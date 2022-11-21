Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals coming off a season-best 31 points in a 124-107 win against the Clippers on Wednesday. Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter and six on the night to finish with 20 points and six rebounds, while Kevon Looney contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds. Draymond Green scored 13 points. Warriors guard Jordan Poole came off the bench for 19 points with a pair of 3-pointers after he went 0 for 8 from long range in Wednesday’s win.
Bruins beat Canes for NHL home record to start the season
The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak.
Ayton, Booker lead Suns to 108-102 win over Pistons
PHOENIX (AP) — Cameron Payne drove into the lane with a minute remaining in the game and tossed a short jumper toward the rim. Detroit’s Marvin Bagley III immediately swatted the shot back into Payne’s face. Undeterred, Phoenix’s point guard grabbed the loose ball and went back...
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Bucks storm back in 2nd half to beat Cavaliers 117-102
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks taught the Cleveland Cavaliers a lesson in playoff-type intensity well before the start of December. Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and the Bucks capitalized on a 23-2 run in the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter to rally past Cleveland 117-102 on Friday night to snap the Cavaliers’ four-game winning streak. Milwaukee came back from a 16-point deficit by outscoring the Cavaliers 35-10 in the third period. The Bucks hadn’t outscored a team by such a wide margin in a single quarter since Jan. 4, 2019, when they outscored the Atlanta Hawks 43-14 in the opening period of a 144-112 victory. “We had a little bit of luck on our side and were able to knock down some shots and get downhill and were able to get that momentum and keep it going,” said Antetokounmpo, who also had nine rebounds and six assists. “I think it started from our guards defending the pick-and-roll and Brook (Lopez) just contesting every shot on the defensive end.”
No. 20 UConn uses big run late to bury No. 18 Alabama
Adama Sanogo scored a game-high 25 points Friday night and No. 20 Connecticut used a 21-2 run late in the
Mike Miles Jr.’s 23 in return lifts TCU over winless California
Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points in his return after missing two games with a foot injury to lead TCU
CFB World Reacts to Questionable Calls on Last Drive of FSU-Florida
The battle for the Sunshine State was filled with chaos and some interesting officiating down the stretch.
