ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man dead, 6 injured after driver speeding from police crashes in South Loop

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0auXHf_0jIV86E300

Man dead, 6 injured after driver speeding from police crashes in South Loop 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS)— A man is dead, and six others injured, after police tried to pull him over in the South Loop.

Police said officers went to pull the driver over around 8 p.m. when the driver made a sudden U-turn, hitting two vehicles near 13th Street and Michigan Avenue.

The driver died due to the impact of the crash.

The crash sent six others, including a 13 and 14-year-old to the hospital.

Police have not confirmed the reason for attempting the traffic stop.

Comments / 5

Ryan English
4d ago

well the driver that was running away from police is dead! that's great that's one less ratchet person the city of Chicago has to deal with. I'm sure he was on honor roll student and he just made a bad decision. I can't wait for his mom to cry on the news saying they killed my baby.....

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Four injured, one critically, in Far South Side crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured when three cars collided Friday afternoon on the Far South Side.Police said a 75-year-old man was driving west on 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m., when another vehicle headed north on Cottage Grove Avenue turned in front of him, causing a collision between the two cars and a third vehicle.The 75-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition. The 16-year-old girl who was driving the SUV that pulled in front of that man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.A 24-year-old woman in the third vehicle was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Speeding stolen car crashes, kills 2, injures 16 in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car speeding in Chatham Wednesday evening crashed into several other vehicles, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuring of several others.Chopper 2 was over the scene at 87th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue in the immediate aftermath of the crash, which happened at 5 p.m. Multiple cars were spotted in the middle of the street with severe damage and several emergency vehicles."How could this have happened?" said Karen Wilson. "Look at the scene."Cars flipped, caught fire, and landed on top of each other."I don't think they had time to react," Wilson said. "It...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

18-year-old charged after crash kills man, injures 6 in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old driver was charged in hit-and-run that left one man dead and six others hurt in the South Loop was driving 75 mph at the time of the crash on Michigan Avenue, according to Cook County prosecutors.Kendall Sprouts is charged with reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving after the deadly crash near 14th Street and Michigan Avenue.At his bond hearing Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors said Sprouts was driving at about 75 mph, headed south on Michigan Avenue, when he crashed into a Hyundai Sonata that was trying to make a U-turn, after police had pulled over the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'It's a fire!': Witness describes speeding Chatham crash that killed 2

CHICAGO (CBS) – About 24 hours since a fiery crash on the South Side killed two people and sent several kids and adults to the hospital, we're learning more about the car, stolen out of Markham, that caused the mangled mess in Chatham.CBS 2's Lauren Victory had more on the new video of the speed car and an update on the victims.The crash sent a 15-year-old, 4-year-old, and 10-month-old to the emergency room at Comer Children's Hospital. They were all listed in good condition at last check.Police said since the beginning that speed was a huge factor in the accident....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

East Side hit-and-run leaves man dead; police searching for car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who killed a 52-year-old man who was crossing the street Sunday night in the East Side neighborhood.Around 5:35 p.m. Sunday, a car headed south on Ewing Avenue made a left turn onto 105th Street, hitting a pedestrian who was crossing the street, according to police. The driver didn't stop, and kept going east on 105th Street.The pedestrian was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead Wednesday morning. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified him as 52-year-old Alfonso Cazares.Police have released a surveillance photo of the car that hit Cazares. Anyone who recognizes it, or has any other information on the hit-and-run is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

18-year-old charged in deadly South Loop crash

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man is charged in connection with a deadly crash in the South Loop. Police said Kendall Sprouts faces one felony count of reckless homicide, one felony count of aggravated reckless driving and one citation for failure to reduce speed. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of South […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Park Forest shooting leaves 2-year-old boy critically wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Friday morning.Park Forest police said the boy was brought to a local hospital around 11:15 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. His family told police the boy was shot while at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Forest Boulevard.The boy was airlifted to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, and was stabilized following surgery.Police said it wasn't clear if the boy was shot accidentally or intentionally. Police have not said exactly where in the apartment complex the shooting happened, but part of the courtyard area was...
PARK FOREST, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver arrested after car slams into River North Walgreens

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested after he drove a stolen car into a River North Walgreens Monday evening.The Land Rover was traveling south on Clark Street around 5:14 p.m. when it struck the drugstore at 641 N. Clark St., at Ontario Street, according to Chicago police.The car then reversed and struck the building at least once more police said. No injuries were reported related to the crash. The driver, 32-year-old Nathan Thomas, was arrested, and has been charged with felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and criminal damage to property, and misdemeanor counts of driving on a suspended license and reckless driving.Thomas is due to appear in bond court on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man in custody after claiming to have bomb in bag at O'Hare

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in custody after claiming to have a bomb in his bag at O'Hare Airport Friday, according to Chicago police. The man was arrested in Terminal 1 of the airport, according to CPD director of communications Tom Ahern.The Chicago Police Bomb and Arson detectives investigated and found no explosives in his bag.  No further information was immediately available. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
131K+
Followers
30K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy