Klaytn Foundation Awards Over US$1 Million in Prizes and Grant Opportunities to Inaugural Winners of Flagship Web3 Hackathon

Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
t3rn Raises $6.5M in a Strategic Funding Round Led By Polychain Capital
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Berlin, Germany, 25th November, 2022, Chainwire — Berlin, Germany, November XX, 2022 – t3rn, the next-generation fail-safe multichain protocol, raised $6.5m...
cryptoslate.com
Blockdaemon on institutionalizing the blockchain space towards mass adoption – SlateCast #34
Blockdaemon is a blockchain infrastructure company established to empower crypto businesses to help them quickly deploy and iterate innovative solutions on blockchain. Glenn Woo, Head of Sales for the Asia Pacific region, joined CryptoSlate to talk about how the blockchain structure is evolving toward mass adoption. Blockdaemon is currently supporting...
Comments / 0