Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa and South Dakota Are Among Leading States for Quarter Horses
South Dakota and Iowa are home to some of the biggest populations of America's most popular breeds of horses. According to Cowgirl Magazine of the more than 2.4 million quarter horses in the country, more than 140,000 reside in the Mount Rushmore and the Hawkeye States. So what distinguishes a...
Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota Are Home to Some Fast Talkers
In this part of the United States, we pride ourselves on enjoying life at a much slower pace than most of the rest of the country. That is until we open our mouths. A new study from Preply shows that half of the top ten fastest-talking states are in our neck of the woods.
Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota
As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Each Prefer Different Stuffing
When it comes to what to put on your Thanksgiving dinner table this week, most of us agree on the turkey, but after that preferences vary wildly depending on where we live. A new Fox News study of the latest Google Trends finds that when it comes to one popular side dish, we can't even decide on what to call it.
Iowa’s Most Googled Thanksgiving Recipe Is Something I’ve Never Seen
Before we go diving into Iowa's most googled Thanksgiving recipe and I get roasted for having never even seen one of these before...we have to ask the question, is turkey on Thanksgiving coming to an end? York Test did a study on the most googled Thanksgiving recipes for 2022 and turkey was not the number 1 search.
ALDI Discount Grocery Opening Another South Dakota Store
Discount grocery store ALDI has announced they will be building another one of their popular stores in South Dakota. ALDI currently has 3 Sioux Falls locations at 2808 S. Louise Ave, 5105 E. Arrowhead Pkwy, and 600 W. 85th St. And now a fourth location will be coming to South...
Iowa, South Dakota Hospitals among the Most Unsafe in America
Hospitals in Iowa and South Dakota did not make the grade when it comes to being among the safest in America. The new rankings from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade show that hospitals in the Hawkeye State and Mount Rushmore State are among the ten unsafest in the country. Iowa...
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
It’s the Worst Named Town in Iowa and It’s Also the Most Expensive
Not only is this small town considered the most expensive place to live in the state, but it also has a name that is considered offensive by many. The name of the town hasn't always been thought of as taboo, but these days, jokes are often cracked at the town's expense.
Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota Thanksgiving Gas Prices To Be Highest Ever!
If you are traveling for the Thanksgiving Holiday you can expect to pay a record-high price to fill your gas tank in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. But even though gas prices might not be as high here in the midwest as in other places, you can expect to pay the highest price per gallon you've ever paid to get to where you are going for a Thanksgiving holiday.
Minnesota & South Dakota KOA Campgrounds Receive Top Awards
Some of the best campgrounds in the country are the ones that have been around for decades. Whether privately owned or franchised. Camping is cool!. The first time we stayed at a KOA Campground we chose the West Gate KOA Holiday in Yellowstone Park. It was a long day of travel and dark by the time our tent was set up. Then we woke up to 10 inches of snow. Yes, camping is cool!
Most Popular Holiday Casseroles in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota
With Thanksgiving just one week away (November 24), a lot of us are starting to compile that grocery list to make sure we have all of the elements on hand for the perfect holiday meal. But when you plan out what's going to be on your Turkey Day table, have...
Popular Black Hills Ski Resort Opens In Two Weeks
Think you've been hearing voices lately telling you to be prepared for fun in December? Those voices have two loop messages. First, the snow is getting deeper in the Black Hills. Second, go find your skis and snowboards!. It won't be long until you get back on the slopes as...
Iowa Is One of the Most Underrated States in America
One of the things about living in the 'flyover' part of the United States is that constant feeling that the rest of the country has no idea how good we have it here and what 'hidden gems' we have to offer if someone would just take the time to check us out.
This Minnesota Town Makes List “Best Christmas Towns in the USA”
There are a lot of great Christmas light displays all around Minnesota but this city made the list of “30 Best Christmas Towns in the USA to Add to Your Holiday Bucket List!”. Attractions Of America dropped a list of what they feel are the 30 best towns across...
Blake Shelton Saves South Dakota’s Rowan Grace For Another Week
South Dakota has been cheering on its hometown hero Rowan Grace through her journey on NBC's The Voice. After her first live performance on TV this past Monday night, Rowan Grace set out to prove to the nation that she deserved to move on to the Top 13. The question is...did America vote to keep her in the competition?
Minnesota, This Is How Long Your Thanksgiving Leftovers Will Last
Thanksgiving leftovers are one of the best parts of the celebration. But how long can you keep them in your fridge before you'll make your family sick!?. If you are blessed enough to have a good 'ol Minnesota Thanksgiving get-together with a large group of family and friends chances are you'll have tasty leftovers.
ESPN Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnsiouxfalls.com/
Comments / 0