(Newkirk, OK) -- The man suspected in a deadly shooting inside a Bloomington restaurant Wednesday afternoon is jailed in Oklahoma. The Bloomington Police Department says 47-year-old Aaron Le from Texas was arrested Thanksgiving morning in Kay County, Oklahoma. Investigators say tips from the public and a description of the Mercedes van Le was driving helped lead to his arrest. Officers say Le pushed his way into the Co Tu (Choh two) Restaurant then shot multiple times, killing a 49-year-old "regular" at the restaurant and injuring a 25-year-old server. Police say they will release more information on Monday.

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO