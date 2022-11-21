Read full article on original website
BSE, CHBC and Ramsey Set for Double Day on Friday at CHBC Girls Thanksgiving Tournament
After a two day break, the CHBC Girls Thanksgiving Tournament action will resume on Friday with each team playing a double day to wrap up pool play for the tournament. For host CHBC who is 3-0 on the season, they will open up play at Noon taking on Windsor/Stew-Stras in the Cowden-Herrick Jr. High Gym. Brownstown-St. Elmo, also 3-0 on the season, and Ramsey will face off immediately following that game at 1:30pm also in the JH Gym. After a one hour break in the tournament, games will resume at 4:00pm with CHBC and BSE squaring off at 4:00pm in the High School Gym for their final pool play games with Ramsey taking on WSS at 5:40pm in the HS Gym to close out their pool play as well. The tournament will then wrap up on Saturday with the place game starting at 11:00am with the 7th place game, the 5th place game at 12:30pm, 3rd place game at 2:00pm and the Championship game being played at 3:30pm, all in the HS Gym.
Altamont Lady Indians Look to Stay Unbeaten at Newton Tournament
The Altamont girls basketball team will be looking to stay unbeaten on the season and will also be trying to pick up their first Newton Bob Kerans Tournament title on Friday when they wrap up play against another unbeaten team. After getting a last second victory over host Newton by way of two made free throws on Wednesday, the 4-0 Lady Indians are set to face off with 3-0 Effingham at 1:30pm on Friday afternoon. The winner of that game will finish tournament play at 3-0 to take the title and keep an unblemished record for the season.
SEB and Mulberry Grove Win, CHBC Falls on Night 3 of Mulberry Grove Tournament
St. Elmo-Brownstown and Mulberry Grove have moved to 2-0 in pool play with wins on Wednesday night at the Mulberry Grove Thanksgiving Tournament while CHBC is still looking for its first win in the tournament after a second pool play loss. In the first game, SEB would control the game...
Altamont Boys Fall at Morton in Season Opener
The Altamont boys basketball team started their season with a longer road trip on Tuesday night where they fell to host Morton 64-53 in the Morton Thanksgiving Shootout. The Indians got off to a quick start and pulled out to a 16-10 lead in the first quarter as senior Mason Robinson poured in 8 points to lead the Altamont charge. Morton would pick up their offense in the second quarter, outscoring the Indians 16-8 to pull ahead of the Indians, 26-24, at halftime. Altamont would find themselves outscored 20-13 in the third quarter to trail 46-37 heading into the fourth quarter. Despite strong perimeter shooting in the quarter with three pointers from senior Avery Jahraus and another from Robinson, Altamont could not overcome Morton, falling 64-53. The Indians start the season at 0-1 and will have a week off before their home opener on Tuesday, November 29 against Cumberland.
Ramsey Beats CHBC on Night Two of Mulberry Grove Thanksgiving Tournament
Ramsey has evened up their pool play record at the Mulberry Grove Thanksgiving Tournament while CHBC has started off tournament play and their season with a loss. The two EI Conference foes met in the final game of Tuesday night’s tournament action and the Rams quickly got out to a 16-6 after one quarter, with Charlie Reiss and Marcus Hortenstine paced the Rams with 6 apiece in the quarter and Clayton Wojcik had 4 of the 6 Bobcats points in the first. CHBC would get some offense going in the second quarter, outscoring Ramsey 16-13 but still trailing the Rams 26-22 at halftime. Ramsey would then outscore CHBC 20-17 in the third quarter to push their lead to 49-38 heading into the fourth quarter before closing out the 64-55 win. Ramsey is now 1-1 overall on the season and also 1-1 in pool play. They will play their final pool play game on Friday, taking on Patoka-Odin at 5:15pm. CHBC is now 0-1 to start the season and 0-1 in pool play. They will be back in action at the tournament on Wednesday night at 6:45pm taking on Patoka-Odin.
CHBC, BSE Win and Ramsey Falls at CHBC Thanksgiving Tournament
CHBC and Brownstown-St. Elmo picked up wins while Ramsey suffered a loss on the first day of the CHBC Girls Thanksgiving Tournament on Tuesday. In the opening game of the tournament, CHBC was a 67-22 winner over Ramsey. CHBC took a 16-5 lead after one quarter and pushed that lead to 35-14 at halftime. Ramsey was held to just 8 points in the second half as CHBC closed out the 67-22 win. CHBC is now 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in the tournament. Ramsey is now 0-4 on the season and 0-1 in the tournament. CHBC will take on Windsor/Stew-Stras at noon and BSE at 4:00pm on Friday. Ramsey will play BSE at 1:30pm and WSS at 5:30pm on Friday.
Police Beat for Thursday, November 24th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 35-year-old Lake Station, Indiana man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl said they had received notification that John Cox may be in the area and when an officer saw a vehicle and license plates that matched the wanted information Cox was taken into custody without incident at a gas pump at a Westside convenience store. Cox is also being held for questioning by Indiana authorities.
“Major” crash reported on northbound I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to take an alternate route if they are traveling on Interstate 57 toward Mount Vernon. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a “major” crash has been reported on I-57 northbound at the 91 milepost. This is south of Mount...
Police Beat for Monday, November 22nd, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 27-year-old man who said he was homeless for violation of an order of protection. Brian Scott was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail after allegedly going into a business where a person protected by the order was employed. Salem Police arrested 53-year-old Bryan Hester...
Autopsy to be completed on Centralia man found at foot of his deer stand
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy will be held Monday to try and determine what led to the death of a 59-year-old Centralia man at the foot of his deer stand in a wooded area east of Centralia Friday morning. Martin Metzger was pronounced deceased on the scene...
Insane Illinois Woman Bites And Urinates On Four Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
Kim L. Brandt
Kim L. Brandt, 63 of Taylorville, passed away at 1:45a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She was born on July 14, 1959 in Taylorville, the daughter of LeeDon and Catherine (Hogge) Vaughn. She married Lee Brandt on November 12, 2005 and they were together as a couple for 40 years. Kim worked for over 30 years at the Taylorville WalMart. She enjoyed spending time outside working in her yard and flower garden. She also enjoyed crafts and animals of all kinds. More than anything she loved her grandchildren.
Man charged with murder in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Auburn man has been indicted on six counts, including murder, after a deadly crash on I-55 last week. Shane Woods is accused of driving the wrong way on I-55 near mile marker 89 in Sangamon County on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Four vehicles were involved...
