ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Zendaya and Tom Holland See a ‘Real Future’ Together

How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee. Zendaya and Tom Holland have been together publicly for more than a year, and rumored to have been together much longer. A source tells US Magazine that the two Spider-Man stars are getting closer all the time and seem “serious and permanent.”
Elle

Kylie Jenner Gives Rare Update On Her and Travis Scott's Baby Boy's Actual Name

On the season two finale of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner offered fans a little more information about the name of her baby boy, who was born in February of this year and already gone through a transformation. The 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder and her boyfriend Travis Scott announced he was named “Wolf,” before retracting the name, saying it didn't really fit him.
Elle

The Kardashians Went All Out On Thanksgiving With Royal Portraits Of Themselves

Everything to Know About “The Kardashians” Show Everything to Know About “The Kardashians” Show. The Kardashians and Jenners love to go big for every one of the holidays, and this year, they were extra in a way probably no one outside the family (or the art studio) would have guessed. Kim Kardashian shared her elaborate decorations on the wall for the seasonal dinner, which were a series of fantastic portraits of her family members as royalty.
Elle

Angelina Jolie Wears Chic Max Mara Coat Out In Los Angeles

How Angelina Jolie Became an A-List Actress and Director How Angelina Jolie Became an A-List Actress and Director. On Sunday, November 20, Angelina Jolie was seen leaving popular vegan restaurant Crossroads in Los Angeles wearing a chic gray beige coat by Italian designer Max Mara. The outerwear was a cozy cashmere wrap-style with a long elegant cut that was cinched at the actress's waist with a tie-belt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elle

Olivia Wilde Is Reportedly Having a Difficult Time With Harry Styles Break Up

Last week, it was reported that director Olivia Wilde and musical artist Harry Styles were on a break from their relationship after nearly two years together. Styles has begun his international tour, while Wilde has responsibilities in the U.K. and Los Angeles and around her two children, Daisy and Otis, who she shares with her ex, Jason Sudeikis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elle

TikTok Video Showing Rare Photos Of Queen Elizabeth II Pregnant Goes Viral

Despite having welcomed four children into the world with her husband Prince Philip - King Charles III, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - very few photos of a pregnant Queen Elizabeth II exist. And as for photos of the Queen with a visible baby bump? Forget about it.
Elle

Will Netflix's Wednesday Get a Season 2?

Wednesday Addams is not like other girls. Portrayed by Jenna Ortega in Netflix's Addams Family spin-off series, she's a goth oddball from a loving family of fellow oddballs, and they don't care about fitting in (or even seem to notice when they don't). After months of buzz and anticipation, Wednesday...
Elle

The Best New Christmas Movies of 2022

Christmas is only one day out of the entire year, but Christmas movies can be enjoyed year-round. For people who have held out until after Halloween to get into the festive spirit, however, there's a lot to catch up on. Every streaming service has new holiday offerings to warm your heart and give you something to enjoy over a cup of eggnog. There are romantic comedies, musicals, animated tales, and even a little bit of action with a holiday tinge. Below are the best movies to watch for Christmas 2022, but no one will know if you watch them in January, too.
Elle

Selena Gomez Spends Thanksgiving With Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. Pop icon Selena Gomez celebrated this Thanksgiving with her buds, newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. The group shared some of their day with a TikTok of themselves enjoying the cooking and eating process, sharing it on Instagram as well.
Elle

The Last Episode of Wednesday Sets Up Potential Mysteries for Another Season

Beware, massive spoilers for season 1 of Netflix's Wednesday are ahead. Netflix just dropped all eight episodes of the first season of Wednesday, a Tim Burton-directed series based on Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) of the Addams family. The universe of the kooky and spooky Addams Family is rich and longstanding, but the new show has expanded it into a world of “outcasts,” or people with supernatural connections and powers. They stand in contrast to the “normies,” or regular people who populate the town close to Wednesday's boarding school, Nevermore Academy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy