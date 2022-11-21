ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Gophers Play UNLV in SoCal Challenge Championship

(San Juan Capistrano, CA) -- The Golden Gopher men's basketball team takes on U-N-L-V tonight in the championship game of the SoCal Challenge in San Juan Capistrano, California. Minnesota beat Cal Baptist in overtime on Monday in the opening round of the event 62-61. Freshman center Pharrel (FUH-rel) Payne of...
Suspect in Bloomington Restaurant Shooting Arrested in Oklahoma

(Newkirk, OK) -- The man suspected in a deadly shooting inside a Bloomington restaurant Wednesday afternoon is jailed in Oklahoma. The Bloomington Police Department says 47-year-old Aaron Le from Texas was arrested Thanksgiving morning in Kay County, Oklahoma. Investigators say tips from the public and a description of the Mercedes van Le was driving helped lead to his arrest. Officers say Le pushed his way into the Co Tu (Choh two) Restaurant then shot multiple times, killing a 49-year-old "regular" at the restaurant and injuring a 25-year-old server. Police say they will release more information on Monday.
Man to spend 20 years in prison after driver into Minneapolis protestors in 2021

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The St. Paul man who killed one person after driving into a group of Minneapolis protestors in 2021 will spend the next 20 years in prison. Nicholas Kraus pled guilty last month to assault and murder charges in connection to the death of Deona Marie Erickson. Kraus admitted to being drunk during the crash, and apologized in court.
