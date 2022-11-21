Read full article on original website
BSE, CHBC and Ramsey Set for Double Day on Friday at CHBC Girls Thanksgiving Tournament
After a two day break, the CHBC Girls Thanksgiving Tournament action will resume on Friday with each team playing a double day to wrap up pool play for the tournament. For host CHBC who is 3-0 on the season, they will open up play at Noon taking on Windsor/Stew-Stras in the Cowden-Herrick Jr. High Gym. Brownstown-St. Elmo, also 3-0 on the season, and Ramsey will face off immediately following that game at 1:30pm also in the JH Gym. After a one hour break in the tournament, games will resume at 4:00pm with CHBC and BSE squaring off at 4:00pm in the High School Gym for their final pool play games with Ramsey taking on WSS at 5:40pm in the HS Gym to close out their pool play as well. The tournament will then wrap up on Saturday with the place game starting at 11:00am with the 7th place game, the 5th place game at 12:30pm, 3rd place game at 2:00pm and the Championship game being played at 3:30pm, all in the HS Gym.
Altamont Lady Indians Look to Stay Unbeaten at Newton Tournament
The Altamont girls basketball team will be looking to stay unbeaten on the season and will also be trying to pick up their first Newton Bob Kerans Tournament title on Friday when they wrap up play against another unbeaten team. After getting a last second victory over host Newton by way of two made free throws on Wednesday, the 4-0 Lady Indians are set to face off with 3-0 Effingham at 1:30pm on Friday afternoon. The winner of that game will finish tournament play at 3-0 to take the title and keep an unblemished record for the season.
SEB and Mulberry Grove Win, CHBC Falls on Night 3 of Mulberry Grove Tournament
St. Elmo-Brownstown and Mulberry Grove have moved to 2-0 in pool play with wins on Wednesday night at the Mulberry Grove Thanksgiving Tournament while CHBC is still looking for its first win in the tournament after a second pool play loss. In the first game, SEB would control the game...
Altamont Boys Fall at Morton in Season Opener
The Altamont boys basketball team started their season with a longer road trip on Tuesday night where they fell to host Morton 64-53 in the Morton Thanksgiving Shootout. The Indians got off to a quick start and pulled out to a 16-10 lead in the first quarter as senior Mason Robinson poured in 8 points to lead the Altamont charge. Morton would pick up their offense in the second quarter, outscoring the Indians 16-8 to pull ahead of the Indians, 26-24, at halftime. Altamont would find themselves outscored 20-13 in the third quarter to trail 46-37 heading into the fourth quarter. Despite strong perimeter shooting in the quarter with three pointers from senior Avery Jahraus and another from Robinson, Altamont could not overcome Morton, falling 64-53. The Indians start the season at 0-1 and will have a week off before their home opener on Tuesday, November 29 against Cumberland.
