News On 6
Fostering Connections Looking For Sponsors For Kids’ Christmas Wish Lists
A Green Country nonprofit is asking for help to make sure thousands of Oklahoma foster children have a good Christmas. Fostering Connections, a nonprofit based in Tulsa that collaborates with social workers and parents to meet the needs of children in foster care, is calling for sponsors for its biggest program of the year.
Oklahoma Law Group Launches 'Freedom To Teach Fund'
The Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice have launched the "Freedom to Teach Fund," which benefits Oklahoma public school teachers. Public educators in Oklahoma will have the opportunity to receive legal help with the fund from public donations. “Their will be a voluntary advisory council made up of four...
New Partnership With Kennedy Elementary School Brings The Pride Of Oklahoma To Students
The Pride of Oklahoma sent their members to mentor kids as they figure out what they want to get involved in. “I have told our staff that even if one kid from Kennedy says I want to be in the Pride at OU, then it is all worth it,” Kennedy Elementary Principal Amber Bui said.
Gas Prices Lower In Parts Of Oklahoma As Travel Increases During The Holidays
Gas is just under $3 a gallon in parts ok Oklahoma, which is welcome news for the thousands of people expected to drive for Thanksgiving. AAA said more people will be driving than flying this year. Tyler Kimball and his family are headed to Arkansas for Thanksgiving and stopped in...
Escaping An Attacker: Lori Fullbright Demonstrates 3 Self-Defense Moves
Lots of shoppers will be out on Black Friday as the holiday shopping season kicks off -- and that means, lots of criminals will be out as well. Protecting yourself starts with two things: Being aware by putting down your phone and really looking at people and their behaviors and being prepared.
New Petition Seeks To Create State Question On Abortion Rights In Oklahoma
Some people want citizens in Oklahoma to have the final say when it comes to abortion rights in the state. They have filed documents with the Oklahoma Secretary of State in hopes of getting a state question on an upcoming ballot, guaranteeing the right to an abortion. They want to...
PSO Files Rate Review, Includes Proposal For Rate Hike
PSO customers could soon be paying more for electricity, if the Corporation Commission approves a new rate hike proposal. AARP plans to fight against the increase, saying enough is enough. If approved, this would be the third rate hike for PSO customers since last December. Public Service Company of Oklahoma...
Sunny, Chilly Black Friday Ahead Of Rain
If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts. Rain Returns Saturday. Here are the details from...
Woman Killed In Craig County Crash
One woman is dead after a crash in Craig County near Ketchum just after 2:30 p.m. According to OHP, 18-year-old Saffron Durham was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic due to massive injuries from the collision. Durham was from Vinita, Oklahoma. Both the driver and the passenger in...
Downtown Bixby Transforms Into Winter Wonderland
Families can enjoy hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows, but that’s not all the village has to offer. Paisley Currier says she loves Christmas. She received some great news from Santa Thursday at the Bixby Christmas Village. “I asked Santa if I’ve been a good girl and he said I’ve...
2 Serial Burglary Suspects Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa police say two serial burglary suspects are in custody on Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to calls about a burglary at a hair salon near East 15th Street and South Peoria Avenue, when they arrived on the scene, police say they saw a man run away and get into a silver Toyota.
Woman Injured By Drunk Driver During Traffic Stop To Receive Settlement From City
TULSA, Okla. - The City of Tulsa settled a lawsuit for $110,000 with a woman who was injured in a car crash during a police traffic stop. The City had asked to be dropped from the lawsuit, but a judge disagreed. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live with the story.
Shoppers Line Up For Black Friday Deals At Woodland Hills Mall
Many stores are now open for shoppers to come and take advantage of some good deals. Some people lined up as early as midnight to get a good deal on new shoes at Woodland Hills Mall. News On 6's Cal Day was there as the doors opened.
Rain Expected For Thanksgiving Holiday
Foggy start this morning with a little drizzle at times. Cloudy skies through the day with highs in the low 50s. Tonight showers move in. Look for light rain in central and western Oklahoma with heavier showers in the east. Thanksgiving looks chilly and damp with drizzle and light rain...
French Bulldog From Bixby Wins 'Best In Show' At 2022 National Dog Show
A familiar dog from Green County is taking home another win, this time at the 2022 National Dog Show. Winston, a French bulldog from Bixby, is the Best in Show winner. He competed against hundreds of other dogs for the prize and this isn't his first win either. Winston also...
