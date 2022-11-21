Read full article on original website
Letter: A culture killer for Vail
To the town of Vail, as someone who’s watched the valley change a lot over the last 26 years, I must say that Vail doing away with two-hour free parking seems to be a final sword to the heart of this town. I’m so disappointed in the council members. We all know that Eagle County has become much less affordable, and harder to make the lifestyle work. The next generation won’t stay and fill the jobs we need them to if this place keeps going the way it is, and small businesses can’t find enough workers already.
76 trails now open between Vail and Beaver Creek
Spending Thanksgiving in the mountains is often a gamble when it comes to conditions and available terrain, but nobody in the valley is getting gypped this holiday weekend with 750 acres and 76 trails open for riding and skiing between Vail and Beaver Creek. Vail Mountain has already accumulated 5...
Vail Mountain confident in December openings for new Sun Down, Game Creek lifts
Vail Mountain is confident in achieving December openings for the new Sun Down Express lift and the newly upgraded Game Creek Express lift. The mountain this week released pictures of the project and said concrete foundations were poured, lift towers were flown into place and sheave assemblies were bolted onto the towers earlier this fall.
Tree lightings, live music, star gazing, ice skating shows, visits with Santa and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/25/22
After a busy week, the activities are still going strong at Beaver Creek. Not only did the resort open early, greeting skiers and snowboarders on Monday, two days ahead of its original opening date, but it also hosted its annual World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition on Wednesday, serving up 5,000 cookies. This Friday, the traditions continue with the annual Beaver Creek Tree Lighting Spectacular.
Vail’s slide in resort rankings has no impact on visitation, business leaders say
Each year, various national magazines compile rankings for top destinations, hotels and ski resorts. This year, Vail Mountain fell off the Top Ski Areas in North America list from Condé Nast Traveler and maintained its No. 20 position from the previous year in a similar list (Top Resorts in the West) from Ski Magazine. Neighboring Beaver Creek Resort came in at No. 17 and No. 15, respectively, in the two rankings.
A race to the finish for Buttermilk’s base overhaul
With less than a month to go before Buttermilk’s Opening Day, a small army is marching toward the completion of a $23-million overhaul of the base of the ski area. The first goal is to have a fully-renovated Buttermilk Mountain Lodge restaurant, formerly known as Bumps, be open to the public on Dec. 17, according to Dana Dalla Betta, senior project manager for Aspen Skiing Co.
Sustainable Vail: Destination Stewardship Plan to provide a roadmap for Vail’s future
For the last year, the town of Vail and six key community partners including U.S. Forest Service, Vail Resorts, Eagle River Water and Sanitation District, Vail Recreation District, Holy Cross Energy and Walking Mountain Science Center have come together in the Steward Vail planning process. The goal of Steward Vail is to create a 10-year vision and Destination Stewardship Plan that will be used to balance community priorities and the environment while supporting a thriving economy.
Salomone: Holiday happiness for the angler in your life￼
It’s that time of year again. White lights adorn evergreens in classic holiday fashion. The infamous Friday sales following Thursday’s gluttony are upon us as well. Shoppers with a question mark beside their favorite angler need to look no further than the Vail Valley Anglers fly shop in Edwards to fill every need. Whether the gift is a big hit item, an angler-focused specialty item or a stocking stuffed full of necessities and consumables that you are looking for. Angler-centered gifts are unique unexpected surprises to find under the Christmas tree.
Uncrowded slopes, ample sunshine on Beaver Creek Opening Day
Beaver Creek enjoyed a mellow Monday Opening Day, with uncrowded slopes greeting guests for an earlier-than-planned start to the 2022-23 season. The resort was originally scheduled to open on Wednesday, but favorable pre-season conditions allowed for Beaver Creek’s third early opening in the past five years. The resort also opened earlier than scheduled in 2018 and 2019.
WATCH: Scenes from Beaver Creek Opening Day for the 2022-23 season
Join ON THE HILL hosts Sean Naylor and John LaConte in welcoming the start of the 2022/23 season at Beaver Creek.
Letter: Words to live by from Dr. Charlie Tuft
The new ski season is upon us. I’m excited. I’m stoked — as it were! We’ve got early-season fresh snow and it’s exhilarating. Hopefully more coming. But — it reminds me of when we lost Dr. Charlie Tuft. He was my neighbor for years and a very, very decent man. The gentleman was a Mount Everest expedition physician but, more importantly, my friend.
Avon man in Guinness World Records for grinding Beaver Creek ski rail
Dave Schaut was just doing what he loved, riding rails at Beaver Creek’s terrain park, when someone presented him with a challenge: be the oldest man in the Guinness World Records to grind a rail. Schaut, of Avon, is 65 years old. “A terrain park crew member at Beaver...
New flavors in the outdoors: Avon startup receives $250,000 state grant
Avon startup Oso Adventure Meals was awarded a $250,000 Advanced Industries Grant last week to support the development of the freeze-dried meal company, which specializes in bringing authentic Mexican cuisine to the outdoor food industry. The Advanced Industries grant program distributes state funding to promote the growth of local businesses...
Orthopaedic spine surgeon Dr. Sonny Gill joins The Steadman Clinic
Orthopaedic spine surgeon Sonny Gill, M.D., joins The Steadman Clinic surgical team on Nov. 28. Dr. Gill comes to Vail after a successful decade-plus run with the Medical Group of the Carolinas in Greer/Greenville, S.C., including building a spine center of excellence that garnered the five-star award by Healthgrades eight years in a row and U.S. News and World Report recognition for excellence in spinal fusion surgery.
LGBTQ resources are available in Eagle County as Colorado comes to grips with Club Q shooting
As Colorado mourns the five lives taken at Club Q, the Colorado Springs nightclub and community gathering space where a 22-year-old gunman opened fire just before midnight Saturday, local resources are available in Eagle County to assist LGBTQ community members. Mountain Pride is an Eagle County-based nonprofit organization providing support,...
Burger madness: Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week features at least five burgers
Vail’s Restaurant Week is serving up a whole lot of bang for your burger; burgers that are at least usually $22-$25 are discounted, and many of the specials come with a beer. In no particular order (because that’s for you to rank after you try them all), here’s a roundup of where the beef is.
Knapp Ranch expands while keeping business in the family
More than 25 years in the making, Bud Knapp and his late wife, Betsy, worked passionately and diligently to create a working farm located in the greater upper West Lake Creek valley of Edwards built around a vision of stewardship, responsible land use, sustainability and preservation. More recently, Knapp, 85,...
Romer: What are you thankful for?
It is the time of year people begin to reflect and take stock of the accomplishments of the year and look ahead at what might be next. I am thankful for our community in many ways and think it is important for everyone to reflect on what they are thankful for.
