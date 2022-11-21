After a two day break, the CHBC Girls Thanksgiving Tournament action will resume on Friday with each team playing a double day to wrap up pool play for the tournament. For host CHBC who is 3-0 on the season, they will open up play at Noon taking on Windsor/Stew-Stras in the Cowden-Herrick Jr. High Gym. Brownstown-St. Elmo, also 3-0 on the season, and Ramsey will face off immediately following that game at 1:30pm also in the JH Gym. After a one hour break in the tournament, games will resume at 4:00pm with CHBC and BSE squaring off at 4:00pm in the High School Gym for their final pool play games with Ramsey taking on WSS at 5:40pm in the HS Gym to close out their pool play as well. The tournament will then wrap up on Saturday with the place game starting at 11:00am with the 7th place game, the 5th place game at 12:30pm, 3rd place game at 2:00pm and the Championship game being played at 3:30pm, all in the HS Gym.

RAMSEY, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO