Bryan Brooks was a teenager, just like them. In the summer of 1978, he was on break from Putnam City West High School, working with his father at the family’s mechanic shop. They were working at a steakhouse 14 miles from Brooks’ school. One Sunday in July, an armed man looking for money marched the four teens — David Lindsey, David Salsman, Terri Horst, Anthony Tew — and two coworkers into the restaurant’s freezer and executed them one by one.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO