ktoy1047.com
Police arrest man for firing on repo men
31-year-old Curtis Lawson of Hooks allegedly fired upon the two men around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning as they were attempting to tow away a vehicle in front of a residence on FM 1398. According to police, Lawson and his wife asked the men if they could get some things from the vehicle and when the men agreed, Lawson’s wife entered the vehicle and urged him to retrieve his rifle. Hooks police responded and arrested Lawson for deadly conduct with a firearm. Lawson bonded out of jail on Monday. He could face two to ten years if convicted.
ktoy1047.com
Home damaged by fire
The mobile home, located in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road, caught fire on Wednesday. Firefighters from the C-5 Volunteer Fire Department and Hooks Fire Department responded to the blaze. According to the fire department, the fire started in the middle of the home. No injuries were reported.
txktoday.com
Woman Allegedly Had 1-Year-Old With Her When Arrested On Cocaine Charge
A 32-year-old woman allegedly had a 1-year-old with her when arrested on a cocaine charge over the weekend, deputies alleged in arrest reports. In a separate I-30 traffic stop Monday, a Bogata man was jailed for having a small amount of suspected methamphetamine in his vest. Arrest on I-30 west...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 23)
Last Monday afternoon at 3:38 and 4:46, police worked two felony shopliftings in the 2400 block of North Main. First, an identified 45-year-old white male from the Tyler area entered the store in August of 2022 and again today. The suspect selects an item in a large box, removes one significant thing, re-fills it with a varied selection of other items, and checks out with the deception of one item. Unfortunately, Monday was not the suspect’s lucky day. The cashier had prior sold the same item that the suspect selected today and noticed the box to be much heavier than the box containing the same item sold to an earlier customer. Camera surveillance linked to the incidents show the suspect stole over $5,000 worth of items in August and over $2,500 today. Detectives are preparing the cases for the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
ktoy1047.com
Boil notice rescinded
The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of yesterday. The loss of pressure was due to a water main break when a contractor hit a line while doing a bore.
KTBS
Jury trial begins Tuesday in fatal shooting at Texarkana shopping center
TEXARKANA, Texas – A man accused of fatally shooting another man at the Oaklawn Shopping Center in Texarkana, Texas on January 12, 2021, will begin a jury trial on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Bowie County. Charles Jerome Carter was indicted for murder in April 2021 and pleaded not guilty...
easttexasradio.com
Hugo Man Arrested For Shooting Teen
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Diontra Marquis Dunkins, 18, of Hugo, in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left another teen shot. The shooting occurred on Nov 6, and they expect the 15-year-old victim to recover fully. Dunkins faces between two and 20 years for the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon if convicted.
ktoy1047.com
Hope man charged with possession
44-year-old Rito Alvarado-Gomez was stopped by Ashdown police on October 20 for speeding. In the course of the traffic stop, police searched Gomez’s vehicle, noting multiple air fresheners inside. Police found a small pouch of a substance believed to be cocaine in the center console. Police field tested the...
KFOR
OSBI: Man shoots, kills child before turning gun on self
Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into a reported murder/suicide in Choctaw County.
easttexasradio.com
