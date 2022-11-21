Read full article on original website
i70sports.com
Altamont Lady Indians Look to Stay Unbeaten at Newton Tournament
The Altamont girls basketball team will be looking to stay unbeaten on the season and will also be trying to pick up their first Newton Bob Kerans Tournament title on Friday when they wrap up play against another unbeaten team. After getting a last second victory over host Newton by way of two made free throws on Wednesday, the 4-0 Lady Indians are set to face off with 3-0 Effingham at 1:30pm on Friday afternoon. The winner of that game will finish tournament play at 3-0 to take the title and keep an unblemished record for the season.
i70sports.com
BSE, CHBC and Ramsey Set for Double Day on Friday at CHBC Girls Thanksgiving Tournament
After a two day break, the CHBC Girls Thanksgiving Tournament action will resume on Friday with each team playing a double day to wrap up pool play for the tournament. For host CHBC who is 3-0 on the season, they will open up play at Noon taking on Windsor/Stew-Stras in the Cowden-Herrick Jr. High Gym. Brownstown-St. Elmo, also 3-0 on the season, and Ramsey will face off immediately following that game at 1:30pm also in the JH Gym. After a one hour break in the tournament, games will resume at 4:00pm with CHBC and BSE squaring off at 4:00pm in the High School Gym for their final pool play games with Ramsey taking on WSS at 5:40pm in the HS Gym to close out their pool play as well. The tournament will then wrap up on Saturday with the place game starting at 11:00am with the 7th place game, the 5th place game at 12:30pm, 3rd place game at 2:00pm and the Championship game being played at 3:30pm, all in the HS Gym.
i70sports.com
Altamont Boys Fall at Morton in Season Opener
The Altamont boys basketball team started their season with a longer road trip on Tuesday night where they fell to host Morton 64-53 in the Morton Thanksgiving Shootout. The Indians got off to a quick start and pulled out to a 16-10 lead in the first quarter as senior Mason Robinson poured in 8 points to lead the Altamont charge. Morton would pick up their offense in the second quarter, outscoring the Indians 16-8 to pull ahead of the Indians, 26-24, at halftime. Altamont would find themselves outscored 20-13 in the third quarter to trail 46-37 heading into the fourth quarter. Despite strong perimeter shooting in the quarter with three pointers from senior Avery Jahraus and another from Robinson, Altamont could not overcome Morton, falling 64-53. The Indians start the season at 0-1 and will have a week off before their home opener on Tuesday, November 29 against Cumberland.
i70sports.com
SEB and Mulberry Grove Win, CHBC Falls on Night 3 of Mulberry Grove Tournament
St. Elmo-Brownstown and Mulberry Grove have moved to 2-0 in pool play with wins on Wednesday night at the Mulberry Grove Thanksgiving Tournament while CHBC is still looking for its first win in the tournament after a second pool play loss. In the first game, SEB would control the game...
i70sports.com
Ramsey Beats CHBC on Night Two of Mulberry Grove Thanksgiving Tournament
Ramsey has evened up their pool play record at the Mulberry Grove Thanksgiving Tournament while CHBC has started off tournament play and their season with a loss. The two EI Conference foes met in the final game of Tuesday night’s tournament action and the Rams quickly got out to a 16-6 after one quarter, with Charlie Reiss and Marcus Hortenstine paced the Rams with 6 apiece in the quarter and Clayton Wojcik had 4 of the 6 Bobcats points in the first. CHBC would get some offense going in the second quarter, outscoring Ramsey 16-13 but still trailing the Rams 26-22 at halftime. Ramsey would then outscore CHBC 20-17 in the third quarter to push their lead to 49-38 heading into the fourth quarter before closing out the 64-55 win. Ramsey is now 1-1 overall on the season and also 1-1 in pool play. They will play their final pool play game on Friday, taking on Patoka-Odin at 5:15pm. CHBC is now 0-1 to start the season and 0-1 in pool play. They will be back in action at the tournament on Wednesday night at 6:45pm taking on Patoka-Odin.
i70sports.com
CHBC, BSE Win and Ramsey Falls at CHBC Thanksgiving Tournament
CHBC and Brownstown-St. Elmo picked up wins while Ramsey suffered a loss on the first day of the CHBC Girls Thanksgiving Tournament on Tuesday. In the opening game of the tournament, CHBC was a 67-22 winner over Ramsey. CHBC took a 16-5 lead after one quarter and pushed that lead to 35-14 at halftime. Ramsey was held to just 8 points in the second half as CHBC closed out the 67-22 win. CHBC is now 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in the tournament. Ramsey is now 0-4 on the season and 0-1 in the tournament. CHBC will take on Windsor/Stew-Stras at noon and BSE at 4:00pm on Friday. Ramsey will play BSE at 1:30pm and WSS at 5:30pm on Friday.
