘Real Future’ Together
Zendaya and Tom Holland have been together publicly for more than a year, and rumored to have been together much longer. A source tells US Magazine that the two Spider-Man stars are getting closer all the time and seem "serious and permanent."
Elle
Kylie Jenner Gives Rare Update On Her and Travis Scott's Baby Boy's Actual Name
On the season two finale of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner offered fans a little more information about the name of her baby boy, who was born in February of this year and already gone through a transformation. The 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder and her boyfriend Travis Scott announced he was named “Wolf,” before retracting the name, saying it didn't really fit him.
Elle
The Kardashians Went All Out On Thanksgiving With Royal Portraits Of Themselves
The Kardashians and Jenners love to go big for every one of the holidays, and this year, they were extra in a way probably no one outside the family (or the art studio) would have guessed. Kim Kardashian shared her elaborate decorations on the wall for the seasonal dinner, which were a series of fantastic portraits of her family members as royalty.
Elle
Angelina Jolie Wears Chic Max Mara Coat Out In Los Angeles
On Sunday, November 20, Angelina Jolie was seen leaving popular vegan restaurant Crossroads in Los Angeles wearing a chic gray beige coat by Italian designer Max Mara. The outerwear was a cozy cashmere wrap-style with a long elegant cut that was cinched at the actress's waist with a tie-belt.
Elle
Olivia Wilde Is Reportedly Having a Difficult Time With Harry Styles Break Up
Last week, it was reported that director Olivia Wilde and musical artist Harry Styles were on a break from their relationship after nearly two years together. Styles has begun his international tour, while Wilde has responsibilities in the U.K. and Los Angeles and around her two children, Daisy and Otis, who she shares with her ex, Jason Sudeikis.
Elle
Jason Momoa's 'Slumberland' Role Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing About The Actor
Jason Momoa can literally do no wrong in our eyes - from his film roles to his wholesome Instagram updates and his recent trend for, err, getting naked all the time. As for the actor's latest venture, he's...
Elle
TikTok Video Showing Rare Photos Of Queen Elizabeth II Pregnant Goes Viral
Despite having welcomed four children into the world with her husband Prince Philip - King Charles III, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - very few photos of a pregnant Queen Elizabeth II exist. And as for photos of the Queen with a visible baby bump? Forget about it.
Elle
Inside Rihanna and Boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s Relationship 6 Months Into Parenthood and Thoughts On More Kids
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been parents since May, to a baby boy who's name and face remain out of the public light. The couple have returned to red carpet events and outings after some months at home, but they are apparently enjoying being parents and considering having more children soon.
Elle
Will Netflix's Wednesday Get a Season 2?
Wednesday Addams is not like other girls. Portrayed by Jenna Ortega in Netflix's Addams Family spin-off series, she's a goth oddball from a loving family of fellow oddballs, and they don't care about fitting in (or even seem to notice when they don't). After months of buzz and anticipation, Wednesday...
Elle
Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gave a Subtle, Sneaky Look Into Their Life Together
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep their relationship very private, but they occasionally offer a small glimpse into...
Elle
The Best New Christmas Movies of 2022
Christmas is only one day out of the entire year, but Christmas movies can be enjoyed year-round. For people who have held out until after Halloween to get into the festive spirit, however, there's a lot to catch up on. Every streaming service has new holiday offerings to warm your heart and give you something to enjoy over a cup of eggnog. There are romantic comedies, musicals, animated tales, and even a little bit of action with a holiday tinge. Below are the best movies to watch for Christmas 2022, but no one will know if you watch them in January, too.
Elle
Selena Gomez Spends Thanksgiving With Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Pop icon Selena Gomez celebrated this Thanksgiving with her buds, newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. The group shared some of their day with a TikTok of themselves enjoying the cooking and eating process, sharing it on Instagram as well.
Ben Platt Announces Engagement To Noah Galvin: 'He Agreed To Hang Out Forever'
Galvin, who succeeded Platt in the title role of Broadway's "Dear Evan Hansen," said he "cried for like 7 hours" after his longtime boyfriend popped the question.
Elle
The Last Episode of Wednesday Sets Up Potential Mysteries for Another Season
Beware, massive spoilers for season 1 of Netflix's Wednesday are ahead. Netflix just dropped all eight episodes of the first season of Wednesday, a Tim Burton-directed series based on Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) of the Addams family. The universe of the kooky and spooky Addams Family is rich and longstanding, but the new show has expanded it into a world of “outcasts,” or people with supernatural connections and powers. They stand in contrast to the “normies,” or regular people who populate the town close to Wednesday's boarding school, Nevermore Academy.
