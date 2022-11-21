Read full article on original website
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
Guardians of the Galaxy episode removed from Disney+ after it spoils Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is dropping tomorrow (November 25), carrying on from the first two films in the franchise and setting up the third. But it looks like Disney+ spoiled a plot element from the special with their...
New Amsterdam character makes unexpected season 5 return
New Amsterdam season 5 episode 9 spoilers ahead. New Amsterdam's midseason finale has featured Freema Agyeman unexpectedly making a cameo appearance as Dr Helen Sharpe. The former Doctor Who star walked away from the role earlier this year, but according to showrunner David Schulner, they needed her back to "test Max's resolve".
Strictly star Aljaž Škorjanec's movie debut cut from Matilda the Musical
Ex Strictly Come Dancing pro Aljaž Škorjanec's scenes appear to have been cut from Matilda The Musical. While the dancer was never officially confirmed to be in the film, he was spotted on set alongside No Time to Die and Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch in August last year.
The Lone Ranger BBC TV 1949-1960’s
Only us oldies will remember this USA TV series broadcast on BBC TV children's hour during the 1950’s andthe 1960”s! 🌞🌞🌞. There were some episodes shown on Talking Pictures TV when they started their Saturday Morning Pictures slot, as I recall they showed about seven or eight episodes before taking it off, a few months later it came back with another batch, again only a handful of episodes, don’t think they’ve shown anymore since.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Doctor Who reveals new look at David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor
Doctor Who is going all-out for its 60th anniversary next year, with Russell T Davies returning as showrunner and bringing back David Tennant play The Doctor in the lead-up to Ncuti Gatwa taking over the role. There's even a new logo. With the legendary sci-fi series moving to Disney+ outside the UK, it looks like it might be bigger than ever.
Best EastEnders Character Of All Time: Part 7
Mandy was supposedly one of the most hated tv characters during her first stint, but after watching the classic episodes I found that she was actually an interesting character and her homelessness with Aidan was so realistic and tackled a very common problem in this country. Posts: 28,011. Forum Member.
Luther movie confirmed for March 2023 release on Netflix
Netflix's Luther movie has been handed a March 2023 release window. By that point, it'll be four years since Idris Elba last donned the iconic tweed jacket and this time, he's in finer company than ever before. Andy Serkis (most recently seen in Andor) and Oscar-nominee Cynthia Erivo (Bad Times...
Virgin River stars tease season 5 as filming ends
Virgin River stars are teasing fans about what's to come in season five as plenty of the actors take to social media to celebrate the end of filming for the fifth season. Earlier this year, season four ended with plenty of shocks and set-ups for the future of the show – meaning fans couldn't wait for season five.
Andor's ending and post-credits scene puts a cruel new twist on Cassian's fate
It feels like there are more fantasy prequels than Jedi at this point, and yes, Andor can be counted among them, but more than any other prequel in 2022, Andor is telling a story that needs to be told. Although we already know what lies in store for Cassian, Andor...
Fear the Walking Dead star lands next movie role in sci-fi thriller
Fear the Walking Dead star Alycia Debnam-Carey has landed a new role in a science-fiction thriller, one produced by fellow Fear TWD alumni Colman Domingo. As reported by Deadline, the movie, titled It's What Inside, just wrapped after a short 18-day shoot in Portland, Oregon. Plot details are being kept...
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special rights the movies' biggest wrong
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. Mantis is a pretty big deal in Marvel Comics. Before she became a Guardian of the Galaxy, Pom Klementieff's character was a card-carrying member of the Avengers, as well as a bride of Kang at one point. And surprisingly enough, she even appeared in a DC Justice League comic too, thinly disguised as a character named Willow.
Coronation Street airs shock Hope hammer scenes
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Tonight's (November 24) episode of Coronation Street saw Hope suspended from school after re-enacting one of her dad John Stape's murders with a hammer. Earlier in the episode, Hope took the hammer from Tyrone's tool box and told her friend Sam that she wanted to make...
Robert Downey Jr's new Netflix movie Sr lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
Robert Downey Jr.'s new Netflix documentary, Sr., has been thoroughly approved by critics so far, scoring a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film sees the former Marvel actor recount the life and career of his late father, Robert Downey Sr., who passed away last year. The documentary, which is...
2022 Week 10 Spoiler/Cats/Cheese/Chat Thread - DO NOT POST RESULTS OUTSIDE THIS THREAD
Week 10 already? How fast is this series flying by?. Welcome to the spoiler thread, where discussion about furry friends, food and general waffle is also very welcome (had to tweak it all slightly to fit it in the title, but I tried my best). As ever, we send a...
Wednesday's Luis Guzmán talks on-screen chemistry with Catherine Zeta-Jones
Wednesday star Luis Guzmán has talked about his on-screen chemistry with co-star Catherine Zeta-Jones. The actor, who plays Gomez in the spinoff to The Addams Family, praised the Morticia actress when speaking exclusively with Digital Spy. "It was great. I thought we had a really good bond with each...
Wednesday - Netflix.
I've only seen the first episode and thought it was pretty decent. Jenna Ortega has definitely (successfully in my opinion) put her own stamp on the character. Also loved the Christina Ricci nod. I've watched 2 episodes and I enjoyed it. I think they have taken the Addams back to...
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special explains fate of forgotten MCU character
There was a blast from the past in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and we don't just mean references to Kevin Bacon in Footloose or teases of Henry Winkler joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the ragtag gang of space rogues celebrated the snowy season, there was a major throwback to the MCU's early days.
EE: which characters wouldn’t you mind returning as a recast?
Some characters are too iconic to recast but other past characters could probably return if the original actor/actress didn’t want to come back. I’d be ok with a little mo and Zoe recast. It’s been long enough that they could look a bit different and I personally didn’t feel like either were ‘iconic’ characters. But I do think their characters would benefit and enhance current storylines.
