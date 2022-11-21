Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Has These Options to Stop A Missile Coming from North Korea
On Friday, Japan warned that the U.S. is within the range of the intercontinental ballistic missiles launched by North Korea.
Russia Releases Incredibly Detailed Views Of Its Massive ‘Satan’ Missile
Russia state media via Dmitry KornevThe R-36M2, also known as the SS-18 Satan, is a giant ICBM that is still in frontline service with Russian strategic forces.
North Korea: Biden warns Xi US will have to step up military presence if nuclear and missile tests continue
Joe Biden has told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Beijing carried the obligation to tell North Korea to not engage in long range nuclear testing, failing which Washington will step up its military presence in the Korean region to defend itself and its allies South Korea and Japan.It is difficult to say with certainty that China can exert pressure on its longtime ally North Korea to abstain from the nuclear testing of weapons which it has not done after 2017, Mr Biden said, as the two world leaders met in Bali on Monday."I’m confident China’s not looking for...
Russian Spy Defects, Calls Putin's Ukraine War 'Worst Scenario' Imaginable
Artem Zinchenko has reportedly sought asylum in Estonia, where he was arrested in 2017 and then traded back to Russia a year later.
Russia's reinforcements: Where Putin has found more weapons and troops as Ukraine invasion drags on
Russia’s weapon and troop shortage has forced it to turn to other rogue nations and some surprising sources in an effort to sustain its invasion of Ukraine. Analysts predicted Russia’s invasion would last only days or weeks due to confidence in a superior military force with vast supplies and an overwhelming advantage in manpower, but nine months later, Moscow has looked to source weapons and troops from other countries.
Washington Examiner
‘Big one is coming': Chilling warning about US military's lack of preparedness from top official
As war rages in Ukraine and China continues to develop its nuclear capabilities, some military officials are warning the United States is unprepared to be dragged into warfare. The warnings come after it was reported in October that America's military had become weaker over the last several years and is...
brytfmonline.com
The leader of the Russian occupation “disappeared”
There have been many cheery photos from Kherson, the capital of the Ukrainian region, in recent days after Ukrainian forces recaptured it from Russia over the weekend. By that time, the city had been occupied for eight months. The city is the only regional capital Putin captured during the first...
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Elite Russian Naval Unit Reacts to Stunning Loss of 300 Men: 'Baffling'
"They don't care about anything other than showing off. They call people meat," a unit of Russian marines wrote in a letter about their leaders.
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: US military has ‘death ray’ tactical laser weapon – here it is
The death ray has jumped off the pages of vintage sci-fi and has become a reality. The U.S. Navy recently received a high-energy tactical laser weapon from defense contractor Lockheed Martin, New Atlas reported. Called HELIOS – short for “high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance” – the new...
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
Wives of Russian soldiers showed up at Ukraine border and demanded to take their husbands home, report says
Wives of Russian soldiers traveled to a military base at the Ukrainian border, The Insider reported. They said their husbands were wounded on the front and demanded they be taken out of the country. One woman said if officials don't help, she would go to the front to rescue the...
Russia 'secretly moves 100 missiles back from Belarus, sparking fears he plans large-scale attack in Ukraine'
Vladimir Putin's commanders are reported to have secretly moved almost 100 air defence missiles to Russia from allied Belarus, sparking fears he is planning to launch a large-scale attack in Ukraine. Analysts have said the movement of the S-300 and S-400 missiles is either a sign of Russia taking precautions...
The US military is scrambling to build more ammo for itself and for Ukraine, but old Army paperwork could get in the way
The US Army's process for producing ammunition faces "challenges," a government watchdog says. Problems with disorganization and bureaucracy may hamper that production, the GAO said in a report. The issues come to light as the Pentagon is scrambling to ramp up its production of munitions. Disorganization and bureaucracy could hamper...
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation
XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
Ukraine Warns Russia Getting Major Reinforcement on Front Lines
Ukraine expects to see the "main activity" of mobilized Russian soldiers in the ongoing war in about one and a half or two weeks, according to Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov. Hromov said during an online briefing Thursday that the Russian conscripts included in this "main activity" will probably work...
Business Insider
Ukraine's attack on one of Russia's most important bases shows Putin is losing his grip on the Black Sea
Ukraine appears to have launched an attack on Russian forces in Crimea using unmanned vehicles. The attack on Sevastopol, following other attacks nearby, show Russia's growing vulnerability there. Sevastopol is vital to Russian power-projection in the Black Sea, the Mediterranean, and beyond. Over the weekend Ukrainian forces appear to have...
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
The Six Tips That Could Save Your Life if a Nuclear Bomb Went Off
Videos on surviving a nuclear explosion have gone viral amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
Comments / 0