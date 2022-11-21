Read full article on original website
KIMT
Albert Lea teen among three injured in Winona County collision
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a collision in Winona County. It happened just before 5:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 61 and 54th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jayden Michael Jessie, 18 of Winona, was driving south and Melissa Susan Markusen, 53 of St. Paul, was northbound when they crashed in the northbound lane of Highway 61.
Former Shopko building on south side of La Crosse sold to local business owner
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A local business owner is buying a former La Crosse Shopko. Allan McCormick is purchasing the building on Mormon Coulee Road. McCormick is the owner of La Crosse Technology. The Shopko building has been vacant since 2019. It’s not clear how McCormick plans to use the building. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL...
Z-Rock 107.7
Sad Closing News From Another Restaurant In Rochester
Another Rochester, Minnesota business in the downtown area is closing. I'm still not over the fact that Newt's and Hefe Rojo in downtown Rochester are closed. That news came as a shock to me just a few weeks ago. And now, it sounds like another spot will soon be empty.
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
KIMT
Knock-and-announce search warrant leads to Rochester woman being arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A knock-and-announce warrant this week has resulted in charges against two women who are believed to distribute fentanyl. The sheriff’s office said the SE Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed the warrant in the 1900 block of W. Center St. in Rochester near Cascade Lake Park.
KIMT
Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain
LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip. The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
KAAL-TV
Rollover on Broadway Ave S
(ABC 6 News) – Three people were able to walk away from a rollover accident in Rochester. It happened near 2909 Broadway Ave S around 2:30 p.m. Police confirmed that two kids were in the car. A Mayo Clinic Ambulance was called but both kids and the driver were...
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested for suspected OWI after crashing into tree in Vernon County
ONTARIO, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody on suspicion of OWI after crashing his vehicle into a tree in Vernon County early Friday morning. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Trey Kaiser of Ontario was arrested after a single-vehicle crash in the Village of Ontario at 12:45 a.m. Friday.
KAAL-TV
Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
Kwik Trip President, CEO Don Zietlow retiring, son to take his place
Don Zietlow served as president and CEO for 22 years and 52 years total with the company.
KIMT
Man arrested for Sunday morning stabbing in Fillmore County
OSTRANDER, Minn. – A man is in custody after a stabbing Sunday morning in Fillmore County. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call around 8:19 am Sunday about an adult male stabbed in the City of Ostrander. Investigators say the suspected stabber is Noah...
Fillmore County Journal
Junior Van Gundy
Junior Carl (JC) Van Gundy passed away peacefully on November 18, 2022, at the age of 88, at his farm in Money Creek, surrounded by his family and friends. Born to Carl and Luellen (Olson) Van Gundy on September 14, 1934, at home in rural Houston, Minn., which is known as Skunk Hollow. He was the sixth born of 11 children. He graduated from Houston High School in 1952.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested, charged after DWI crash with children in back seat
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly driving while intoxicated with one- and two-year-old children in the back seat of his car. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw 32-year-old Corwinn Thurman swerving in traffic in the 100 block of 12th Street SW at about 9:49 p.m. Nov. 20.
Man Accused of Trying to Disarm Rochester Police Officer at St. Mary’s
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s office has filed charges against a man who they say attempted to disarm a Rochester police officer at St. Mary’s Hospital last week. The criminal complaint filed Thursday says police learned on November 16 that 21-year-old Jake Jonsgaard was making...
KIMT
Man, 59, found dead in Rochester church maintenance shed likely due to carbon monoxide
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 59-year-old man was found deceased in a church maintenance shed. Police said a medical call was received Tuesday at Bethel Lutheran Church at 3:26 p.m. Church staff/personnel went to check on the man and found him deceased. The Rochester Fire Department measured high levels of carbon monoxide in the shed. The gas tank on an engine was found out of gas.
(UPDATE) Victim of Fatal Highway 52 Crash Identified
Canton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slippery travel conditions likely contributed to a deadly traffic crash in southeastern Minnesota this morning. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Laurald Asfeth of Harmony died after his car collided with a pickup truck along Highway 52 in Fillmore County. All. The preliminary crash report says...
KAAL-TV
Body found with gunshot to the head in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester police department is investigating a body found on the grounds of The Square on 31st Apartments complex Saturday morning. Officers on the scene say they got the the tip around 11:30 a.m. from a tenant saying they found a body lying on the south end of the grounds.
Fillmore County Journal
State-ranked Lions log record 28 wins, claim two tourney titles
The 2022 Spring Grove volleyball girls (28-5) were the first in school history to be state-ranked and the first to win as many as 28 matches. The Lions, who were No. 7 in the coaches’ preseason state Class A poll, were No. 9 in the final rankings. It was a season of achievement both on the court and in the classroom. The team earned the state coaches’ Silver Award for a team GPA between 3.5 and 3.74, missing Gold Award status by one-hundredth of a point.
Charges: Man stabbed co-worker during smoke break at small town restaurant
A Wykoff, Minnesota man is facing attempted murder and assault charges after he allegedly stabbed a co-worker outside Susie's Roadhouse on Sunday. Noah A. Foster, 22, is charged in Fillmore County District Court with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, Foster's...
