Last Monday afternoon at 3:38 and 4:46, police worked two felony shopliftings in the 2400 block of North Main. First, an identified 45-year-old white male from the Tyler area entered the store in August of 2022 and again today. The suspect selects an item in a large box, removes one significant thing, re-fills it with a varied selection of other items, and checks out with the deception of one item. Unfortunately, Monday was not the suspect’s lucky day. The cashier had prior sold the same item that the suspect selected today and noticed the box to be much heavier than the box containing the same item sold to an earlier customer. Camera surveillance linked to the incidents show the suspect stole over $5,000 worth of items in August and over $2,500 today. Detectives are preparing the cases for the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

PARIS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO