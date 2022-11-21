ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

After several weeks of increases, Florida gas prices are falling

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W9EXZ_0jIV83Zs00

After several weeks of increases, Florida gas prices are falling 00:31

MIAMI - Florida gas prices are falling as millions prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving.

AAA forecasts 2.9 million Floridians will travel for the holiday weekend, nearly 2.7 million (91%) of them will drive.

Pump prices already dropped 10 cents per gallon last week. On Monday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.46 per gallon. That's 10 cents per gallon more than what Thanksgiving travelers paid last year. The most expensive Thanksgiving gas price on record was $3.46 per gallon in 2013.

Based on current trends, it's possible the state average could dip below last year's levels by Thanksgiving day.

"Florida drivers may have something extra to be thankful for this Thanksgiving," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Prices at the pump are likely to drop through the holiday weekend. Gas prices could ultimately fall 20-30 cents per gallon. The downturn is being driven by strong refinery output, which led to a big gain in gasoline supplies."

In Miami-Dade on Monday, the average was $3.49 a gallon and in Fort Lauderdale, it was $3.50 a gallon. While on the high side for the state, it's still a lot better than the national average of $3.66 a gallon

Regional Prices
Most expensive metro markets - West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.65), Gainesville ($3.57), Naples ($3.55)
Least expensive metro markets - Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.20), Panama City ($3.22), Pensacola ($3.23)

Florida Gas Price Overview
Monday's Avg. Price - $3.46 per gallon
Cost for a Full Tank - About $52 (15 gallons)
2022 High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)
2021 High - $3.36 per gallon (Nov. 2021)
All-Time Record High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Miami

After "off peak" day, holiday weekend travel about to ramp up

FORT LAUDERDALE - The day after Thanksgiving, an off-peak travel day in the middle of the busiest Thanksgiving travel period in the last 17 years. "This is like 5% of what we saw coming down,"  said Gary Gunner as he stood in a nearly empty Terminal 2 at FLL.  "This is heaven," his wife Maggie said. It's a huge difference from the day before Thanksgiving.  Miami International and FLL were packed with travelers and hundreds of delays. airport are about to get packed again. The Balkans just got off a cruise and chose not to stay another day, getting home early and avoiding...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Jobless claims slightly above pre-Hurricane Ian pace

TALLAHASSEE - Florida had an estimated 6,145 unemployment claims last week, a number slightly above the pace before Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida. A report released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Labor said the 6,145 claims during the week that ended Nov. 19 were up from a revised count of 6,110 claims during the week that ended Nov. 12. The state hit 14,934 claims the week after the Category 4 Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28 in Lee and Charlotte counties. The state has had an estimated 63,082 claims in the seven weeks since the storm, an average of 9,012 a week. In the seven weeks before Ian, Florida averaged 5,606 new claims. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday said the state had a 2.7 percent unemployment rate in October, up from a historic low of 2.5 percent in September. The October numbers showed an estimated 285,000 Floridians qualified as unemployed from a workforce of 10.75 million. Nationally, 240,000 new claims were filed last week, an increase of 17,000 from the previous week.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

FDA issues warning for frozen half shell oysters

MIAMI - The Food and Drug Administration is advising people in 13 states not to eat certain raw oysters from South Korea after at least one person in Las Vegas got sick with a virus that can cause diarrhea and vomiting. In addition to Nevada, the FDA advisory applied to consumers and sellers in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The oysters were harvested on February 6 and were exported by Dai One Food Company, the FDA said. "The Korean firm has recalled frozen half shell oysters, frozen oyster IQF (individually quick freezing), and frozen oyster block harvested from the same harvest area" on February 6, FDA officials said. According to the FDA, sapoviruses cause a sporadic gastroenteritis and the most common symptoms are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. Symptoms usually show up within 48 hours. "Consumers, especially those who are or could become pregnant, the elderly, and persons with weakened immune systems, who have recently consumed raw oysters in (13 states) and suspect they have food poisoning should seek medical care immediately," according to the FDA.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WDBO

Residential home sales plummet in Florida

For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
FLORIDA STATE
International Business Times

Discounted Gas? Sheetz Offers $1.99 A Gallon For The Holidays

Convenience store and gas company Sheetz announced Monday it will offer its Unleaded 88 gas at $1.99 a gallon for a limited time for the holidays. The promotion starts Monday and will run until Nov. 28. Sheetz has about 600 locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Miami

Thousands flock to South Florida malls for Black Friday deals

MIAMI - In what is now a holiday tradition, thousands of South Floridians flocked to South Florida malls on Black Friday to take advantage of discounts on big and small items. Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season and even though the tradition has dwindled a bit in recent years because of the comfort of shopping from home on the internet, local malls were packed on Friday. On the web, bargain hunters dethroned Amazon as their number one go-to spot. This year, Walmart is top of mind for holiday shoppers, according to advertising technology company Captify, which tracks more than 1...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Which teachers will actually receive a major pay boost by the state of Florida?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More money for teachers. It was more than just a hope, it was written into legislation over the past 3 years in Florida. But who exactly got the money?. $47,500 is supposed to be the lowest salary for teachers in Florida and for many teachers, that's a massive raise. The increase in teacher pay was even a central theme of a campaign ad for Governor Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Trunk from 1930s mysteriously washes ashore on Florida beach

A nearly century-old steamer trunk mysteriously washed ashore on a Florida beach, the National Park Service said, more than a week after Hurricane Nicole wreaked havoc on the state's shoreline.In a Facebook post, Fort Matanzas National Monument said park staff were alerted to a "suspicious package" found on the beach and went to investigate. While "nothing of interest" was found inside the trunk, the park called it a "unique piece of history.""What we found today is a Vintage 1930s Steamer Trunk," the park said. "It is a brand called 'NEVERBREAK Trunks.' Manufactured By: L. Goldsmith & Son of Newark New...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Florida man claims $2M from Monopoly scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man’s $10 gamble paid off when he won a $2 million top prize from playing the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Jordan Domingue, 43, of Panama City, claimed his $2 million top prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Domingue chose to receive his winnings as a […]
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida

The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
ORLANDO, FL
Action News Jax

St. Johns man wins $2M from playing the Florida Lottery

James Moon, 66, hit a jackpot of $2 million from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing. Moon decided to receive his prize in a lump-sum payment of $1,368,554. He purchased his ticket from a Publix located at 2750 Racetrack Road in Jacksonville, which will receive a commission of $2,000 dollars. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Miami

Endangered status sought for manatees as hundreds starve

ST. PETERSBURG - Manatees that are dying by the hundreds mainly from pollution-caused starvation in Florida should once again be listed as an endangered species, environmental groups said Monday in a petition seeking the change. The petition filed with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service contends it was an error to take manatees off the endangered list in 2017, leaving the slow-moving marine mammals listed only as threatened. "The Fish and Wildlife Service now has the opportunity to correct its mistake and protect these desperately imperiled animals," said Ragan Whitlock, attorney for the Florida-based Center for Biological Diversity. Under the Endangered...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
123K+
Followers
22K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy