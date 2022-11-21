ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Heinicke has his latest pair of Jordans picked out from Week 11 win

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
You know the drill at this point. When the Washington Commanders win with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback, he’s going shoe shopping. After Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans, Heinicke is adding some new blue, red and white Air Jordans to his rapidly growing collection.

We now know what those new Jordans look like.

Those don’t necessarily look like Texans’ colors, as the first commenter on the thread had a picture displaying a pair of Jordans that more resembles Houston’s colors.

But who are we to argue? This is Heinicke’s world. After Sunday’s win, Heinicke improves to 4-1 as Washington’s starting quarterback this season and has four new pairs of Jordans to show for his work.

Last week, Heinicke shared the love with his offensive linemen. This week, he’s sharing that love with his tight ends.

“Yes, the tight ends will be getting sneakers this week,” Heinicke said Sunday. “The way we’ve been running the ball in the last five, six weeks, they’re just as big a part of this offensive line. And to have two rookies out there laying their body out, they deserve something. So those guys will be getting some sneakers.

The legend of Heinicke continues to grow.

