Several members of the rock and metal community have responded to the fatal shooting that occurred on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 19 at nightclub in Colorado Springs. According to NPR, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich was taken into custody by authorities shortly after the tragedy took place at Club Q, which is an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said the suspect used a long rifle when he opened fire inside of the club before several patrons subdued him. Five people were killed and at least 25 were injured as a result of the shooting, and two firearms were recovered at the scene.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO