La Crosse, KS

Related
Hays Post

Midland Marketing mural last in Hays Brush the Bricks series

Hays artist Dennis Schiel in October finished the last of the Brush the Bricks murals in downtown Hays. The last mural is on the north side of the Midland Marketing building, 219 E. Ninth. It depicts a farmer and horse team along with sunflowers, wheat and milo. The co-op helped choose the farm scene, Schiel said.
HAYS, KS
Kansas police recover camper missing since early October

GREAT BEND — On Oct. 3, deputies with the Barton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Avenue just south the city of Great Bend. The person reporting the theft advised law enforcement that a 2018 Jayco Jayflight bumper-pull camper had...
GREAT BEND, KS
Fog a factor in Kan. accident: Pickup strikes parked semi

BARTON COUNTY — At about 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of an injury accident in the 10 block of NE 20th Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a single-vehicle accident in which a 1991 Chevrolet pickup struck a parked 2003 Peterbilt tractor-trailer unit.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
City commission meets tonight ahead of holiday; will award bid for 3rd fire station

The Hays city commission will meet Tuesday rather than Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. City offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. The agenda, seen below, includes a $5.4 million bid award to Paul Wertenberger, Hays, for construction of a third fire station in the northwest part of the city. It will be paid for with proceeds from the city's portion of the Ellis County sales tax.
HAYS, KS
Ellinwood Hospital eyes new construction, future of old campus uncertain

The process to get funding for a $32 million new hospital project in Ellinwood has been in the works for nearly two years. With help from local legislators, the Ellinwood Hospital was approved to receive a $25 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help construct the new hospital that will be located west of town on U.S. 56 Highway, across from Ellinwood Packing Plant.
ELLINWOOD, KS
Garden of Eden in Lucas receives Ruth Arts grant

Lucas' historic Garden of Eden art site is a recipient of an unrestricted grant from newly formed Ruth Foundation for the Arts. Honoring the legacy of Ruth DeYoung Kohler II, Ruth Arts announced Friday 140 arts organizations have been recognized by two new grants and one legacy fund. The Garden of Eden was honored to be among the fall 2022 recipients with an RDK Art Environments grant.
LUCAS, KS
Great Bend police officers make two drug-related arrests

Officers with the Great Bend Police Department have made two drug-related arrests over the past week. On Nov. 17 at approximately 3:36 p.m, officers conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Civic for a moving violation. During the traffic stop, police K-9 Menta was deployed to perform a free-air sniff around the vehicle. Following a K-9 indication, officers performed a search of the vehicle.
GREAT BEND, KS
HPD arrest log, Nov. 13 to 19

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Matthew Dillon Delaney, 20, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Nov. 13 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and underage purchase/possession/consumption of alcohol. Dustin Lee Vanwagoner, 29, was arrested at 2:33...
HAYS, KS
Motorcyclist found dead after crashing, sheriff's office says

RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A fatal motorcycle accident scene was found on Monday after a report of a dead body in central Kansas. The Rice County Sheriff's Office say they were informed of a dead body found at 31st road and Ave S in the southeastern part of the county. When deputies arrived they found a single motorcycle accident and the body of the rider.
RICE COUNTY, KS
300+ high school students visit Barton for Jack Kilby Day

Over 300 high school students visited Barton Community College Monday, Nov. 21, to participate in the 18th annual Jack Kilby STEM Day, which featured over two dozen presentations and hands-on workshops covering a variety of topics from crime scene investigation to animal behavior science. For more information on JKSD visit...
GREAT BEND, KS
🏈🎥 REPLAY: Hays High at Maize

The Hays High Indians traveled to Maize last Friday for a 5A state semifinal matchup. You can watch the replay HERE. Due to KSHSAA streaming restrictions, Hays Post was not allowed to stream video of the game live.
HAYS, KS
Ellis High inducts 17 into National Honor Society

ELLIS — On Tuesday, Ellis High School inducted eight juniors and nine seniors into the local chapter of the National Honor Society. Requirements to get into NHS are a 3.5 GPA, leadership in seven organizations within the school or community, accumulation of 40 hours of community service, and a positive character evaluation by teachers.
ELLIS, KS
Hays, KS