‘They should have to pay us’: More exotic dancers join lawsuit against Tuscola gentleman’s club
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — An increasing number of exotic dancers have spoken up against the working conditions at a gentleman’s club in Tuscola. Four more dancers in October and November joined a class action lawsuit filed in September against a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc., which runs The Hideout Club, and at least two more […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, November 24th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 35-year-old Lake Station, Indiana man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl said they had received notification that John Cox may be in the area and when an officer saw a vehicle and license plates that matched the wanted information Cox was taken into custody without incident at a gas pump at a Westside convenience store. Cox is also being held for questioning by Indiana authorities.
WAND TV
Coroner releases name of woman killed in Warrensburg on Wednesday
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) — A woman is dead and a man is in custody for murder, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department. The department said on Wednesday at 5:51 p.m. deputies responded to a home for a possible domestic situation in Warrensburg. According to the sheriff's department, additional...
southernillinoisnow.com
Autopsy to be completed on Centralia man found at foot of his deer stand
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy will be held Monday to try and determine what led to the death of a 59-year-old Centralia man at the foot of his deer stand in a wooded area east of Centralia Friday morning. Martin Metzger was pronounced deceased on the scene...
KFVS12
“Major” crash reported on northbound I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to take an alternate route if they are traveling on Interstate 57 toward Mount Vernon. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a “major” crash has been reported on I-57 northbound at the 91 milepost. This is south of Mount...
A familiar face in Terre Haute retires after 43 years at the same place
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A familiar face at the MCL restaurant is saying goodbye. After 43 years with the restaurant, Fulgencio Ragudo is heading to retirement. Fulgencio, also known as Fugi, started at MCL back in 1979 when the restaurant was in the Honey Creek Mall. He is originally from Hawaii but came to […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, November 22nd, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 27-year-old man who said he was homeless for violation of an order of protection. Brian Scott was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail after allegedly going into a business where a person protected by the order was employed. Salem Police arrested 53-year-old Bryan Hester...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/21)
Michael Foote, 39, of Princeton, was arrested on a charge of distributing harmful material to minors. Bond was set at $2,500. Christian Irvin, 25, of Washington, was arrested for Strangulation and Domestic Battery. No bond set. Primitivo Ramirez, 23, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Domestic Battery. No...
wmay.com
Suspect Shot By Police In Litchfield; ISP Investigating
Illinois State Police are investigating after a man with a gun was shot by police in Litchfield Thanksgiving morning. Several agencies responded to a report of an armed individual in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union around 10am Thursday. When officers arrived, they say the man displayed the weapon. Two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an Illinois State Police trooper all discharged their weapons.
Insane Illinois Woman Bites And Urinates On Four Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
southernillinoisnow.com
Prosecutor: 3-month old Salem child had brain bleed, broken jaw and broken neck
Judge Mark Stedelin set bond at $250,000 for a 21-year-old Salem man formally charged in Marion County Court Wednesday with a Class X offense of aggravated battery to a child under 13. Michael Farrar of West Main Street was taken into custody on Monday by Salem Police after they were...
wevv.com
ISP: Woman charged with rape and public voyeurism in Daviess County
A woman is facing several felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana, according to police. The Indiana State Police says 29-year-old Christelle Thelus was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of rape and public voyeurism, plus a misdemeanor charge of intimidation. ISP says Thelus's arrest follows an investigation that...
Shelbyville woman accused of urinating on officers
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville woman is facing several charges accusing her of, among other things, urinating on police officers. Hannah Strode, 27, is charged with four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one count each of aggravated assault and domestic battery with a prior conviction. The latter two charges accuse […]
WTHI
Woman accused of stealing money from the son she had with fallen Terre Haute police officer enters guilty plea
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have continuing coverage on an ongoing court case in Sullivan County. Josie Baker entered a guilty plea to theft. Baker allegedly stole money from her son, which came from the benefits after the death of his father. His father, Officer Rob Pitts, was killed in the line of duty in 2018 while investigating a murder on Vigo County's south side.
