Learn 5 Eric Johnson chords that utilize his trademark ‘shell’ voicing for big ambient clean tones

Mark Tremonti and Myles Kennedy on making Alter Bridge's heaviest album yet with a PRS Tele-a-like, an impossible number of guitar picks and not one but two Dumble amps. Mark Tremonti and Myles Kennedy have been honing their guitar double act in Alter Bridge for the best part of two decades. As they sit together in the bar of London’s Royal Garden Hotel, they laugh when Myles says, “We’ve been playing together for so long, we’ve now morphed into one being!”

1 DAY AGO