Hope Tree at Hays Emprise Bank offers a merry Christmas to area foster children
The Hope Tree is now up at Hays Emprise Bank, 1011 E. 27th, for anyone interested. The Hope Tree is comparable to the Angel Trees you see in stores. The kids on the Hope Tree are foster children that Saint Francis Ministry works with. They brought the tags to us later this year so there’s a shorter time to pick up the tags and purchase the gift.
Midland Marketing mural last in Hays Brush the Bricks series
Hays artist Dennis Schiel in October finished the last of the Brush the Bricks murals in downtown Hays. The last mural is on the north side of the Midland Marketing building, 219 E. Ninth. It depicts a farmer and horse team along with sunflowers, wheat and milo. The co-op helped choose the farm scene, Schiel said.
🎥 Despite higher-than-budgeted cost, bid for 3rd Hays fire station OK'd
A third fire station will be built in northwest Hays on West 41st Street starting next spring and will become the new headquarters of the Hays Fire Department. It's something that's been discussed by the city since the mid-1990s. The current fire station opened in 1974 in downtown Hays at...
Ward Davis donates to Hays PD No Shave November drive
The singer and Hays PD continue lighthearted jabs in latest round — this time with Ward Davis contributing to the Your Voice Through Cancer Drive during No Shave November.
Kansas police recover camper missing since early October
GREAT BEND — On Oct. 3, deputies with the Barton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Avenue just south the city of Great Bend. The person reporting the theft advised law enforcement that a 2018 Jayco Jayflight bumper-pull camper had...
Fog a factor in Kan. accident: Pickup strikes parked semi
BARTON COUNTY — At about 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of an injury accident in the 10 block of NE 20th Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a single-vehicle accident in which a 1991 Chevrolet pickup struck a parked 2003 Peterbilt tractor-trailer unit.
Hays PD Activity Log, Nov. 13-19
The Hays Police Department responded to 79 calls from Nov. 13 through Nov. 19, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
City commission meets tonight ahead of holiday; will award bid for 3rd fire station
The Hays city commission will meet Tuesday rather than Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. City offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. The agenda, seen below, includes a $5.4 million bid award to Paul Wertenberger, Hays, for construction of a third fire station in the northwest part of the city. It will be paid for with proceeds from the city's portion of the Ellis County sales tax.
Ellinwood Hospital eyes new construction, future of old campus uncertain
The process to get funding for a $32 million new hospital project in Ellinwood has been in the works for nearly two years. With help from local legislators, the Ellinwood Hospital was approved to receive a $25 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help construct the new hospital that will be located west of town on U.S. 56 Highway, across from Ellinwood Packing Plant.
KSN.com
Camper stolen in Great Bend found in Hutchinson almost two months later
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Jayco camper that was reported stolen in Great Bend was recovered on Tuesday night in Hutchinson. A news release from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office says on Oct. 3, deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Ave. south of Great Bend.
Garden of Eden in Lucas receives Ruth Arts grant
Lucas' historic Garden of Eden art site is a recipient of an unrestricted grant from newly formed Ruth Foundation for the Arts. Honoring the legacy of Ruth DeYoung Kohler II, Ruth Arts announced Friday 140 arts organizations have been recognized by two new grants and one legacy fund. The Garden of Eden was honored to be among the fall 2022 recipients with an RDK Art Environments grant.
Ellis County 4-H event will feature Peterson brothers, FHSU prof
Ellis County 4-H Council invites Kansas teens to participate in its upcoming “Chat, Don’t Snap” workshop on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the FHSU Memorial Union. The event will give teens the opportunity to grow their leadership and communication skills through civil discourse.
Great Bend police officers make two drug-related arrests
Officers with the Great Bend Police Department have made two drug-related arrests over the past week. On Nov. 17 at approximately 3:36 p.m, officers conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Civic for a moving violation. During the traffic stop, police K-9 Menta was deployed to perform a free-air sniff around the vehicle. Following a K-9 indication, officers performed a search of the vehicle.
HPD arrest log, Nov. 13 to 19
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Matthew Dillon Delaney, 20, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Nov. 13 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and underage purchase/possession/consumption of alcohol. Dustin Lee Vanwagoner, 29, was arrested at 2:33...
KAKE TV
Motorcyclist found dead after crashing, sheriff's office says
RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A fatal motorcycle accident scene was found on Monday after a report of a dead body in central Kansas. The Rice County Sheriff's Office say they were informed of a dead body found at 31st road and Ave S in the southeastern part of the county. When deputies arrived they found a single motorcycle accident and the body of the rider.
300+ high school students visit Barton for Jack Kilby Day
Over 300 high school students visited Barton Community College Monday, Nov. 21, to participate in the 18th annual Jack Kilby STEM Day, which featured over two dozen presentations and hands-on workshops covering a variety of topics from crime scene investigation to animal behavior science. For more information on JKSD visit...
🏈🎥 REPLAY: Hays High at Maize
The Hays High Indians traveled to Maize last Friday for a 5A state semifinal matchup. You can watch the replay HERE. Due to KSHSAA streaming restrictions, Hays Post was not allowed to stream video of the game live.
Ellis High inducts 17 into National Honor Society
ELLIS — On Tuesday, Ellis High School inducted eight juniors and nine seniors into the local chapter of the National Honor Society. Requirements to get into NHS are a 3.5 GPA, leadership in seven organizations within the school or community, accumulation of 40 hours of community service, and a positive character evaluation by teachers.
