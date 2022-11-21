Learn 5 Eric Johnson chords that utilize his trademark ‘shell’ voicing for big ambient clean tones

Read full article on original website
Watch Prince’s gold-finished Schecter Symbol guitar get pulled out of retirement and put through its paces
As well as his legendary chops, iconic songwriting and once-in-a-generation showmanship, Prince was also well-known for his eye-catching electric guitars. The Cloud guitar, one his most widely used models, immediately springs to mind, with its elongated upper horn and compact body design. Another model from Prince’s arsenal of unique axes...
Larkin Poe’s Megan and Rebecca Lovell on their pedalboard pinch-hitters, the voice of lap steel, and the blues as a living art form
Blues has always been a part of Larkin Poe’s roots rock ’n’ roll approach, but for new release Blood Harmony the blues element is unmissable. And it hasn’t happened by accident. It’s the result of careful planning by the two sisters and multi-instrumentalists who lead the...
"It was a wild scene up there": The Jimi Hendrix Experience's Billy Cox and Mitch Mitchell recount the explosive, and chaotic, Woodstock set that changed the world
In this classic GW interview, Hendrix's late-period rhythm section reveal the highs and lows of one of rock's most immortal performances, and what it was really like to collaborate with the ultimate guitar hero. Jimi at 80: Born in Seattle on November 27, 1942, Jimi Hendrix would have celebrated his...
The 1975’s Adam Hann on his love of John Petrucci’s signature model, divvying up parts with Matty Healy and snapping up Klon Centaurs
It’s a grey Monday morning, and Adam Hann, lead guitarist of indie-pop behemoths The 1975, is reflecting on the burnout caused from recording the band’s fourth album, 2020’s Notes On A Conditional Form. “We decided to do our third and fourth albums back to back,” he says....
Learn how to cover the entire fretboard with Joe Bonamassa’s soloing scale secret
“I learned a lot of [scales] in blocks. So, when I play, my mind goes, I’m in this block‚ I’m in that block‚ I’m in this block‚ [pointing at different areas of the fretboard]; and then so on and so on. “I learned how...
Fender and Guitar Center team up for exclusive American Ultra models that flash their tastiest collaborative finish yet – Umbra Burst
Almost exactly a year ago today, Fender joined forces with Guitar Center to unveil a range of exclusive new-look American Ultra Stratocaster and Telecaster models, which flashed a neat Denim finish. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the...
Wilko Johnson, Dr. Feelgood guitarist and major influence on the '70s English punk movement, dies aged 75
Johnson passed away in his home on Monday (November 21), a statement on his social media pages confirms. Wilko Johnson, guitarist and vocalist of British rock band Dr. Feelgood who heavily influenced the English punk movement in the ‘70s, has died aged 75. News of Johnson’s death was confirmed...
Fret-King Country Squire Music Row and Elise Custom review
The tone-tinkerers among you with a soldering iron will find plenty of potential here, especially since the actual guitars really punch above their prices and are both, for the most part, good‑sounding and competently made. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing...
Watch Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson repel an unwelcome stage invader – with his Fender Telecaster
Footage has emerged of the Black Crowes and security physically removing a persistent stage invader at the band’s recent show at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne, Australia on November 20. The crowd member who unwisely took it upon themselves to get onstage was involved in an altercation with the...
Alter Bridge: “One of the hardest dances to do is to make something heavy and technical and still emotional at the same time”
Mark Tremonti and Myles Kennedy on making Alter Bridge's heaviest album yet with a PRS Tele-a-like, an impossible number of guitar picks and not one but two Dumble amps. Mark Tremonti and Myles Kennedy have been honing their guitar double act in Alter Bridge for the best part of two decades. As they sit together in the bar of London’s Royal Garden Hotel, they laugh when Myles says, “We’ve been playing together for so long, we’ve now morphed into one being!”
Jim Dunlop announces glow-in-the-dark Jerry Cantrell Firefly Cry Baby wah pedal
Jerry Cantrell and Jim Dunlop have teamed up for a new take on his signature JC95 wah pedal, dubbed the Firefly Cry Baby wah. The Firefly features firefly artwork and a ‘JC Cantrell’ logo on the tread, both of which glow in the dark, as do the front badge and bottom plate text.
Paul Reed Smith has his say on the tonewood debate: “I've heard that tonewoods don't make any difference. It's just not true”
The guitar-building mastermind shares an anecdote involving violin makers to hammer home his point that tonewoods do in fact play a pivotal role in a guitar's sound. Paul Reed Smith is nothing short of a legend when it comes to the electric guitar and acoustic guitar game. Having started his own eponymous boutique brand back in 1985, PRS has since gone on to become one of the biggest names in the guitar world, sharing the spotlight with the likes of Gibson and Fender.
Watch Jeff Beck’s flawless jam of Jimi Hendrix’s Little Wing with Johnny Depp on rhythm guitar
Beck once again proves he's just getting better and better, delivering an emotive, improv-heavy performance of the 1967 classic. Earlier this month, Jeff Beck completed his 2022 tour of the US, which saw the electric guitar icon team up with actor/guitarist and new-found bandmate Johnny Depp for a stint of dates across October and November.
Orange Sustain review
A welcome return for a vintage pedalboard staple – and one that offers today's player high-quality compression in an easy-to-use format. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Origin Effects launches the M-EQ Driver, a Pultec EQ redesigned for guitar players
The UK firm specializes in bringing studio sounds to your pedalboard and its latest stompbox promises to hit the EQ sweet spot. UK pedal firm Origin Effects has debuted its latest offering, the M-EQ Driver, which aims to bottle the sound of a classic Pultec EQ and then take it to new and interesting places.
Stock up on strings, picks, capos, cables and other essential guitar accessories with Ernie Ball's mega Black Friday sale
There are loads of Black Friday guitar deals currently floating around the internet, but Cyber Weekend is so much more than just slash-price electric guitars, acoustic guitars and bass guitars – it’s also the perfect time for those looking to replenish their supply of guitar accessories. Amazon is...
Save up to $120 on Squier’s high-performance Contemporary Strats, Teles, Jazzmasters, Jaguars and basses in one of Black Friday’s hottest guitar deals
These low-price, top-spec electric guitars now start at just $344.99 direct from Fender. The Black Friday guitar deals are rolling in thick and fast, but few can touch the sheer value for money offered by the red-hot discounts available on the Squier Contemporary Series over at Fender.com (opens in new tab).
AWOLNATION's Aaron Bruno shares his guitar and emotional journey, and reveals why, for him, "music is mental health"
The leader of the crossover rock act details his rocky road to success, how songwriting and guitar playing has helped him throughout his life – and how one of John Frusciante's Strats ended up on AWOLNATION's latest all-star covers album. This article is part of GuitarWorld.com's series of interviews...
Bag $30 off TC Electronic's PolyTune 3 – one of the best tuners in the business – with this no-brainer Black Friday deal
It's easy to get caught up in all the flashy Black Friday guitar deals that are currently stealing the headlines, and while its tempting to get lost down the electric guitar, acoustic guitar and bass guitar rabbit hole, it's important not to lose sight on all the extra deals that can be found.
