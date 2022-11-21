Read full article on original website
Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence
On November 22, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Shantia L. Berry., 24, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Berry took merchandise valued at $164.18 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Berry was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Berry was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
wellsvillesun.com
Regional Police Activity
Two separate cases of abandonment of animals in Allegany County. After investigating an animal complaint in the Town of Scio, state police arrested a male, 28, of Belmont. He was charged with two counts each of abandonment of animals and neglect of impounded animals. Court action is pending.*. A complaint...
nyspnews.com
Intoxicated driver arrested in Niagara Falls
On November 22, 2022, Troopers stopped McIver on I-190 N Exit 21 in the City of Niagara Falls for traffic infractions. While interviewing McIver, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. McIver was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Niagara for processing. McIver was issued...
philadelphiaobserver.com
‘This Could’ve Gotten Ugly’: Footage Shows Unarmed Security Guard Wrestle Gunman Down and Save Buffalo Drug Treatment Facility
Days before “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” raked in a whopping $330 million worldwide at the box office, another hero emerged, possessing the same level of self-less courage that the characters in the Marvel franchise. This hero, a Black man from Buffalo, not Wakanda, saved a building full of...
wesb.com
Allegany EMS Respond to Accidental Gunshot
Allegany EMS was dispatched for the victim of a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon. At 2pm, emergency services were called to a residence on Smith Hollow Road for a man with an accidental gunshot wound to the chest. Air medical was requested.
nyspnews.com
Batavia man arrested for Aggravated DWI
On November 24, 2022, Troopers out of SP Batavia arrested Robert P. Grimm, Jr., 56, of Batavia, NY for Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On November 24, 2022, Troopers stopped Grimm Jr. on East Saile Drive in the town of Batavia for traffic infractions. While...
Convenience store clerk pleads guilty to felony charge
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 33-year-old Farquan Aljabbouri of Buffalo pleaded guilty Tuesday to misuse of Electronic Benefits Transfer cards.
informnny.com
Customs and border protection officer arraigned on menacing charge
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A customs and border protection officer was arraigned on a misdemeanor menacing charge on Thursday, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Derek Gentner, 39, of Orchard Park was arraigned on one count of menacing in the second degree. While off-duty on Nov. 6,...
The Biggest Snowmobile County In New York State
The snow has stopped flying in the heaviest hit areas of New York State. At least for now. The 81 inches of lake effect snow that some areas got is still being moved out of roads and driveways and parking lots in and around Buffalo and areas near Syracuse. But the snow will be back and there are some who can't wait.
Six months after Tops mass shooting, state program keeping people inside their homes
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Because of last week’s storm, News 4 had to divert its attention away from our series last week on what’s changed since the Tops mass shooting? Last week, marked six months since the tragedy and many people have been frustrated over the slow pace of change on Buffalo’s East Side. Through […]
Buffalo City Worker Crushed by Truck Clearing Record Snowfall
A Buffalo city worker has died in a tragic accident after being crushed by a high loader truck on Wednesday morning. Before the incident, they were working to clear jaw-dropping snowfall in the Buffalo area. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the employee died instantly when he was struck at 11:15 am by a truck moving snow into a dump truck in reverse.
Man accused of trying to rob Cattaraugus County post office
He's scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.
nyspnews.com
Olean woman arrested for DWI
On November 21, 2022, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Emily M. Putt, 26 of Olean, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On November 21, 2022, Troopers were called to the scene of a motor vehicle collision involving a single vehicle driven into a tree on Congress Rd in the Town of Hinsdale. During the course of investigation, Troopers observed Putt to possess signs of intoxication. Putt submitted to SFSTs on scene which she subsequently failed. Putt was placed under arrest and processed at SP Olean where a B.A.C. of .08 % was recorded.
WGRZ TV
CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Friday, November 25. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
nyspnews.com
Elma man arrested for DWI
On November 21, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Michael O. Cole., 44, of Elma, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Girdle Road in the town of Elma. During the interview, Cole was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Cole had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Elma, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Cole was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
City employee killed while assisting in snow removal in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A City of Buffalo employee was killed Wednesday after being struck by a high lift during the snow removal process in South Buffalo. The accident happened around 11:15 a.m. on the scene of McKinley Pkwy. between Olcott and Tifft Street. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says...
Buffalo Police search for missing teenager
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police need your help locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Iltahil Ahmed is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5' tall and weighs approximately 130 lbs. Police believe she may be in East Buffalo. Anyone with information regarding...
‘We are heartbroken’: City of Buffalo employee killed in snow removal accident
"We are heartbroken," Mayor Brown said. "We are in pain right now having suffered this loss."
Chautauqua County motel room raid leads to two arrests
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two people were arrested after law enforcement in Chautauqua County, New York, raided a motel room. The raid was at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 at a motel on the 10,000 block of Bennett Road in the Village of Fredonia. The Dunkirk Police Department, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, and the Village […]
Driver From Horrific Crash On 33 Charged With Multiple Crimes
A horrific crash on Route 33 in Buffalo ended with 4 people losing their lives and now law enforcement officials have announced that the driver of the vehicle has been criminally charged with their deaths. In the early morning hours on Monday, October 24, 2022, 6 young adults were in...
