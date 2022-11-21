ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Highschool Basketball Pro

Breese, November 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Highland High School basketball team will have a game with Central High School - Breese on November 23, 2022, 17:30:00.
BREESE, IL
Washington Missourian

Week 13 Football — St. Charles West at Sullivan

Sullivan defeated St. Charles West Friday, Nov. 18, in the Class 3 quarterfinals in Sullivan, 24-10. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
SULLIVAN, MO
FOX2Now

Chesterfield Powerball player wins $50,000

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A local Powerball player is $50,000 richer after buying a ticket at the Country Club Express Wash for the November 5 drawing. The winning ticket matched five white-ball numbers drawn and the Powerball. The ticket was claimed at the Missouri Lottery’s regional office in St. Louis on November 8.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
northcountynews.org

Joe Koppeis named 2022 Illinois Retailer of the Year

RETAILER OF THE YEAR–The Illinois Retail Merchants Association (IRMA) recently recognized Groceries of Southern Illinois, which is headquartered in Columbia, as their Retailer of the Year. Pictured at the presentation are: IRMA CEO Rob Karr, Joe Koppeis, Patty Koppeis and IRMA Board Chairman Art Potash. Metro-area entrepreneur Joe Koppeis...
COLUMBIA, IL
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week and that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
MISSOURI STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in St. Louis, Missouri

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

For over 25 years, Chef's Shoppe in Edwardsville has been a community staple

Edwardsville’s famous Chef's Shoppe began because someone needed a cookie cutter. Vicki Primrose was shopping for cookie cutters in 1997, and found to her dismay that there was no place in Edwardsville, Illinois, to buy one. The little shop Primrose launched immediately became a popular source for cooking and baking equipment – with a wide selection of cookie cutters, of course.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX 2

The best Thanksgiving movie ever winds through St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is one movie that you may want to consider re-watching this Thanksgiving because St. Louis, and the annual pilgrimage we all make to reunite with family, are central to the story. John Hughes’ film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and John Candy came out in 1987 and is […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during November 13-19, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Courtney Wilson, 35 of Carlinville, is charged with retail theft in connection with a November 13 incident. James Licklider, 53 of Mt. Olive, is charged with violating...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Warnock indicted for CMU bribes

Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock and three Canton officials have been indicted by a federal grand jury on bribery charges stemming from controversy during Warnock’s tenure with Canton Municipal Utilities in 2016-2017. Warnock was indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud,...
CANTON, IL
feastmagazine.com

Shoehorn Brewery brings local brews to Belleville

If you're looking for a new spot to whet your whistle in Bellville, you won't have to wait long: Shoehorn Brewing will open in early 2023. The brewery will split space with Down the Hall Homebrew: All combined, the taproom, brewhouse and store will cover 3,800 square feet, giving the brewery plenty of room to serve a variety of beers.
BELLEVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

1 dead after fatal house fire in Freeburg, Illinois

FREEBURG, Ill. — A person died Friday morning in a house fire in Freeburg, Illinois. According to Fire Chief Hans Mueller, Freeburg Fire Protection District received calls at about 7 a.m. for a residential house fire in the 700 block of Kessler Road. On scene, firefighters found the home...
FREEBURG, IL
advantagenews.com

Man killed in SUV vs. UTV crash

A Piasa man was killed, and his brother seriously injured in an SUV vs. UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) crash this week. The crash happened at about 2:45pm Monday on Oak Rest Road just south of Illinois Route 16 in Jersey County. Information from the Illinois State Police indicates 60-year-old Wayne...
JERSEY COUNTY, IL

