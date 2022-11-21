ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rushford, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Albert Lea teen among three injured in Winona County collision

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a collision in Winona County. It happened just before 5:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 61 and 54th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jayden Michael Jessie, 18 of Winona, was driving south and Melissa Susan Markusen, 53 of St. Paul, was northbound when they crashed in the northbound lane of Highway 61.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Z-Rock 107.7

Sad Closing News From Another Restaurant In Rochester

Another Rochester, Minnesota business in the downtown area is closing. I'm still not over the fact that Newt's and Hefe Rojo in downtown Rochester are closed. That news came as a shock to me just a few weeks ago. And now, it sounds like another spot will soon be empty.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip. The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
LA CROSSE, WI
KAAL-TV

Rollover on Broadway Ave S

(ABC 6 News) – Three people were able to walk away from a rollover accident in Rochester. It happened near 2909 Broadway Ave S around 2:30 p.m. Police confirmed that two kids were in the car. A Mayo Clinic Ambulance was called but both kids and the driver were...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Junior Van Gundy

Junior Carl (JC) Van Gundy passed away peacefully on November 18, 2022, at the age of 88, at his farm in Money Creek, surrounded by his family and friends. Born to Carl and Luellen (Olson) Van Gundy on September 14, 1934, at home in rural Houston, Minn., which is known as Skunk Hollow. He was the sixth born of 11 children. He graduated from Houston High School in 1952.
HOUSTON, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man arrested, charged after DWI crash with children in back seat

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly driving while intoxicated with one- and two-year-old children in the back seat of his car. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw 32-year-old Corwinn Thurman swerving in traffic in the 100 block of 12th Street SW at about 9:49 p.m. Nov. 20.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Man, 59, found dead in Rochester church maintenance shed likely due to carbon monoxide

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 59-year-old man was found deceased in a church maintenance shed. Police said a medical call was received Tuesday at Bethel Lutheran Church at 3:26 p.m. Church staff/personnel went to check on the man and found him deceased. The Rochester Fire Department measured high levels of carbon monoxide in the shed. The gas tank on an engine was found out of gas.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

(UPDATE) Victim of Fatal Highway 52 Crash Identified

Canton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slippery travel conditions likely contributed to a deadly traffic crash in southeastern Minnesota this morning. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Laurald Asfeth of Harmony died after his car collided with a pickup truck along Highway 52 in Fillmore County. All. The preliminary crash report says...
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Body found with gunshot to the head in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester police department is investigating a body found on the grounds of The Square on 31st Apartments complex Saturday morning. Officers on the scene say they got the the tip around 11:30 a.m. from a tenant saying they found a body lying on the south end of the grounds.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fillmore County Journal

State-ranked Lions log record 28 wins, claim two tourney titles

The 2022 Spring Grove volleyball girls (28-5) were the first in school history to be state-ranked and the first to win as many as 28 matches. The Lions, who were No. 7 in the coaches’ preseason state Class A poll, were No. 9 in the final rankings. It was a season of achievement both on the court and in the classroom. The team earned the state coaches’ Silver Award for a team GPA between 3.5 and 3.74, missing Gold Award status by one-hundredth of a point.
SPRING GROVE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy