Ramsey has evened up their pool play record at the Mulberry Grove Thanksgiving Tournament while CHBC has started off tournament play and their season with a loss. The two EI Conference foes met in the final game of Tuesday night’s tournament action and the Rams quickly got out to a 16-6 after one quarter, with Charlie Reiss and Marcus Hortenstine paced the Rams with 6 apiece in the quarter and Clayton Wojcik had 4 of the 6 Bobcats points in the first. CHBC would get some offense going in the second quarter, outscoring Ramsey 16-13 but still trailing the Rams 26-22 at halftime. Ramsey would then outscore CHBC 20-17 in the third quarter to push their lead to 49-38 heading into the fourth quarter before closing out the 64-55 win. Ramsey is now 1-1 overall on the season and also 1-1 in pool play. They will play their final pool play game on Friday, taking on Patoka-Odin at 5:15pm. CHBC is now 0-1 to start the season and 0-1 in pool play. They will be back in action at the tournament on Wednesday night at 6:45pm taking on Patoka-Odin.

RAMSEY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO