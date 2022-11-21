Read full article on original website
Related
Two from Garden City arrested for alleged drug distribution
GARDEN CITY — At approximately 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers of the Garden City Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Silverado in the 1200 block of North Eighth. Officers had prior knowledge that the license plate was stolen out of Garden City, according to a media release.
Western Kansas attorney named judge in 25th Judicial District
TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly this week appointed Rebecca Faurot of Scott City to the judgeship position in the 25th Judicial District. The position was created by the retirement of Judge Wendel Wurst. “Faurot is a level-headed and dedicated public servant,” Kelly said. “I am confident the 25th Judicial...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0